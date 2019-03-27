Log in
Amplifon : Publication of the lists for the appointment of the Board of Directors

03/27/2019 | 03:25pm EDT

Milan, March 27th, 2019 - With regards to Amplifon S.p.A.'s Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, convened on April 17th 2019 in single call, Amplifon advises that the following lists of candidates have been filed for the appointment of the new Board of Directors:

List no. 1: presented by Ampliter S.r.l., owner of 44.938% of Amplifon S.p.A. ordinary shares:

1.Holland Susan Carol

2.Tamburi Giovanni

3.Vita Enrico

4.Casalini Andrea (independent)

5.Costa Maurizio (independent)

6.Donnini Laura (independent)

7.Grieco Maria Patrizia (independent)

8.Pozza Lorenzo (independent)

9.Galli Gabriele

List no. 2: presented by some minority Shareholders, owners of a total of 2.341% of Amplifon

S.p.A.'s ordinary shares:

1.Cortesi Alessandro (independent)

2.Candini Silvia Elisabetta (independent)

The relevant documentation is available at the Company's registered office and on the Company's website www.amplifon.com/corporate(Governance Section).

About Amplifon

Amplifon, global leader in the hearing care retail market, empowers people to rediscover all the emotions of sound. Amplifon's 16,000 people worldwide strive every day to understand the unique needs of every customer, delivering exclusive, innovative and highly personalized products and services, to ensure everyone the very best solution and an outstanding experience. The Group operates through a network of around 11,000 points of sale in 29 Countries and 5 continents. More information about the Group is available at: www.amplifon.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Amplifon S.p.A. Francesca Rambaudi Tel +39 02 5747 2261 francesca.rambaudi@amplifon.com

Disclaimer

Amplifon S.p.A. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 19:24:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 671 M
EBIT 2019 192 M
Net income 2019 120 M
Debt 2019 700 M
Yield 2019 0,78%
P/E ratio 2019 32,41
P/E ratio 2020 26,41
EV / Sales 2019 2,78x
EV / Sales 2020 2,52x
Capitalization 3 945 M
NameTitle
Enrico Vita Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Susan Carol Holland Chairman
Gabriele Galli Chief Financial Officer
Gabriele Chiesa Chief Information Officer
Maurizio Costa Independent Non-Executive Director
