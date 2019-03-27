Amplifon : Publication of the lists for the appointment of the Board of Directors

Milan, March 27th, 2019 - With regards to Amplifon S.p.A.'s Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, convened on April 17th 2019 in single call, Amplifon advises that the following lists of candidates have been filed for the appointment of the new Board of Directors:

•List no. 1: presented by Ampliter S.r.l., owner of 44.938% of Amplifon S.p.A. ordinary shares:

1.Holland Susan Carol

2.Tamburi Giovanni

3.Vita Enrico

4.Casalini Andrea (independent)

5.Costa Maurizio (independent)

6.Donnini Laura (independent)

7.Grieco Maria Patrizia (independent)

8.Pozza Lorenzo (independent)

9.Galli Gabriele

•List no. 2: presented by some minority Shareholders, owners of a total of 2.341% of Amplifon

S.p.A.'s ordinary shares:

1.Cortesi Alessandro (independent)

2.Candini Silvia Elisabetta (independent)

The relevant documentation is available at the Company's registered office and on the Company's website www.amplifon.com/corporate(Governance Section).

About Amplifon

Amplifon, global leader in the hearing care retail market, empowers people to rediscover all the emotions of sound. Amplifon's 16,000 people worldwide strive every day to understand the unique needs of every customer, delivering exclusive, innovative and highly personalized products and services, to ensure everyone the very best solution and an outstanding experience. The Group operates through a network of around 11,000 points of sale in 29 Countries and 5 continents. More information about the Group is available at: www.amplifon.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Amplifon S.p.A. Francesca Rambaudi Tel +39 02 5747 2261 francesca.rambaudi@amplifon.com