Amplifon S p A : Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 INDEX PREFACE ............................................................................................................................... 4 INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT AS AT 30 JUNE 2020 .......................................................... 5 HIGHLIGHTS .......................................................................................................................... 6 MAIN ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL FIGURES ........................................................................ 10 INDICATORS........................................................................................................................ 12 SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION ............................................................................................ 14 RECLASSIFIED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT ........................................................... 16 RECLASSIFIED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ................................................................... 19 CONDENSED RECLASSIFIED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT.................................. 21 INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW ............................................................................................. 22 BALANCE SHEET REVIEW ..................................................................................................... 42 ACQUISITION OF COMPANIES AND BUSINESSES .................................................................. 53 OUTLOOK ........................................................................................................................... 54 CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 30 JUNE 2020 .......... 57 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION......................................................... 57 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT ................................................................................. 59 STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ................................................ 60 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN CONSOLIDATED EQUITY.......................................................... 61 STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS ..................................................................... 63 SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION TO THE STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS ..... 64 NOTES................................................................................................................................. 65 2 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 1. General Information................................................................................................. 65 2. Impacts of COVID-19 emergency on the Group's performance and financial position, measures adopted, risks and areas of uncertainty............................................................ 66 3. Acquisitions and goodwill ........................................................................................ 70 4. Intangible fixed assets with finite useful life............................................................ 73 5. Tangible fixed assets ................................................................................................ 74 6. Right-of-use assets ................................................................................................... 75 7. Share capital............................................................................................................. 76 8. Net ﬁnancial position ............................................................................................... 77 9. Financial liabilities .................................................................................................... 79 10. Lease liabilities ......................................................................................................... 82 11. Revenues from sales and services............................................................................ 83 12. Income taxes ............................................................................................................ 83 13. Non-recurring significant events.............................................................................. 84 14. Earnings (loss) per share .......................................................................................... 84 15. Transactions with parents and other related parties .............................................. 85 16. Financial risk management ...................................................................................... 86 17. Contingent liabilities ................................................................................................ 86 18. Translation of foreign companies' financial statements.......................................... 87 19. Segment reporting ................................................................................................... 88 20. Accounting policies .................................................................................................. 93 21. Subsequent events................................................................................................... 97 ANNEXES ............................................................................................................................ 98 Consolidation scope ........................................................................................................... 98 Declaration of the Executive Responsible for Corporate Accounting Information pursuant to Article 154-bis of Legislative Decree 58/1998 (Consolidated Finance Act)................. 102 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ON REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 30 JUNE 2020.................................................................... 103 Disclaimer This report contains forward looking statements ("Outlook") relating to future events and the Amplifon Group's operating, economic and financial results. These forecasts, by definition, contain elements of risk and uncertainty, insofar as they are linked to the occurrence of future events and developments. The actual results may be very different with respect to the original forecast due to a number of factors, the majority of which are out of the Group's control. 3 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 PREFACE This Interim Financial Report was prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) endorsed by the European Union with the exception of the amendment to IFRS 16 "Leases Covid- 19 - Related Rent Concessions" approved by the IASB on 28 May 2020 which, despite the favorable opinions of both the EFRAG and the European Council, has yet to be endorsed by the European Union. However, this amendment was applied in this interim financial report in order to provide a more accurate and complete representation of the half-year results. This amendment introduces a practical expedient based on which any concessions obtained as a result of Covid-19 related renegotiations such as a reduction in lease payments for the period through 30 June 2021, are not viewed as lease modifications, but as variable lease payments, which positively impacts the income statement. This Interim Financial Report should be read together with the Group's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019 that includes additional information on the risks and uncertainties that could impact the Group's operating results or its financial position. 4 INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT AS AT 30 JUNE 2020 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report HIGHLIGHTS The Covid-19 health crisis, which had a material impact beginning in March and peaked in April, interrupted the positive growth trend the Group had recorded since 2014 which was also confirmed in the first two months of the year when double-digit growth was recorded. Even though hearing care services were categorized as essential services by the authorities in the majority of the countries in which Amplifon operates and the stores could, therefore, continue to operate, the severe lockdown measures adopted caused a generalized, significant drop in traffic and the stores' hours of operation. Revenue, consequently, fell by 26.2% in the first half of the year as a result of the sharp 43.1% contraction recorded in the second quarter during which revenue in April, the most difficult month, plummeted by 65%. In subsequent months, as the lockdown measures were eased, sales showed marked recovery with an encouraging trend that even exceeded initial expectations, with a rapid acceleration in sales that brought the difference against the prior year to around -45% in May,-20% in June and, finally, to growth in July with respect to the same month of 2019. In order to offset the pandemic's impact on financial and economic results, the Group immediately adopted a timely plan of action, beginning in March, in order to reduce costs, generate cash and safeguard its net financial position, which was already solid. Amplifon further strengthened its financial structure by completing important refinancing at market rates in order to guarantee ample headroom (over €650 million in cash on balance sheet and undrawn committed revolving credit facilities) which, in addition to helping during the difficult economic situation, particularly in the second quarter, provides the Group with a safety net in the event of further lockdown measures should the pandemic worsen again. The measures implemented to contain and optimize costs include those relative to the cost of labor (activation of government social schemes, voluntary salary reduction by management, hiring freeze), marketing costs (cancellation of most activities and planned investments) and other costs (suspension of discretionary costs and renegotiation of different contracts, including leases). The Group also limited investments to essential capex (approximately 20-25% of the average annual capex) and temporarily suspended all M&A. Lastly, but just as important, the entire profit for 2019 was allocated to retained earnings and dividends were not distributed to shareholders. Along with the actions aimed at safeguarding the Group's economic-financial results, important measures were also adopted to protect the health of its employees and guarantee the full safety of its customers. More in detail, thanks to the collaboration of expert virologists and in compliance with the mandatory restrictions in the different countries, new protocols were developed and adopted not only for the Group's sales network, but also at headquarters in preparation for the gradual return of back office personnel to the workplace. The effective and timely implementation of the measures described above made it possible for the Group to significantly limit the impact that the strong contraction in sales had on profitability, posting a recurring EBITDA of €131,299 thousand in the first six months of the year with an EBITDA margin of 21.4%, a drop of just 1 p.p. against the first half of 2019. The result 6 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report also benefitted from the Covid-19-related concessions (discounts or exemption from payment) obtained by Amplifon when renegotiating the leases for its distribution network which amounted to €7,042 thousand. The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) approved an amendment to IFRS 16 which provides a practical expedient based on which any concessions obtained as a result of Covid-19- related renegotiations such as a reduction in leases owed for the period through 30 June 2021, are not viewed as lease modifications but as variable lease payments which positively impacts the income statement. While this amendment has not yet been endorsed by the European Union, the Group applied it anyway in order to better represent the results for the reporting period. If the practical expedient had not been applied, Amplifon would have reported an EBITDA of €124,256 thousand in the first half of the year, with an EBITDA margin of 20.2%, down 2.2 p.p. against the recurring margin posted in the first half of 2019. Despite the strong drop in revenues, the second quarter was positively impacted by the Group's actions on costs and closed with an EBITDA of €66,444 thousand and a margin of 26.5%, 2.0 p.p. higher than in second quarter of 2019 on a recurring basis. If the amendment described above had not been applied, EBITDA would have reached €59,402 thousand in the quarter, with an EBITDA margin of 23.7%, just 0.8 p.p. less than in the second quarter of 2019 on a recurring basis. In the different markets in which it operates, the Group also sought to access the subsidies and benefits made available by the different governmental authorities and other public bodies as a result of the unfavorable economic situation caused by the pandemic. These benefits, relating mainly to subsidies for the cost of labor and business relief, had a positive impact on the income statement of around €30.7 million while the renegotiated leases recognized pursuant to the IFRS 16 amendment approved by IASB on 28 May 2020 had a positive impact of €7 million. On the other hand, the Group incurred a series of costs totaling around €5.9 million related directly to the Covid-19 outbreak which relate to the cost of personal protective equipment for personnel and customers, sanitization costs, the cost of personnel at stores closed during the lockdown not covered by social plans, expenses for consultants and logistics costs for sales and remote repairs, as well as the cancellation of planned events and programs and advertising/communication expenses relating specifically to the consequences of Covid-19. In terms of cash flows, while cash outflows were up by roughly €6.2 million due to the pandemic, the group benefitted from approximately €77.8 million in government subsidies for the cost of labor and business relief, delayed tax and pension payments, as well as lower leases due to the renegotiation of leases. Performance in the different geographic areas in which the Group operates varied based on the timing of the outbreak, as well as the gradual adoption of the different restrictive measures adopted by the governmental authorities in each country. In EMEA, specifically, Italy was the first country to be affected by Covid-19 and the relative containment measures, followed by Spain and France and the other markets, with the exception of Germany. 7 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report In the United States, the situation varied noticeably including as a result of measures that, at least initially, differed from state to state. In most of the USA hearing care is considered an essential service but, at the same time, the restrictive measures adopted as of the end of March caused business to slow. Subsequently, in the latter part of the first half of the year, thanks to the easing of the restrictions, sales in the US market showed the strongest speed of recovery. In Canada and Latin America, where the pandemic materialized later in the second quarter, the recovery in still slow. Lastly, APAC was the first to be impacted by the negative effects of the pandemic. In China, after a first quarter that was strongly impacted by the lockdown measures, business returned to growth in the second quarter. New Zealand suffered a clear contraction in business due to the mandatory closure of network stores beginning in March through mid-May, but then showed strong recovery as the restrictive measures were eased. Australia reported the least affected performance thanks to less severe restrictive measures and despite the negative impact of the bushfires in the first quarter. The first six months of the year closed with: turnover of €613,899 thousand, a drop of 26.2% compared to the same period of the prior year (-26.0% at constant exchange rates) with negative organic growth of €231,258 thousand (-27,8%). This decline is concentrated in the second quarter when revenues fell by 43.1% against the comparison period;

a gross operating margin (EBITDA) of €131,299 thousand, 29.6% lower on a recurring basis compared to the first six months of 2019, with an EBITDA margin of 21.4% (-1.0 p.p. against the comparison period). If the IFRS 16 amendment had not been applied, EBITDA would have amounted to €124,256 thousand with an EBITDA margin of 20.2%, 2.2 p.p. lower on a recurring basis than in first half 2019;

Group net profit of €12,577 thousand, 78.8% lower than the recurring net profit recorded in first half 2019, due to the significant drop in sales and the increase in depreciation, amortization and financial expenses. Net profit as reported was 76.9% lower than in the first half of 2019. Net financial indebtedness, excluding lease liabilities, was €765,345 thousand, showing an improvement compared to both the €786,698 thousand recorded at 31 December 2019 and the €790,744 thousand posted at 31 March 2020, confirming not only the Group's solidity, in an unprecedented economic situation, but also the efficacy of the actions taken to contain costs and maximize cash generation. Free cash flow, thanks also to the quick use of tax relief and benefits), reached a positive €72,075 thousand (compared to €57,852 thousand in the first six months of the prior year) after absorbing net capital expenditure of €21,804 thousand (€41,966 thousand in the comparison period). Cash outflows for acquisitions amounted to €41,815 thousand and refer mainly to the acquisition of Attune Hearing Pty Ltd (Australia) in the first quarter (€27,747 thousand in the first half of 2019). Lastly, at the beginning of February, Amplifon began refinancing the next debt financial maturities well in advance and successfully completed the placement of a €350 million seven- year Eurobond. Furthermore, when the first signs of the pandemic materialized, new long-term 8 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report borrowings (term loan and revolving facilities), totaling €343 million expiring between 2023 and 2025 were secured at excellent conditions in order to protect the Group. €180 million in existing bilateral loans were renegotiated and the maturities extended to 2024-2025 and the expiration of €60 million in revolving credit facilities was extended to 2025. The Group, therefore, further strengthened its financial structure by extending the average maturity to around four and a half years and ensuring significant liquidity with cash on balance sheet of €427 million and undrawn irrevocable credit lines of €235 million.

is the operating result before amortization and impairment of customer lists, trademarks, non-competition agreements and other fixed assets arising from business combinations. EBIT is the operating result before ﬁnancial income and charges and taxes.

is the operating result before ﬁnancial income and charges and taxes. Free cash flow represents the cash flow of operating and investing activities before the cash flows used in acquisitions and payment of dividends and the cash flows from or used in other financing activities. 11 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report INDICATORS 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 06/30/2019 Net ﬁnancial indebtedness (€ thousands) 765,345 786,698 841,067 Lease liabilities 424,625 435,964 442,699 Total lease liabilities & net financial indebtedness 1,211,323 1,277,031 1,208,044 Net equity (€ thousands) 696,115 625,546 700,044 Group Net Equity (€ thousands) 695,031 624,417 699,166 Net ﬁnancial indebtedness/Net Equity 1.13 1.34 1.10 Net ﬁnancial indebtedness/Group Net Equity 1.13 1.35 1.10 Net ﬁnancial indebtedness/EBITDA 1.90 2.23 2.18 EBITDA/Net financial expenses 28.81 25.88 22.55 Earnings per share (EPS) (€) 0.48979 0.24665 0.05634 Diluted EPS (€) 0.48135 0.24180 0.05564 EPS (€) adjusted for non-recurring transactions and amortization/depreciation 0.12079 0.70691 0.32978 related to purchase price allocations to tangible and intangible assets Group Net Equity per share (€) 3.132 3.115 2.808 Period-end price (€) 25.640 20.560 23.710 Highest price in period (€) 26.800 22.120 30.400 Lowest price in period (€) 13.610 13.610 14.830 Share price/net equity per share 8.231 7.322 7.570 Market capitalization (€ millions) 5,720.78 4,571.84 5,301.48 Number of shares outstanding 223,119,533 222,365,750 223,596,726 Net ﬁnancial indebtedness/net equity is the ratio of net ﬁnancial indebtedness to total net equity.

is the ratio of net ﬁnancial indebtedness to total net equity. Net financial indebtedness/Group net equity is the ratio of the net ﬁnancial indebtedness to the Group's net equity.

Net financial indebtedness/EBITDA is the ratio of net ﬁnancial indebtedness to EBITDA for the last four quarters (determined with reference to recurring operations only, based on pro forma ﬁgures in case of signiﬁcant changes to the structure of the Group).

is the ratio of net ﬁnancial indebtedness to EBITDA for the last four quarters (determined with reference to recurring operations only, based on pro forma ﬁgures in case of signiﬁcant changes to the structure of the Group). EBITDA/net financial expenses ratio is the ratio of EBITDA for the last four quarters (determined with reference to recurring operations only, based on restated ﬁgures in case of signiﬁcant changes to the structure of the Group) to net interest payable and receivable of the same last four quarters.

is the ratio of EBITDA for the last four quarters (determined with reference to recurring operations only, based on restated ﬁgures in case of signiﬁcant changes to the structure of the Group) to net interest payable and receivable of the same last four quarters. Earnings per share (EPS) (€) is the net profit for the period attributable to the parent's ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period, considering purchases and sales of treasury shares as cancellations or issues of shares, respectively.

is the net profit for the period attributable to the parent's ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period, considering purchases and sales of treasury shares as cancellations or issues of shares, respectively. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) (€) is the net profit for the period attributable to the parent's ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period adjusted for the dilution effect of potential shares. In the calculation of outstanding shares, purchases and sales of treasury shares are considered as cancellations and issues of shares, respectively. 12 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report Earnings per share (EPS) adjusted for non-recurring transactions and amortization/depreciation related to purchase price allocations to tangible and intangible assets (€) is the profit for the year from recurring operations attributable to the parent's ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of outstanding shares in the period adjusted to reflect the amortization of purchase price allocations. When calculating the number of outstanding shares, the purchases and sales of treasury shares are considered cancellations and share issues, respectively.

non-recurring transactions and amortization/depreciation related to purchase price allocations to tangible and intangible assets (€) Net Equity per share (€) is the ratio of Group equity to the number of outstanding shares.

is the ratio of Group equity to the number of outstanding shares. Period-end price (€) is the closing price on the last stock exchange trading day of the period.

is the closing price on the last stock exchange trading day of the period. Highest price (€) and lowest price (€) are the highest and lowest prices from 1 January to the end of the period.

and are the highest and lowest prices from 1 January to the end of the period. Share price/Net equity per share is the ratio of the share closing price on the last stock exchange trading day of the period to net equity per share.

is the ratio of the share closing price on the last stock exchange trading day of the period to net equity per share. Market capitalization is the closing price on the last stock exchange trading day of the period multiplied by the number of outstanding shares.

is the closing price on the last stock exchange trading day of the period multiplied by the number of outstanding shares. The number of shares outstanding is the number of shares issued less treasury shares. 13 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION Main Shareholders The main Shareholders of Amplifon S.p.A. as at 30 June 2020 are: 44.93% 53.84% 1.23% Ampliter S.r.l. Treasury shares Market No. of ordinary % of the total Shareholder % held share capital in shares voting rights Ampliter S.r.l. 101,715,003 44.93% 61.92% Treasury shares 2,791,894 1.23% 0.85% Market 121,881,723 53.84% 37.23% Total 226,388,620 (*) 100.00% 100.00% (*) Number of shares related to the share capital registered with the Company registrar on 30 June 2020. Pursuant to article 2497 of the Italian Civil Code, Amplifon S.p.A. is not subject to management and coordination either by its direct parent Ampliter S.r.l. or its indirect parent. The shares of the parent Amplifon S.p.A. have been listed on the screen-based stock market Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) since 27 June 2001 and since 10 September 2008 in the STAR segment. Amplifon is also included in the FTSE MIB index and in the Stoxx Europe 600 index. 14 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report The chart shows the performance of the Amplifon share price and its trading volumes from 2 January 2020 to 30 June 2020. As at 30 June 2020 market capitalization was €5,301.48 million. Dealings in Amplifon shares in the screen-based stock market Mercato Telematico Azionario during the period 2 January 2020 - 30 June 2020, showed: average daily value: €22,332,127.33;

average daily volume: 952,834 shares;

total volume traded of 120,057,110 shares, or 53.7% of the total number of shares comprising the share capital, net of treasury shares. 15 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report RECLASSIFIED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT First Half 2020 First Half 2019 (€ thousands) Change % Non- % on Non- % on on Recurring recurring (*) Total recurring Recurring recurring (*) Total recurring recurring Revenues from sales and 613,899 - 613,899 100.0% 832,035 - 832,035 100.0% -26.2% services Operating costs (493,696) - (493,696) -80.4% (646,294) (5,805) (652,099) -77.7% 23.6% Other income and costs 11,096 - 11,096 1.8% 824 - 824 0.1% 1,246.6% Gross operating profit (loss) 131,299 - 131,299 21.4% 186,565 (5,805) 180,760 22.4% -29.6% (EBITDA) Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses on (34,231) - (34,231) -5.6% (29,894) - (29,894) -3.6% -14.5% non-current assets Right-of-use depreciation (45,965) - (45,965) -7.5% (42,775) - (42,775) -5.1% -7.5% Operating result before the amortization and 51,103 - 51,103 8.3% 113,896 (5,805) 108,091 13.7% -55.1% impairment of PPA related assets (EBITA) PPA related depreciation, amortization and (19,577) - (19,577) -3.2% (18,523) (65) (18,588) -2.2% -5.7% impairment Operating profit (loss) (EBIT) 31,526 - 31,526 5.1% 95,373 (5,870) 89,503 11.5% -66.9% Income, expenses, valuation and adjustments of ﬁnancial (256) - (256) 0.0% 193 - 193 0.0% -232.6% assets Net ﬁnancial expenses (14,219) - (14,219) -2.3% (13,121) - (13,121) -1.6% -8.4% Exchange differences and non-hedge accounting 732 - 732 0.1% 112 - 112 0.0% 553.6% instruments Profit (loss) before tax 17,783 - 17,783 2.9% 82,557 (5,870) 76,687 9.9% -78.5% Tax (5,323) - (5,323) -0.9% (23,199) 999 (22,200) -2.8% 77.1% Net profit (loss) 12,460 - 12,460 2.0% 59,358 (4,871) 54,487 7.1% -79.0% Profit (loss) of minority (117) - (117) 0.0% (5) - (5) 0.0% -2,240.0% interests Net profit (loss) attributable 12,577 - 12,577 2.0% 59,363 (4,871) 54,492 7.1% -78.8% to the Group (*) See table at page 18 for details of non-recurring transactions. 16 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report Second Quarter 2020 Second Quarter 2019 (€ thousands) Change % Non- % on Non- % on on Recurring recurring (*) Total recurring Recurring recurring (*) Total recurring recurring Revenues from sales and 250,423 - 250,423 100.0% 440,062 - 440,062 100.0% -43.1% services Operating costs (193,794) - (193,794) -77.4% (332,960) (4,380) (337,340) -75.6% 41.8% Other income and costs 9,815 - 9,815 3.9% 521 - 521 0.1% 1,783.9% Gross operating profit (loss) 66,444 - 66,444 26.5% 107,623 (4,380) 103,243 24.5% -38.3% (EBITDA) Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses on (17,046) - (17,046) -6.7% (15,679) - (15,679) -3.6% -8.7% non-current assets Right-of-use depreciation (22,461) - (22,461) -9.0% (21,580) - (21,580) -4.9% -4.1% Operating result before the amortization and 26,937 - 26,937 10.8% 70,364 (4,380) 65,984 16.0% -61.7% impairment of PPA related assets (EBITA) PPA related depreciation, amortization and (9,901) - (9,901) -4.0% (9,289) (65) (9,354) -2.1% -6.6% impairment Operating profit (loss) (EBIT) 17,036 - 17,036 6.8% 61,075 (4,445) 56,630 13.9% -72.1% Income, expenses, valuation and adjustments of ﬁnancial (280) - (280) -0.1% 121 - 121 0.0% -331.4% assets Net ﬁnancial expenses (7,459) - (7,459) -3.0% (6,627) - (6,627) -1.5% -12.6% Exchange differences and non-hedge accounting 987 - 987 0.4% 272 - 272 0.1% 262.9% instruments Profit (loss) before tax 10,284 - 10,284 4.1% 54,841 (4,445) 50,396 12.5% -81.2% Tax (2,895) - (2,895) -1.1% (14,281) 635 (13,646) -3.3% 79.7% Net profit (loss) 7,389 - 7,389 3.0% 40,560 (3,810) 36,750 9.2% -81.8% Profit (loss) of minority (45) - (45) 0.0% (20) - (20) 0.0% -850.0% interests Net profit (loss) attributable 7,434 - 7,434 3.0% 40,580 (3,810) 36,770 9.2% -81.7% to the Group (*) See table at page 18 for details of non-recurring transactions. 17 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report The details of the non-recurring transactions included in the previous tables are shown below: (€ thousands) H1 2020 H1 2019 Costs related to GAES integration - (5,805) Impact of the non-recurring items on EBITDA - (5,805) Impairment of GAES intangible asset - (65) Impact of the non-recurring items on EBIT - (5,870) Impact of the non-recurring items on profit before tax - (5,870) Impact of the above items on the tax burden of the period - 999 Impact of the non-recurring items on net profit - (4,871) (€ thousands) Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Costs related to GAES integration - (4,380) Impact of the non-recurring items on EBITDA - (4,380) Impairment of GAES intangible asset - (65) Impact of the non-recurring items on EBIT - (4,445) Impact of the non-recurring items on profit before tax - (4,445) Impact of the above items on the tax burden of the period - 635 Impact of the non-recurring items on net profit - (3,810) 18 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report RECLASSIFIED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET The reclassiﬁed Consolidated Balance Sheet aggregates assets and liabilities according to operating functionality criteria, subdivided by convention into the following three key functions: investments, operations and ﬁnance. (€ thousands) 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 Change Goodwill 1,242,099 1,215,511 26,588 Customer lists, non-compete agreements, trademarks and location rights 262,863 270,307 (7,444) Software, licenses, other int.ass., wip and advances 95,315 97,201 (1,886) Tangible assets 185,216 196,579 (11,363) Right of use assets 423,757 418,429 5,328 Fixed financial assets (1) 39,446 44,887 (5,441) Other non-current financial assets (1) 28,952 32,282 (3,330) Total fixed assets 2,277,648 2,275,196 2,452 Inventories 67,130 64,592 2,538 Trade receivables 132,997 205,219 (72,222) Other receivables 76,889 75,998 891 Current assets (A) 277,016 345,809 (68,793) Total assets 2,554,664 2,621,005 (66,341) Trade payables (139,939) (177,390) 37,451 Other payables (2) (282,757) (284,827) 2,070 Provisions for risks (current portion) (3,996) (4,242) 246 Short term liabilities (B) (426,692) (466,459) 39,767 Net working capital (A) - (B) (149,676) (120,650) (29,026) Derivative instruments (3) (4,510) (8,763) 4,253 Deferred tax assets 77,497 81,427 (3,930) Deferred tax liabilities (97,615) (102,111) 4,496 Provisions for risks (non-current portion) (47,084) (50,290) 3,206 Employee benefits (non-current portion) (23,861) (25,281) 1,420 Loan fees (4) 9,396 1,611 7,785 Other long-term payables (133,707) (143,701) 9,994 NET INVESTED CAPITAL 1,908,088 1,907,438 650 Shareholders' equity 699,166 695,031 4,135 Third parties' equity 878 1,084 (206) Net equity 700,044 696,115 3,929 Long term net financial debt (4) 1,126,173 752,648 373,525 Short term net financial debt (4) (360,828) 34,050 (394,878) Total net financial debt 765,345 786,698 (21,353) Lease liabilities 442,699 424,625 18,074 Total lease liabilities & net financial debt 1,208,044 1,211,323 (3,279) NET EQUITY, LEASE LIABILITIES AND NET FINANCIAL DEBT 1,908,088 1,907,438 650 Notes for reconciling the condensed balance sheet with the statutory balance sheet: "Financial ﬁxed assets" and "Other non-current ﬁnancial assets" include equity interests valued by using the net equity method, ﬁnancial assets at fair value through proﬁt and loss and other non-current assets; 19 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report "Other payables" includes other liabilities, accrued liabilities and deferred income, current portion of liabilities for employees' benefits and tax liabilities; "Derivatives instruments" includes cash flow hedging instruments not included in the item "Net medium and long-term financial indebtedness"; The item "loan fees" is presented in the balance sheet as a direct reduction of the short-term and medium/long- term components of the items "financial payables" and "financial liabilities" for the short-term and long-term portions, respectively. 20 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report CONDENSED RECLASSIFIED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT The condensed consolidated cash ﬂow statement is a summarized version of the reclassiﬁed statement of cash ﬂows set out in the following pages and its purpose is, starting from the EBIT, to detail the cash ﬂows from or used in operating, investing and ﬁnancing activities. (€ thousands) First Half 2020 First Half 2019 Operating profit (loss) (EBIT) 31,526 89,503 Amortization, depreciation and write down 99,773 91,257 Provisions, other non-monetary items and gain/losses from disposals 475 12,908 Net ﬁnancial expenses (12,336) (11,098) Taxes paid (808) (17,035) Changes in net working capital 2,932 (26,062) Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities before repayment of lease 121,562 139,473 liabilities Repayment of lease liabilities (27,683) (39,655) Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities (A) 93,879 99,818 Cash flow provided by (used in) operating investing activities (B) (21,804) (41,966) Free Cash Flow (A) + (B) 72,075 57,852 Net cash flow provided by (used in) acquisitions (C) (41,816) (27,747) (Purchase) sale of other investment and securities (D) - - Cash flow provided by (used in) investing activities (B+C+D) (63,620) (69,713) Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities and investing activities 30,259 30,105 Dividends - (30,939) Fees paid on medium/long-term financing (7,374) - Capital increases, third parties' contributions and dividends paid by subsidiaries to - (38) third parties Hedging instruments and other changes in non-current assets (284) 1,318 Net cash flow from the period 22,601 446 Net financial indebtedness as of period opening date (786,698) (840,856) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on financial position (1,248) (657) Change in net financial position 446 22,601 Net financial indebtedness as of period closing date (765,345) (841,067) The impact of non-recurring transactions on free cash flow in the period is shown in the following table. (€ thousands) First Half 2020 First Half 2019 Free cash flow 72,075 57,852 Free cash flow generated by non-recurring transactions (see page 54 for details) (812) (6,981) Free cash flow generated by recurring transactions 72,887 64,833 21 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW Consolidated income statement by segment and geographic area (*) (€ thousands) First Half 2020 EMEA Americas Asia Pacific Corporate Total Revenues from sales and services 437,470 104,601 71,828 - 613,899 Operating costs (342,808) (82,820) (50,839) (17,229) (493,696) Other income and costs 8,204 925 1,667 300 11,096 Gross operating profit (loss) (EBITDA) 102,866 22,706 22,656 (16,929) 131,299 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of (20,048) (3,638) (6,007) (4,538) (34,231) non-current assets Right-of-use depreciation (38,239) (1,969) (5,541) (216) (45,965) Operating profit (loss) before the depreciation and amortization of PPA related 44,579 17,099 11,108 (21,683) 51,103 assets (EBITA) PPA related depreciation, amortization and (15,780) (658) (3,139) - (19,577) impairment Operating profit (loss) (EBIT) 28,799 16,441 7,969 (21,683) 31,526 Income, expenses, revaluation and (256) adjustments of ﬁnancial assets Net ﬁnancial expenses (14,219) Exchange differences and non-hedge 732 accounting instruments Profit (loss) before tax 17,783 Tax (5,323) Net profit (loss) 12,460 Profit (loss) of minority interests (117) Net profit (loss) attributable to the Group 12,577 (€ thousands) First Half 2020 - Only recurring operations EMEA Americas Asia Pacific Corporate Total Revenues from sales and services 437,470 104,601 71,828 - 613,899 Gross operating profit (loss) (EBITDA) 102,866 22,706 22,656 (16,929) 131,299 Operating profit (loss) before the depreciation 44,579 17,099 11,108 (21,683) 51,103 and amortization of PPA related assets (EBITA) Operating profit (loss) (EBIT) 28,799 16,441 7,969 (21,683) 31,526 Profit (loss) before tax 17,783 Net profit (loss) attributable to the Group 12,577 For the purposes of reporting on income statement figures by geographic area, please note that the Corporate structures are included in EMEA. 22 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report (€ thousands) First Half 2019 EMEA Americas Asia Pacific Corporate Total Revenues from sales and services 607,128 131,884 91,037 1,986 832,035 Operating costs (466,168) (103,135) (63,729) (19,067) (652,099) Other income and costs 531 365 (39) (33) 824 Gross operating profit (loss) (EBITDA) 141,491 29,114 27,269 (17,114) 180,760 Depreciation, amortization and impairment (19,210) (2,618) (3,963) (4,103) (29,894) of non-current assets Right-of-use depreciation (36,167) (1,893) (4,715) - (42,775) Operating profit (loss) before the depreciation and amortization of PPA 86,114 24,603 18,591 (21,217) 108,091 related assets (EBITA) PPA related depreciation, amortization and (14,945) (592) (2,925) (126) (18,588) impairment Operating profit (loss) (EBIT) 71,169 24,011 15,666 (21,343) 89,503 Income, expenses, revaluation and 193 adjustments of ﬁnancial assets Net ﬁnancial expenses (13,121) Exchange differences and non-hedge 112 accounting instruments Profit (loss) before tax 76,687 Tax (22,200) Net profit (loss) 54,487 Profit (loss) of minority interests (5) Net profit (loss) attributable to the Group 54,492 (€ thousands) First Half 2019 - Only recurring operations EMEA Americas Asia Pacific Corporate Total Revenues from sales and services 607,128 131,884 91,037 1,986 832,035 Gross operating profit (loss) (EBITDA) 147,271 29,139 27,269 (17,114) 186,565 Operating profit (loss) before the depreciation and amortization of PPA 91,894 24,628 18,591 (21,217) 113,896 related assets (EBITA) Operating profit (loss) (EBIT) 77,014 24,036 15,666 (21,343) 95,373 Profit (loss) before tax 82,557 Net profit (loss) attributable to the Group 59,363 23 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report (€ thousands) Second Quarter 2020 EMEA Americas Asia Pacific Corporate Total Revenues from sales and services 179,204 40,246 30,973 - 250,423 Operating costs (134,206) (29,853) (20,169) (9,566) (193,794) Other income and costs 7,347 437 1,742 289 9,815 Gross operating profit (loss) (EBITDA) 52,345 10,830 12,546 (9,277) 66,444 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of (9,799) (1,738) (3,183) (2,326) (17,046) non-current assets Right-of-use depreciation (18,575) (933) (2,844) (109) (22,461) Operating profit (loss) before the depreciation and amortization of PPA related 23,971 8,159 6,519 (11,712) 26,937 assets (EBITA) PPA related depreciation, amortization and (7,959) (336) (1,606) - (9,901) impairment Operating profit (loss) (EBIT) 16,012 7,823 4,913 (11,712) 17,036 Income, expenses, revaluation and (280) adjustments of ﬁnancial assets Net ﬁnancial expenses (7,459) Exchange differences and non-hedge 987 accounting instruments Profit (loss) before tax 10,284 Tax (2,895) Net profit (loss) 7,389 Profit (loss) of minority interests (45) Net profit (loss) attributable to the Group 7,434 (€ thousands) Second Quarter 2020 - Only recurring operations EMEA Americas Asia Pacific Corporate Total Revenues from sales and services 179,204 40,246 30,973 - 250,423 Gross operating profit (loss) (EBITDA) 52,345 10,830 12,546 (9,277) 66,444 Operating profit (loss) before the depreciation 23,971 8,159 6,519 (11,712) 26,937 and amortization of PPA related assets (EBITA) Operating profit (loss) (EBIT) 16,012 7,823 4,913 (11,712) 17,036 Profit (loss) before tax 10,284 Net profit (loss) attributable to the Group 7,434 For the purposes of reporting on income statement figures by geographic area, please note that the Corporate structures are included in EMEA. 24 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report (€ thousands) Second Quarter 2019 EMEA Americas Asia Pacific Corporate Total Revenues from sales and services 323,365 68,782 46,622 1,293 440,062 Operating costs (242,600) (52,618) (33,356) (8,766) (337,340) Other income and costs 275 234 36 (24) 521 Gross operating profit (loss) (EBITDA) 81,040 16,398 13,302 (7,497) 103,243 Depreciation, amortization and impairment (9,981) (1,382) (2,233) (2,083) (15,679) of non-current assets Right-of-use depreciation (18,205) (1,026) (2,349) - (21,580) Operating profit (loss) before the depreciation and amortization of PPA 52,854 13,990 8,720 (9,580) 65,984 related assets (EBITA) PPA related depreciation, amortization and (7,510) (325) (1,455) (64) (9,354) impairment Operating profit (loss) (EBIT) 45,344 13,665 7,265 (9,644) 56,630 Income, expenses, revaluation and 121 adjustments of ﬁnancial assets Net ﬁnancial expenses (6,627) Exchange differences and non-hedge 272 accounting instruments Profit (loss) before tax 50,396 Tax (13,646) Net profit (loss) 36,750 Profit (loss) of minority interests (20) Net profit (loss) attributable to the Group 36,770 (€ thousands) Second Quarter 2019 - Only recurring transactions EMEA Americas Asia Pacific Corporate Total Revenues from sales and services 323,365 68,782 46,622 1,293 440,062 Gross operating profit (loss) (EBITDA) 85,395 16,423 13,302 (7,497) 107,623 Operating profit (loss) before the depreciation and amortization of PPA 57,209 14,016 8,720 (9,581) 70,364 related assets (EBITA) Operating profit (loss) (EBIT) 49,763 13,691 7,265 (9,644) 61,075 Profit (loss) before tax 54,841 Net profit (loss) attributable to the Group 40,580 25 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report Revenues from sales and services (€ thousands) First Half 2020 First Half 2019 Change Change % Revenues from sales and 613,899 832,035 (218,136) -26.2% services (€ thousands) Second Quarter 2020 Second quarter 2019 Change Change % Revenues from sales and 250,423 440,062 (189,639) -43.1% services Consolidated revenues from sales and services amounted to €613,899 thousand in the first six months of 2020, a decrease of €218,136 thousand (-26.2%) against the same period of the previous year. This decline is attributable entirely to the Covid-19 outbreak, which started in China at the end of January, and then spread to Italy at the end of February, followed by the other markets in which the Group operates. The containment measures put into place by the governmental authorities resulted in a series of closures/limitations on store hours and, consequently, commercial activities, which caused revenue to fall considerably in March and April. The first half of the year, therefore, closed with organic growth that was down by €231,258 thousand (-27.8%). The acquisitions contributed €14,596 thousand (+1.8%), net of the disposal of Makstone (Turkey) completed in the fourth quarter of 2019, relating mainly to the Attune Hearing Pty Ltd acquisition (Australia). Exchange rate losses amounted to €1,474 thousand (- 0.2%). In the second quarter alone, consolidated revenues from sales and services amounted to €250,423 thousand, a decrease of €189,639 thousand (-43.1%) against the same period of the previous year attributable entirely to the lockdown measures adopted in the Group's key markets. In the months of May and June, as the Covid-19 containment measures were eased, a gradual and consistent recovery in commercial activities and, therefore, revenue materialized. The second quarter closed with organic growth that was down by €194,014 thousand (-44.1%), while acquisitions contributed €5,651 thousand (+1.3%). Exchange rate losses amounted to €1,276 thousand (-0.3%). The following table shows the breakdown of revenues from sales and services by segment. Change % in local (€ thousands) H1 2020 % on Total H1 2019 % on Total Change Change % Exchange diff. currency EMEA 437,470 71.3% 607,128 73.0% (169,658) -27.9% 1,355 -28.1% Americas 104,601 17.0% 131,884 15.9% (27,283) -20.7% 219 -20.9% Asia Pacific 71,828 11.7% 91,037 10.9% (19,209) -21.1% (3,048) -17.8% Corporate - 0.0% 1,986 0.2% (1,986) -100.0% - -100.0% Total 613,899 100.0% 832,035 100.0% (218,136) -26.2% (1,474) -26.0% 26 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report Europe, Middle-East and Africa Period (€ thousands) 2020 2019 Change Change % I quarter 258,266 283,763 (25,497) -9.0% II quarter 179,204 323,365 (144,161) -44.6% I Half Year 437,470 607,128 (169,658) -27.9% Revenues from sales and services amounted to €437,470 thousand in the first six months of 2020, down €169,658 thousand (-27.9%) against the same period of the previous year. The decline is attributable entirely to Covid-19 which, in this area, had already begun to spread at the end of February. The first half of the year closed with organic growth that was down by €179,939 thousand (-29.6%). Acquisitions, made mainly in France and Germany and net of the disposal of Makstone (Turkey) completed in the fourth quarter of 2019, contributed €8,926 thousand (+1.5%) and exchange rate gains amounted to €1,355 thousand (+0.2%). EMEA was affected by the pandemic beginning at the end of February, initially in Italy and then in the area's other main countries, except for Germany where the restrictions were less severe. As the anti-Covid-19 measures were eased gradually, beginning at the end of April the Group's key markets showed a speedy recovery. A robust recovery in sales was reported in France, reaching basically a flat run rate YoY in June. Italy and Spain, which were initially harder hit by the pandemic and the containment measures, reported a gradual improvement in the last two months of the second quarter. In the second quarter alone, consolidated revenues from sales and services amounted to €179,204 thousand, a decrease of €144,161 thousand (-44.6%) against the same period of the previous year attributable entirely to Covid-19. The quarter closed with negative organic growth of €147,555 thousand (-45.7%) while acquisitions contributed €3,142 thousand (+1.0%). Exchange rate gains came to €252 thousand (+0.1%). 27 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report Americas Period (€ thousands) 2020 2019 Change Change % I quarter 64,355 63,102 1,253 2.0% II quarter 40,246 68,782 (28,536) -41.5% I Half Year 104,601 131,884 (27,283) -20.7% Revenues from sales and services amounted to €104,601 thousand in the first six months of 2020, a decrease of €27,283 thousand (-20.7%) against the same period of the previous year attributable entirely to Covid-19 which initially struck the USA at the end of March and, subsequently, Latin America. The quarter closed with negative organic growth of €28,000 thousand (-21.3%). Acquisitions, mainly in Canada, contributed €498 thousand (+0.4%) and exchange rate gains came to €219 thousand (+0.2%). The United States, while strongly impacted by Covid-19 and store closures in April, reported the Group's fastest pace of recovery in sales to the extent that in June the Miracle-Ear stores reported positive growth. Canada, even though it benefitted initially from the positive contribution of acquisitions, reported a clear decrease in sales in the second part of the half, as did Latin America where, after recording double-digit organic growth in the first quarter, business declined considerably. In the second quarter alone, consolidated revenues from sales and services amounted to €40,246 thousand, a decrease of €28,536 thousand (-41.5%) comprising negative organic growth of €28,412 thousand (-41.4%) and exchange rate losses of €229 thousand (-0.3%). Acquisitions contributed €105 thousand (+0.2%). 28 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report Asia Pacific Period (€ thousands) 2020 2019 Change Change % I quarter 40,855 44,415 (3,560) -8.0% II quarter 30,973 46,622 (15,649) -33.6% I Half Year 71,828 91,037 (19,209) -21.1% Revenues from sales and services amounted to €71,828 thousand in the first six months of the year, down €19,209 thousand (-21.1%) against the same period of the previous year due primarily to Covid-19. The first half of the year closed with organic growth that was down by €21,333 thousand (-23.5%). Acquisitions contributed €5,172 thousand (+5.7%) thanks to the Attune Hearing Pty Ltd (Australia) acquisition completed in the first part of February. Exchange rate losses came to €3,048 thousand (-3.3%). Revenues in local currency were 17.8% lower than in the first half of the prior year. In Australia the negative performance was attributable to the bushfires, which continued throughout January and were only fully extinguished at the beginning of March, as well as the Covid-19 containment measures enacted at the end of the first quarter which were less stringent than in other markets and did not result in store closures. The containment orders in New Zealand, China and India resulted in the closure of all the network stores, albeit at different times. That said, APAC led the Group's gradual topline recovery which already began in the second quarter, driving China to reach the same level of sales reported in the prior year. In the second quarter alone, consolidated revenues from sales and services amounted to €30,973 thousand, a decrease of €15,649 thousand (-33.6%) against the same period of the previous year, which comprised negative organic growth of €16,754 thousand (-36.0%) and exchange rate losses of €1,299 thousand (-2.8%). Acquisitions contributed €2,404 thousand (+5.2%). 29 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report Gross operating profit (EBITDA) (€ thousands) First Half 2020 First Half 2019 Recurring Non- Total Recurring Non- Total recurring recurring Gross operating profit (loss) (EBITDA) 131,299 - 131,299 186,565 (5,805) 180,760 (€ thousands) Second Quarter 2020 Second Quarter 2019 Recurring Non- Total Recurring Non- Total recurring recurring Gross operating profit (loss) (EBITDA) 66,444 - 66,444 107,623 (4,380) 103,243 Gross operating profit (EBITDA) amounted to €131,299 thousand in the first six months of 2020, a drop of €49,461 thousand (-27.4%) with respect to the same period of the previous year with exchange rate losses of €387 thousand. The EBITDA margin came to 21.4%, 0.3 p.p. lower than in the same period of the previous year. No non-recurring expenses were incurred in the reporting period, while non-recurring expenses relating to the GAES integration of €5,805 thousand were incurred in the first half of the prior year. Net of this item, EBITDA would have been down by €55,266 thousand (-29.6%) in the first six months of the year, with an EBITDA margin 1.0 p.p. lower than in the first six months of 2019. The performance, despite the heavy impact of Covid-19 emergency, shows an excellent profitability thanks to the timely and effective measures implemented to contain and optimize costs and to the renegotiations of contracts with suppliers and lessors. In the different markets in which it operates, the Group also accessed the subsidies and benefits made available by the different governmental authorities and other public entities relative to the cost of labor and business relief which had a positive impact of around €30,755 thousand while the renegotiated leases recognized pursuant to the IFRS 16 amendment approved by IASB on 28 May 2020 had a positive impact of €7 million. On the other hand, the Group incurred a series of costs totaling around €5,945 thousand related directly to the Covid-19 outbreak. Please refer to note 2 of the notes for further details. If the practical expedient introduced in the IFRS 16 amendment relating to Covid-19 concessions (discounts or exemption from payment) had not been applied, EBITDA would not have benefitted from the savings of €7,042 thousand achieved as a result of the leases renegotiated for the distribution network. EBITDA would have reached €124,256 thousand, a decrease of €56,504 thousand (-31.3%) against the comparison period with the margin at 20.2% (-1,5 p.p. versus the comparison period and -2.2 p.p. on a recurring basis). In the second quarter alone, gross operating profit (EBITDA) amounted to €66,444 thousand (with an EBITDA margin of 26.5%), a decrease against the same period of the previous year of 30 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report €36,799 thousand, but with a noticeable increase in the margin of 3.1 p.p. which, moreover, absorbed the exchange rate losses of €396 thousand. The result reflects the positive impact of the lease concessions, the Group's actions on cost containment and optimization implemented to defend the business, as well as the higher costs, described in the section on EBITDA in the first half of the year and tied to the economic situation caused by the Covid-19 outbreak. No non-recurring expenses were incurred in the reporting period, while non-recurring expenses relating to the GAES integration of €4,380 thousand were incurred in the second quarter of the prior year. Net of this item, EBITDA would have been down by €41,179 thousand (-38.3%) in the second quarter of the year, with an EBITDA margin 2.1 p.p. higher than in the comparison period. If the practical expedient introduced in the IFRS 16 amendment mentioned above had not been applied, EBITDA would have reached €59,402 thousand, a decrease of €43,841 thousand against the same period of the previous year, with the margin at 23.7% (+0.2 p.p. versus the period and -0.8 p.p. on a recurring basis). The following table shows a breakdown of EBITDA by segment. H1 2020 EBITDA H1 2019 EBITDA Change Change % (€ thousands) Margin Margin EMEA 102,866 23.5% 141,491 23.3% (38,625) -27.3% Americas 22,706 21.7% 29,114 22.1% (6,408) -22.0% Asia Pacific 22,656 31.5% 27,269 30.0% (4,613) -16.9% Corporate (*) (16,929) -2.8% (17,114) -2.1% 185 1.1% Total 131,299 21.4% 180,760 21.7% (49,461) -27.4% Q2 2020 EBITDA Q2 2019 EBITDA Change Change % (€ thousands) Margin Margin EMEA 52,345 29.2% 81,040 25.1% (28,695) -35.4% Americas 10,830 26.9% 16,398 23.8% (5,568) -34.0% Asia Pacific 12,546 40.5% 13,302 28.5% (756) -5.7% Corporate (*) (9,277) -3.7% (7,497) -1.7% (1,780) -23.7% Total 66,444 26.5% 103,243 23.5% (36,799) -35.6% (*) Centralized costs are shown as a percentage of the Group's total sales. 31 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report The table below shows the breakdown of the EBITDA by segment with reference to the recurring operations. H1 2020 EBITDA H1 2019 EBITDA Change Change % (€ thousands) Margin Margin EMEA 102,866 23.5% 147,271 24.3% (44,405) -30.2% Americas 22,706 21.7% 29,139 22.1% (6,433) -22.1% Asia Pacific 22,656 31.5% 27,269 30.0% (4,613) -16.9% Corporate (*) (16,929) -2.8% (17,114) -2.1% 185 1.1% Total 131,299 21.4% 186,565 22.4% (55,266) -29.6% Q2 2020 EBITDA Q2 2019 EBITDA Change Change % (€ thousands) Margin Margin EMEA 52,345 29.2% 85,395 26.4% (33,050) -38.7% Americas 10,830 26.9% 16,423 23.9% (5,593) -34.1% Asia Pacific 12,546 40.5% 13,302 28.5% (756) -5.7% Corporate (*) (9,277) -3.7% (7,497) -1.7% (1,780) -23.7% Total 66,444 26.5% 107,623 24.5% (41,179) -38.3% (*) Centralized costs are shown as a percentage of the Group's total sales. Europe, Middle-East and Africa Gross operating profit (EBITDA) amounted to €102,866 thousand in the first six months of 2020, a drop of €38,625 thousand (-27.3%) with respect to the comparison same period of the previous year and includes exchange rate gains of €394 thousand. The EBITDA margin came to 23.5%, slightly higher (+0.2 p.p. than in the first half of 2019). Non-recurring expenses relating to the GAES integration of €5,780 thousand were incurred in the same period of the previous year. Net of this item, EBITDA would have been down by €44,405 thousand (-30.2%) in the first six months of the year, with an EBITDA margin only 0.8 p.p. lower than in the same period of the previous year. The performance, while strongly impacted by drop in revenues caused by Covid-19, shows only a slight drop in profitability on a recurring basis thanks to the timely actions on costs implemented in the second quarter, as the crisis worsened, to the extent that recurring profitability showed marked improvement with respect to the same period of the previous year. The region benefitted from the renegotiation of leases for the distribution network of €5,708 thousand, recognized based on the IFRS 16 amendment approved by IASB on 28 May 2020, as well as the contributions and subsidies received from the different governmental authorities and other public entities which amounted to around €20,995 thousand, relating mainly to subsidies for the cost of labor and business relief, while costs incurred stemming directly from the Covid- 19 crisis amounted to around €4,147 thousand. If the practical expedient introduced in the IFRS 16 amendment had not been applied, EBITDA would have reached €97,158 thousand, a decrease of €44,333 thousand against the period (- 31.3%) with the margin at 22.2% (-1.1 p.p. compared to the same period of the previous year and -2.1 p.p. on a recurring basis). 32 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report In the second quarter alone, gross operating profit (EBITDA) amounted to €52,345 thousand, a decrease against the comparison period of €28,695 thousand (-35.4%). The EBITDA margin reached 29.2%, a marked increase of 4.1 p.p. against the same quarter of the previous year which includes exchange rate gains of €116 thousand. The second quarter of 2019 was impacted negatively for €4,355 thousand by the non-recurring expenses relating to the GAES integration. Net of this item, EBITDA would have been down by €33,050 thousand (-38.7%), with an EBITDA margin that was 2.8 p.p. higher than in the same period of the previous year. The result reflects the positive impact of the lease concessions, the Group's actions on costs, as well as the impact of the economic situation caused by the Covid-19 outbreak described above in the comments on EBITDA in the half. If the practical expedient introduced had not been applied, EBITDA would have reached €46,638 thousand, a decrease of €34,402 thousand against the comparison period (-42.5%), with the margin at 26.0% (+0.9 p.p. versus the comparison period and -0.4 p.p. on a recurring basis). Americas Gross operating profit (EBITDA) amounted to €22,706 thousand in the first six months of the year, a decrease of €6,408 thousand (-22.0%) with respect to the same period of the previous year including exchange rate gains of €196 thousand. The EBITDA margin came to 21.7%, 0.4 p.p. lower than in the first six months of 2019. The results posted in the same period of the previous year were only marginally impacted marginally by the non-recurring expenses of €25 thousand incurred stemming from the GAES integration. In the first six months of the year, profitability, while impacted by the decrease in sales, was largely protected by the actions taken to contain and optimize costs as the pandemic worsened and restrictive measures were implemented by the local authorities. The region benefitted from the renegotiation of leases for the distribution network of €314 thousand, recognized based on the IFRS 16 amendment approved by IASB on 28 May 2020, and the contributions and subsidies received from the different governmental authorities and other public entities which amounted to around €1,509 million, relating mainly to subsidies for the cost of labor and business relief, while costs incurred connected directly to the Covid-19 crisis amounted to around €157 thousand. If the practical expedient introduced in the IFRS 16 amendment had not been applied, EBITDA would have reached €22,392 thousand, a decrease of €6,722 thousand against the comparison period (-23.1%), with a margin of 21.4% (-0.7 p.p. versus both the comparison period and on a recurring basis). In the second quarter alone, gross operating profit (EBITDA) amounted to €10,830 thousand, a decrease against the same period of the previous year of €5,568 thousand (-34.0%) including exchange rate losses which had a marginal negative impact of €10 thousand. The EBITDA margin reached 26.9%, an increase of 3.1 p.p. against the same period of the previous year. 33 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report The same quarter of the previous year was marginally impacted by the non-recurring expenses described above. The result reflects the positive impact of the Group's actions on costs, as well as the impact of the economic situation caused by the Covid-19 outbreak described above in the comments on EBITDA in the first half of the year. If the practical expedient introduced in the IFRS 16 amendment relating to Covid-19 rent concessions had not been applied, EBITDA would have reached €10,516 thousand, a decrease of €5,882 thousand against the comparison period (-35.9%), with the margin at 26.1% (+2.3 p.p. versus both the comparison period and on a recurring basis). Asia Pacific Gross operating profit (EBITDA) amounted to €22,656 thousand in the first six months of the year, a decrease of €4,613 thousand (-16.9%) with respect to the same period of the previous year. The result also reflects exchange rate losses of €980 thousand. The EBITDA margin came to 31.5%, 1.5 p.p. higher than in the first six months of 2019. Thanks to the measures implemented, above all in the second quarter, to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 and the subsidies made available by the governmental authorities, profitability was broadly in line with the first half of 2019 driven by a robust rise in the second quarter compared to the same period of the prior year. The region benefitted from the renegotiation of leases for the distribution network for €1,021 thousand, recognized based on the IFRS 16 amendment approved by IASB on 28 May 2020, and the contributions and subsidies received from the different governmental authorities and other public entities which amounted to around €8,252 million, relating mainly to subsidies for the cost of labor and business relief, while the group incurred costs of around €1,642 thousand in costs connected directly to the Covid-19 crisis. If the practical expedient introduced in the IFRS 16 amendment had not been applied, EBITDA would have reached €21,635 thousand, a decrease of €5,634 thousand (-20.7%) with a margin of 30.1% (+0.1 p.p. versus both the comparison period and on a recurring basis). In the second quarter alone, gross operating profit (EBITDA) amounted to €12,546 thousand, a decrease against the prior year of €756 thousand (-5.7%) including €503 thousand in exchange rate losses. The EBITDA margin reached 40.5%, a substantial increase of 12.0 p.p. against the same period of the previous year, due to lease concessions, the actions on costs, as well as the impact of the economic situation caused by the Covid-19 outbreak described above in the comments on EBITDA in the first half of the year. If the practical expedient introduced in the IFRS 16 amendment had not been applied, EBITDA would have reached €11,525 thousand, a decrease of €1,777 thousand (-13.4%) with a margin of 37.2% (+8.7 p.p. compared to the second quarter of 2019). 34 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report Corporate The net cost of centralized corporate functions (corporate bodies, general management, business development, procurement, treasury, legal affairs, human resources, IT systems, global marketing and internal audit) which do not qualify as operating segments under IFRS 8 amounted to €16,929 thousand in the first six months of 2020 (2.8% of the revenue generated by the Group's sales and services), a decrease of €185 thousand with respect to the same period of the prior year as a result of cost containment measures implemented to the difficult economic environment, but also to the revised estimated cost of the company management incentive plans due to the decline in the number of assignable rights given the impact that the health crisis will have on the Group's results. In the second quarter alone, the net cost of centralized corporate functions amounted to €9,277 thousand (3.7% of the revenues generated by the Group's sales and services), an increase of €1,780 thousand against the same period of the previous year. 35 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report Operating profit (EBIT) (€ thousands) First Half 2020 First Half 2019 Recurring Non- Total Recurring Non- Total recurring recurring Operating profit (loss) (EBIT) 31,526 - 31,526 95,373 (5,870) 89,503 (€ thousands) Second Quarter 2020 Second Quarter 2019 Recurring Non- Total Recurring Non- Total recurring recurring Operating profit (loss) (EBIT) 17,036 - 17,036 61,075 (4,445) 56,630 Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to €31,526 thousand in the first six months of 2020, a decrease of €57,977 thousand (-64.8%) with respect to the same period of the previous year, offset slightly by the exchange rate gains of €154 thousand. The EBIT margin came to 5.1%, a decrease of 5.7 p.p. against the same period of the previous year. No non-recurring expenses were incurred in the reporting period while in the first half of 2019 EBIT was impacted by non-recurring costs of €5,870 thousand relative to the integration of GAES. Net of this item EBIT would have come to €63,847 thousand (-66.9%), with an EBIT margin that was 6.4 p.p. lower than in the same period of the previous year. With respect to the gross operating profit (EBITDA), EBIT was also influenced by higher depreciation and amortization as a result of the incremental investments made in 2019, the opening of new stores, investments in IT systems, as well as higher depreciation of right-of-use assets. If the practical expedient introduced in the IFRS 16 amendment had not been applied, EBIT would have reached €24,484 thousand, a decrease of €65,019 thousand (-72,6%) with a margin of 4.0% (-6.8 p.p. the first half of 2019 and -7.5 p.p. on a recurring basis). In the second quarter alone, operating profit (EBIT) amounted to €17,036 thousand (6.8% of sales and services), a decrease against the same period of the previous year of €39,594 thousand (-69.9%) including exchange rate gains which had a marginal impact of €5 thousand. The EBIT margin came to 6.8%, a decrease of 6.1 p.p. against the same period of the previous year. In the same period of the previous year, EBIT was impacted by non-recurring costs of €4,445 thousand relative to the integration of GAES. Net of this item, EBIT would have come to €44,039 thousand (-72.1%), with an EBIT margin that was 7.1 p.p. lower than in the same period of the previous year. If the practical expedient introduced in the IFRS 16 amendment had not been applied, EBIT would have reached €9,994 thousand, a decrease of €46,636 (-82,4%) with a margin of 4.0% (- 8.9 p.p. compared to the second half of 2019 and -9.9 p.p. on a recurring basis). 36 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report The following table shows the breakdown of EBIT by segment: H1 2020 EBIT H1 2019 EBIT Change Change % (€ thousands) Margin Margin EMEA 28,799 6.6% 71,169 11.7% (42,370) -59.5% Americas 16,441 15.7% 24,011 18.2% (7,570) -31.5% Asia Pacific 7,969 11.1% 15,666 17.2% (7,697) -49.1% Corporate (*) (21,683) -3.5% (21,343) -2.6% (340) -1.6% Total 31,526 5.1% 89,503 10.8% (57,977) -64.8% Q2 2020 EBIT Q2 2019 EBIT Change Change % (€ thousands) Margin Margin EMEA 16,012 8.9% 45,344 14.0% (29,332) -64.7% Americas 7,823 19.4% 13,665 19.9% (5,842) -42.8% Asia Pacific 4,913 15.9% 7,265 15.6% (2,352) -32.4% Corporate (*) (11,712) -4.7% (9,644) -2.2% (2,068) -21.4% Total 17,036 6.8% 56,630 12.9% (39,594) -69.9% (*) Centralized costs are shown as a percentage of the Group's total sales. The following table shows the breakdown of EBIT by segment with reference to the recurring transactions: H1 2020 EBIT H1 2019 EBIT Change Change % (€ thousands) Margin Margin EMEA 28,799 6.6% 77,014 12.7% (48,215) -62.6% Americas 16,441 15.7% 24,036 18.2% (7,595) -31.6% Asia Pacific 7,969 11.1% 15,666 17.2% (7,697) -49.1% Corporate (*) (21,683) -3.5% (21,343) -2.6% (340) -1.6% Total 31,526 5.1% 95,373 11.5% (63,847) -66.9% Q2 2020 EBIT Q2 2019 EBIT Change Change % (€ thousands) Margin Margin EMEA 16,012 8.9% 49,763 15.4% (33,751) -67.8% Americas 7,823 19.4% 13,691 19.9% (5,868) -42.9% Asia Pacific 4,913 15.9% 7,265 15.6% (2,352) -32.4% Corporate (*) (11,712) -4.7% (9,644) -2.2% (2,068) -21.4% Total 17,036 6.8% 61,075 13.9% (44,039) -72.1% Centralized costs are shown as a percentage of the Group's total sales. 37 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report Europe, Middle-East and Africa In the first six months of 2020, operating profit (EBIT) amounted to €28,799 thousand, a decrease of €42,370 thousand (-59.5%), including exchange rate gains of €224 thousand. The EBIT margin came to 6.6% (-5.1 p.p. against the first six months of 2019). In the same period EBIT was impacted by non-recurring costs of €5,845 thousand relative the GAES integration. Net of this item EBIT would have been €48,215 thousand lower (-62.6%), with an EBIT margin that was 6.1 p.p. lower than in the same period of the previous year. If the practical expedient introduced in the IFRS 16 amendment had not been applied, EBIT would have reached €23,091 thousand, a decrease of €48,078 thousand (-67,6%), with a margin of 5.3% (-6.4 p.p. compared to the second half of 2019 and -7.4 p.p. on a recurring basis). In the second quarter alone, operating profit (EBIT) amounted to €16,012 thousand, a decrease against the same period of the previous year of €29,332 thousand (-64.7%) including exchange rate gains which had a marginal positive impact of €70 thousand. The EBIT margin fell by 5.1 p.p. with respect to the same period of the previous year, coming in at 8.9%. The result for the period was impacted by non-recurring costs of €4,420 thousand relative to the integration of GAES. Net of this item, EBIT would been €33,751 thousand lower (-67.8%), with an EBIT margin that was 6.5 p.p. lower than in the same period of the previous year. If the practical expedient introduced in the IFRS 16 amendment had not been applied, EBIT would have reached €10,304 thousand, a decrease of €35,040 thousand (-77.3%) with the margin at 5.8% (-8.2 p.p. compared to the second quarter of 2019 and -9.6 p.p. on a recurring basis). Americas In the first six months of 2020, operating profit (EBIT) was €7,570 thousand lower (-31.5%) than in the same period of the previous year, coming in at €16,441 thousand, including exchange rate gains of €384 thousand. The EBIT margin came to 15.7%, down 2.5 p.p. against the first half of 2019. The results in the same period of the previous year were marginally impacted (€25 thousand) by the same non-recurring expenses commented on in the section about EBITDA above. If the practical expedient introduced in the IFRS 16 amendment had not been applied, EBIT would have reached €16,127 thousand, a decrease of €7,884 thousand, with a margin of 15.4% (-2.8 p.p. compared to the first half of 2019). In the second quarter alone, operating profit (EBIT) amounted to €7,823 thousand, a decrease against the comparison period of €5,842 thousand (-42.8%) offset slightly by the exchange rate gains of €124 thousand. The EBIT margin fell by 0.5 p.p. against the same period of the previous year, coming in at 19.4%. If the practical expedient introduced in the IFRS 16 amendment had not been applied, EBIT would have reached €7,510 thousand, a decrease of €6,155 thousand, with a margin of 18.7% (- 1.2% p.p. compared to the second quarter of 2019). 38 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report Asia Pacific In the first six months of 2020, operating profit (EBIT) fell €7,697 thousand (-49.1%) to €7,969 thousand due in part to exchange rate losses of €458 thousand. The EBIT margin came to 11.1%, down 6.1 p.p. compared to the first half of 2019. If the practical expedient introduced in the IFRS 16 amendment had not been applied, EBIT would have reached €6,949 thousand with a margin of 9.7% (-7.5 p.p. compared to the first half of 2019). In the second quarter alone, operating profit (EBIT) amounted to €4,913 thousand, a decrease against the same period of the previous year of €2,352 thousand (-32.4%). This operating profit also reflects exchange rate losses of €201 thousand. The EBIT margin rose slightly against the same period of the previous year by 0.3 p.p. to 15.9%. If the practical expedient introduced in the IFRS 16 amendment had not been applied, EBIT would have reached €3,892 thousand, a decrease of €3,373 thousand, with the margin at 12.6% (-3.0 p.p. compared to the second quarter of 2019). Corporate The net costs of centralized Corporate functions at the EBIT level amounted to €21,683 thousand in the first six months of 2020 (3.5% of the revenues generated by the Group's sales and services), an increase of €340 thousand with respect to the same period of the previous year. In the second quarter alone, net costs totaled €11,712 thousand (4.7% of the revenues generated by the Group's sales and services), an increase of €2,068 thousand against the same period of the previous year. 39 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report Profit before tax (€ thousands) First Half 2020 First Half 2019 Recurring Non- Total Recurring Non- Total recurring recurring Profit (loss) before tax 17,783 - 17,783 82,557 (5,870) 76,687 (€ thousands) Second Quarter 2020 Second Quarter 2019 Recurring Non- Total Recurring Non- Total recurring recurring Profit (loss) before tax 10,284 - 10,284 54,841 (4,445) 50,396 Profit before tax amounted to €17,783 thousand in the first six months of 2020, a drop of €58,904 thousand (-76.8%) with respect to the same period of the previous year, reflecting the decrease in EBIT described above and the increase in financial expenses stemming from the rise in gross debt following the completion of an important refinancing program aimed at safeguarding the Group by ensuring significant headroom which made it possible not only to face the difficult economic situation, particularly in the second quarter, but also to provide a safety net in the event of further lockdown measures should the pandemic worsen again. Please refer to the section on net financial debt and the relative explanatory notes for more information about the Group's new financial structure. The result for first half 2019 was impacted by the same non-recurring costs of €5,870 thousand commented on above. Net of this item profit before tax would have been €64,774 thousand lower (-78.5%), while the gross profit margin would have reached 2.9%, a decrease of 6.3 p.p. against the same period of the previous year and 7.0 p.p. on a recurring basis. If the practical expedient introduced in the IFRS 16 amendment had not been applied, profit before tax would have reached €10,741 thousand, a decrease of €65,946 thousand, with a margin of 1.7% (-7.5% p.p. the first half of 2019 and -8.2 p.p. on a recurring basis). In the second quarter alone, profit before tax amounted to €10,284 thousand, a decrease against the period of €40,112 thousand (-79.6%). The gross profit margin came to 4.1% (-7.4 p.p. against the first half of the previous year). The result for second quarter 2019 was impacted by the same non-recurring costs of €4,445 thousand commented on above. Net of this item, profit before tax would have been €44,557 thousand lower (-81.2%), with a gross profit margin down 8.4 p.p. against the same period of the previous year. If the practical expedient introduced in the IFRS 16 amendment had not been applied, profit before tax would have reached €3,242 thousand, with a gross profit margin of 1.3% (-10.2 p.p. compared to the second quarter of 2019 and -11.2 p.p. on a recurring basis). 40 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report Net profit attributable to the Group (€ thousands) First Half 2020 First Half 2019 Recurring Non- Total Recurring Non- Total recurring recurring Group net profit (loss) 12,577 - 12,577 59,363 (4,871) 54,492 (€ thousands) Second Quarter 2020 Second Quarter 2019 Recurring Non- Total Recurring Non- Total recurring recurring Group net profit (loss) 7,434 - 7,434 40,580 (3,810) 36,770 The Group's net profit came to €12,577 thousand in the first six months of 2020, down €41,915 thousand (-76.9%) against the same period of the previous year, with a profit margin of 2.0% (- 4.5 p.p. compared to the same half of the prior year). The result posted in the same period of the previous year was impacted by the same non- recurring costs commented on above of €4,871 thousand, net of the tax effect. The decrease in recurring profit reached €46,786 thousand (-78.8%), with a profit margin that was down 5.1 p.p. compared to the prior period. This decrease is largely in line with the profit before tax commented on above. The period tax rate for the period was 29.9% compared to 28.9% in the same period of the previous year. If the practical expedient introduced in the IFRS 16 amendment had not been applied, profit would have reached €7,550 thousand, with a profit margin of 1.2% (-5.3 p.p. compared to the first half of 2019 and -5.9 p.p. on a recurring basis) and the tax rate would have come to 30.8%. In the second quarter alone, the Group's profit came to €7,434 thousand (3.0% of revenue from sales and services), a decrease of €29,336 thousand (-79.8%) against the same period of the previous year with a profit margin down by 5.4 p.p. Net of non-recurring expenses, profit would have been €33,146 thousand lower (-81.7%) with a profit margin of 6.2 p.p. against the same period of the previous year. If the practical expedient introduced in the IFRS 16 amendment had not been applied, profit would have reached €2,407 thousand, with a profit margin of 1.0% (-7.4 p.p. compared to the second quarter of 2019 and -8.2 p.p. on a recurring basis). 41 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report BALANCE SHEET REVIEW Consolidated balance sheet by geographical area (*) (€ thousands) 06/30/2020 EMEA Americas Asia Pacific Eliminations Total Goodwill 849,183 121,810 271,106 - 1,242,099 Non-competition agreements, trademarks, customer lists and lease 215,639 9,194 38,030 - 262,863 rights Software, licenses, other intangible fixed assets, fixed assets in progress and 67,364 19,420 8,531 - 95,315 advances Tangible assets 148,621 9,613 26,982 - 185,216 Right-of-use assets 368,870 16,990 37,897 - 423,757 Financial ﬁxed assets 4,054 35,392 - - 39,446 Other non-current ﬁnancial assets 27,484 428 1,040 - 28,952 Non-current assets 1,681,215 212,847 383,586 - 2,277,648 Inventories 56,611 6,999 3,520 - 67,130 Trade receivables 103,447 29,747 13,766 (13,963) 132,997 Other receivables 63,676 5,401 7,819 (7) 76,889 Current assets (A) 223,734 42,147 25,105 (13,970) 277,016 Operating assets 1,904,949 254,994 408,691 (13,970) 2,554,664 Trade payables (102,015) (32,148) (19,739) 13,963 (139,939) Other payables (239,400) (18,311) (25,053) 7 (282,757) Provisions for risks and charges (current (3,489) (507) - - (3,996) portion) Current liabilities (B) (344,904) (50,966) (44,792) 13,970 (426,692) Net working capital (A) - (B) (121,170) (8,819) (19,687) - (149,676) Derivative instruments (4,510) - - - (4,510) Deferred tax assets 71,091 694 5,712 - 77,497 Deferred tax liabilities (68,000) (18,463) (11,152) - (97,615) Provisions for risks and charges (non- (18,178) (28,080) (826) - (47,084) current portion) Liabilities for employees' beneﬁts (non- (23,275) (123) (463) - (23,861) current portion) Loan fees 9,396 - - - 9,396 Other non-current liabilities (124,027) (7,529) (2,151) - (133,707) NET INVESTED CAPITAL 1,402,542 150,527 355,019 - 1,908,088 Group net equity 699,166 Minority interests 878 Total net equity 700,044 Net medium and long-term financial 1,126,173 indebtedness Net short-term financial indebtedness (360,828) Total net ﬁnancial indebtedness 765,345 Lease liabilities Total lease liabilities & net financial indebtedness NET EQUITY, LEASE LIABILITIES AND NET FINANCIAL INDEBTEDNESS 442,699 1,208,044 1,908,088 The balance sheet items are analyzed by the Chief Executive Officer and the Top Management by geographical area without separation of the Corporate structures that are natively included in EMEA. 42 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report (€ thousands) 12/31/2019 EMEA Americas Asia Pacific Eliminations Total Goodwill 839,802 126,418 249,291 - 1,215,511 Non-competition agreements, - trademarks, customer lists and lease 224,288 10,189 35,830 270,307 rights Software, licenses, other intangible fixed - assets, fixed assets in progress and 67,386 20,068 9,747 97,201 advances Tangible assets 158,390 10,450 27,739 - 196,579 Right-of-use assets 361,739 18,300 38,390 - 418,429 Financial ﬁxed assets 3,797 41,090 - 44,887 Other non-current ﬁnancial assets 30,833 389 1,060 - 32,282 Non-current assets 1,686,235 226,904 362,057 - 2,275,196 Inventories 55,834 4,433 4,325 - 64,592 Trade receivables 156,933 44,125 19,179 (15,018) 205,219 Other receivables 64,690 6,811 7,631 (3,134) 75,998 Current assets (A) 277,457 55,369 31,135 (18,152) 345,809 Operating assets 1,963,692 282,273 393,192 (18,152) 2,621,005 Trade payables (127,909) (40,928) (23,571) 15,018 (177,390) Other payables (247,315) (18,056) (22,590) 3,134 (284,827) Provisions for risks and charges (current (3,650) (592) - (4,242) portion) Current liabilities (B) (378,874) (59,576) (46,161) 18,152 (466,459) Net working capital (A) - (B) (101,417) (4,207) (15,026) - (120,650) Derivative instruments (8,763) - - - (8,763) Deferred tax assets 73,434 3,400 4,593 - 81,427 Deferred tax liabilities (70,398) (21,265) (10,448) - (102,111) Provisions for risks and charges (non- (17,620) (32,406) (264) - (50,290) current portion) Liabilities for employees' beneﬁts (non- (24,143) (130) (1,008) - (25,281) current portion) Loan fees 1,611 - - - 1,611 Other non-current liabilities (133,005) (8,714) (1,982) - (143,701) NET INVESTED CAPITAL 1,405,934 163,582 337,922 - 1,907,438 Group net equity 695,031 Minority interests 1,084 Total net equity 696,115 Net medium and long-term financial 752,648 indebtedness Net short-term financial indebtedness 34,050 Total net ﬁnancial indebtedness Lease liabilities Total lease liabilities & net financial indebtedness NET EQUITY, LEASE LIABILITIES AND NET FINANCIAL INDEBTEDNESS 786,698 424,625 1,211,323 1,907,438 43 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report Non-current assets Non-current assets amounted to €2,277,648 thousand at 30 June 2020, an increase of €2,452 thousand against the €2,275,196 thousand recorded at 31 December 2019. The changes in the period were as follows (i) €23,469 of capital expenditure (ii) €49,784 thousand for the recognition of right-of-use assets acquired in the period; (iii) €55,038 thousand for acquisitions; (iv) €99,808 thousand for depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, including the depreciation of the above right-of-use assets; (v) €26,031 thousand for other net decreases relating primarily to exchange rate losses. The following table shows the breakdown of non-current assets by geographical segment: (€ thousands) 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 Change Goodwill 849,183 839,802 9,381 Non-competition agreements, trademarks, customer lists and lease 215,639 224,288 (8,649) rights Software, licenses, other intangible fixed assets, fixed assets in 67,364 67,386 (22) progress and advances EMEA Tangible assets 148,621 158,390 (9,769) Right-of-use assets 368,870 361,739 7,131 Financial ﬁxed assets 4,054 3,797 257 Other non-current ﬁnancial assets 27,484 30,833 (3,349) Non-current assets 1,681,215 1,686,235 (5,020) Goodwill 121,810 126,418 (4,608) Non-competition agreements, trademarks, customer lists and lease 9,194 10,189 (995) rights Software, licenses, other intangible fixed assets, fixed assets in 19,420 20,068 (648) progress and advances Americas Tangible assets 9,613 10,450 (837) Right-of-use assets 16,990 18,300 (1,310) Financial ﬁxed assets 35,392 41,090 (5,698) Other non-current ﬁnancial assets 428 389 39 Non-current assets 212,847 226,904 (14,057) Goodwill 271,106 249,291 21,815 Non-competition agreements, trademarks, customer lists and lease 38,030 35,830 2,200 rights Software, licenses, other intangible fixed assets, fixed assets in 8,531 9,747 (1,216) progress and advances Asia Pacific Tangible assets 26,982 27,739 (757) Right-of-use assets 37,897 38,390 (493) Financial ﬁxed assets - - - Other non-current ﬁnancial assets 1,040 1,060 (20) Non-current assets 383,586 362,057 21,529 44 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report Europe, Middle-East and Africa Non-current assets amounted to €1,681,215 thousand at 30 June 2020, a decrease of €5,020 thousand against the €1,686,235 thousand recorded at 31 December 2019. The change is explained as follows: €15,074 thousand for acquisitions made in the period;

€8,700 thousand for investments in property, plant and equipment, relating primarily to the opening of new stores and the renovation of existing ones;

€9,153 thousand for investments in intangible assets, relating primarily to the new business transformation ERP cloud system for back office functions (Human Resources, Procurement, Administration and Finance) and upgrades of the CRM systems and digital marketing;

€46,467 thousand for right-of-use assets;

right-of-use assets; €78,824 thousand for amortization, depreciation and impairment losses, including the amortization and depreciation of the right-of-use assets referred to above;

right-of-use assets referred to above; €5,590 thousand for other net decreases relating mainly to exchange rate losses. Americas Non-current assets amounted to €212,847 thousand at 30 June 2020, a decrease of €14,057 thousand against the €226,904 thousand recorded at 31 December 2019. The change is explained as follows: €472 thousand for investments in property, plant and equipment;

€2,391 thousand for investments in intangible assets;

€1,500 thousand for right-of-use assets;

right-of-use assets; €6,297 thousand for amortization, depreciation and impairment losses, including the amortization and depreciation of the right-of-use assets referred to above;

right-of-use assets referred to above; €12,123 thousand for other net decreases relating mainly to exchange rate losses. 45 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report Asia Pacific Non-current assets amounted to €383,586 thousand at 30 June 2020, an increase of €21,529 thousand against the €362,057 thousand recorded at 31 December 2019. The increase is explained as follows: €1,975 thousand for investments in property, plant and equipment;

€778 thousand for investments in intangible assets;

€1,817 thousand for right-of-use assets;

right-of-use assets; €14,687 thousand for amortization and depreciation, including the amortization and depreciation of the right-of-use assets referred to above;

right-of-use assets referred to above; €39,964 thousand for acquisitions;

€8,318 thousand for other net decreases relating mainly to exchange rate losses. 46 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report Net invested capital Net invested capital came to €1,908,088 thousand at 30 June 2020, an increase of €649 thousand compared to the €1,907,438 thousand recorded at 31 December 2019. This increase is attributable to the change in non-current assets described above and the improvement in working capital. The following table shows the breakdown of net invested capital by geographical area. (€ thousands) 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 Change EMEA 1,402,542 1,405,934 (3,392) Americas 150,527 163,582 (13,056) Asia Pacific 355,019 337,922 17,097 Total 1,908,088 1,907,438 649 Europe, Middle-East and Africa Net invested capital came to €1,402,542 thousand at 30 June 2020, a decrease of €3,392 thousand against the €1,405,934 thousand recorded at 31 December 2019. This decline is attributable to the change in non-current assets described above, along with the decrease in working capital. Factoring without recourse in the period involved trade receivables with a face value of €36,772 thousand (€50.45 thousand in the same period of the prior year). Americas Net invested capital came to €150,527 thousand at 30 June 2020, a decrease of €13,056 thousand against the €163,582 thousand recorded at 31 December 2019. This decline is attributable to the change in non-current assets described above, along with the decrease in working capital. Asia Pacific Net invested capital came to €355,019 thousand at 30 June 2020, an increase of €17,097 thousand against the €337,922 thousand recorded at 31 December 2019. This increase is attributable to the change in non-current assets described above, along with the decrease in working capital. 47 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report Net financial indebtedness (€ thousands) 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 Change Net medium and long-term financial indebtedness 1,126,173 752,648 373,525 Net short-term financial indebtedness 66,386 172,421 (106,035) Cash and cash equivalents (427,214) (138,371) (288,843) Net financial indebtedness 765,345 786,698 (21,353) Lease liabilities - current portion 90,007 81,585 8,422 Lease liabilities - non-current portion 352,692 343,040 9,652 Lease liabilities 442,699 424,625 18,074 Total lease liabilities & net financial indebtedness 1,208,044 1,211,323 (3,279) Group net equity 699,166 695,031 4,135 Minority interests 878 1,084 (206) Net Equity 700,044 696,115 3,929 Financial indebtedness/Group net equity 1.10 1.13 Financial indebtedness/Net equity 1.10 1.13 Financial indebtedness/EBITDA 2.18 1.90 Net financial indebtedness, excluding lease liabilities, amounted to €765,345 thousand at 30 June 2020, reporting a decrease of €21,353 thousand with respect to 31 December 2019. In a period which was profoundly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Amplifon began refinancing the next debt maturities well in advance and successfully completed the placement of a €350 million seven-year Eurobond, while also implementing a series of measures and actions which made it possible for the Group to better manage its financial position, strengthening its structure and solidity. More in detail: the company resolved not to proceed with the distribution of a dividend to shareholders, allocating the entire profit for 2019 to retained earnings;

a series of measures were adopted which focused on cost containment, reducing and redefining investments, the suspension of M&A cash-outs, quickly accessing all the tools made available by the governmental authorities, along with other operational initiatives and the management of working capital which made it possible for free cash flow to reach €72,075 thousand (€57,852 thousand in the first half of the prior year);

cash-outs, quickly accessing all the tools made available by the governmental authorities, along with other operational initiatives and the management of working capital which made it possible for free cash flow to reach €72,075 thousand (€57,852 thousand in the first half of the prior year); the Group's financial structure and position were strengthened as follows:

€180 million in existing bilateral loans were renegotiated, the maturities were extended from 2021-2022 to 2024-2025 and the amount was increased by €80 million; an additional €193 million in long-term loans were stipulated, expiring between 2023 and 2025; government Covid-19 loans amounting to €35.5 million (of which €30.5 million utilized and €5 million available) were requested and granted ; €35 million in new long-term irrevocable credit facilities (expiring in 2025) were granted and the expiration of €60 million in credit lines was extended from 2021 to 2025.

48 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report At 30 June the Group had cash and cash equivalents of €427,214 thousand compared to total net financial indebtedness €765,345 thousand, net of lease liabilities. Long-term indebtedness amounts to €1,126,173 thousand, €22,259 thousand of which reflects the long-term portion of deferred payments for acquisitions. The increase in the period of €373,525 thousand is attributable to the transactions carried out to strengthen the financial structure described above, net the repayment of a portion of the syndicated loan used for the GAES acquisition (approximately €305 million). The short-term portion of indebtedness amounts to €66,386 thousand and is €106,035 thousand lower due mainly to the repayment of hot money drawn at 31 December 2019 using the cash and cash equivalents derived from the transactions described above, and includes: the short- term portion of the syndicated loan used to finance the GAES acquisition (€19,875 thousand), the short-term portion of the private placement (€17,860 thousand), the short-term portion of other long-term bank loans (€6,666 thousand), interest expense on bank loans, the Eurobond and the private placement (€2,145 thousand) and the best estimate of the deferred payments for acquisitions (€4,038 thousand). The chart below shows the debt maturities compared to the €427 million in available cash and cash equivalents and the unutilized portions of irrevocable credit lines which amount to €235 million, as well as the €206 million in other available credit lines. Debt Maturity & Cash Equivalents at 06.30.2020 (€ million) Eurobond 350,0 1.192,6 Other bank loans Private placement Bilateral revolving committed medium-term lines 30,0 Bank loans for GAES acquisition 83,3 Hot money, bank overdraft and accrued interest 189,3 Debt for acquisition and Others Gross debt 80,9 Cash and cash equivalents 46,6 85,6 79,5 3,3 19,9 20,5 79,5 3,3 15,5 19,9 21,6 15,5 1,0 0,5 0,1 0,7 6,8 0,4 -427,2 -235,0 In July 2020, the Group further strengthened its financial structure, entering into agreements for new long-term loans, committed credit lines for a total of €25 million expiring in 2025 of which €10 million in term loans and €15 million in revolving facilities. 49 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report Interest payable on financial indebtedness amounted to €4,778 thousand at 30 June 2020, €3,728 thousand at 30 June 2019. Interest payable on leases recognized in accordance with IFRS 16 amounted to €5,350 thousand versus €5,682 thousand at 30 June 2019. Interest receivable on bank deposits came to €43 thousand at 30 June 2020 versus €34 thousand at 30 June 2019. The reasons for the changes in net indebtedness are described in the next section on the statement of cash flows. 50 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report CASH FLOW The reclassified statement of cash flows shows the change in net financial indebtedness from the beginning to the end of the period. Pursuant to IAS 7, the consolidated financial statements include a statement of cash flows that shows the change in cash and cash equivalents from the beginning to the end of the period. (€ thousands) First Half 2020 First Half 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net profit (loss) attributable to the Group 12,577 54,492 Minority interests (117) (5) Amortization, depreciation and impairment: - Intangible fixed assets 30,498 28,129 - Tangible fixed assets 23,309 20,353 - Right-of-use assets 45,966 42,775 Total amortization, depreciation and impairment 99,773 91,257 Provisions, other non-monetary items and gain/losses from disposals 475 12,908 Group's share of the result of associated companies 256 (193) Financial income and charges 13,487 13,009 Current and deferred income taxes 5,322 22,200 Change in assets and liabilities: - Utilization of provisions (4,003) (4,649) - (Increase) decrease in inventories (4,170) (4,655) - Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 70,672 (15,300) - Increase (decrease) in trade payables (37,010) (736) - Changes in other receivables and other payables (22,557) (722) Total change in assets and liabilities 2,932 (26,062) Dividends received - 125 Net interest charges (12,336) (11,223) Taxes paid (808) (17,035) Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities before repayment of lease liabilities 121,562 139,473 Repayment of lease liabilities (27,683) (39,655) Cash ﬂow generated from (absorbed) by operating activities 93,879 99,818 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of intangible ﬁxed assets (12,322) (15,913) Purchase of tangible ﬁxed assets (11,147) (27,140) Consideration from sale of tangible ﬁxed assets and businesses 1,665 1,087 Cash ﬂow generated from (absorbed) by investing activities (21,804) (41,966) Cash ﬂow generated from operating and investing activities (Free cash ﬂow) 72,075 57,852 Business combinations (*) (41,816) (27,747) (Purchase) sale of other investments and securities - - Net cash ﬂow generated from acquisitions (41,816) (27,747) Cash ﬂow generated from (absorbed) by investing activities (63,620) (69,713) 51 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report (€ thousands) First Half 2020 First Half 2019 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Fees paid on medium/long-term financing (7,374) - Other non-current assets (284) 1,318 Dividends - (30,939) Capital increases (reduction), third parties' contributions in subsidiaries and dividends paid to - (38) third parties by the subsidiaries Cash ﬂow generated from (absorbed) by ﬁnancing activities (7,657) (29,659) Changes in net ﬁnancial indebtedness 22,601 446 Net ﬁnancial indebtedness at the beginning of the period (786,698) (840,856) Effect of discontinued operations on net ﬁnancial indebtedness - - Effect of exchange rate ﬂuctuations on net ﬁnancial indebtedness (1,248) (657) Changes in net indebtedness 22,601 446 Net ﬁnancial indebtedness at the end of the period (765,345) (841,067) (*) The item refers to the net cash flows used in the acquisition of businesses and equity investments. The change in net financial indebtedness of €22,601 thousand is attributable to: Investing activities:

capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets of €23,469 thousand relating primarily to the new business transformation system for back office functions (Human Resources, Procurement, Administration and Finance), investments in CRM systems, digital marketing and the opening, renewal and repositioning of stores consistent with Amplifon's new brand image.

As of March, however, the Group suspended all non-essential capex due to Covid- 19 and reduced them to approximately 20-25% of the average annual capex; acquisitions amounting to €41,816 thousand, including the impact of the acquired companies' debt and the best estimate of the earn-out linked to sales and profitability targets payable over the next few years. After the acquisition of Attune Hearing Pty (Australia), made at the beginning of February, all M&A activities were temporarily suspended as of March; net proceeds from the disposal of assets of €1,665 thousand.

Operating activities:

interest payable on financial indebtedness and other net financial expenses of €12,336 thousand; payment of taxes amounting to €808 thousand, which benefitted from the payment extensions granted by the different governmental authorities; payment of principle on lease obligations of €27,684 thousand, after concessions and deferments obtained as a result of Covid-19 lease negotiations of around €15,125 thousand; cash flow generated by operations of €134,706 thousand.

While the drop in sales inevitably impacted the ability to generate cash, cash flow generated by operations benefitted from the Group's actions on cash flow maximization, as well as €62,689 thousand in governmental assistance with the cost of labor, delayed tax payments and pension contributions, as well as lower rents. These benefits were, however, partially offset by higher outflows linked to

52 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report the pandemic of around €6,220 thousand (including the personal protective equipment, sanitization and the cost of personnel at closed stores not covered by social plans). Financing activities, which reached a negative €7,657 thousand, relating basically to the payment of fees for the Eurobond issue (Eurobond 2020-2027) and the new credit lines (€7,374 thousand). Net debt was also impacted by exchange losses of €1,249 thousand. The non-recurring transactions described above had a negative impact on cash flow of €812 thousand in the first six months of 2020, attributable to the costs incurred for the GAES integration activities carried out in 2019. ACQUISITION OF COMPANIES AND BUSINESSES Prior to the temporary suspension of acquisitions beginning in March in order to protect cash flow from the financial impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Group's external growth had continued. In the first three months of 2020, 77 points of sale were acquired for a total of €43,225 thousand, including the consolidated net financial indebtedness and the best estimate of the earn-out linked to sales and profitability targets payable over the next few years. More in detail during the first six months of 2020: 5 points of sale were acquired in France;

12 points of sale were acquired in Germany;

6 points of sale were acquired in Belgium;

54 new points of sale were added to the Group as a result of the acquisition of Attune Hearing Pty Ltd in Australia. 53 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Interim Management Report OUTLOOK While the risks associated with future developments in the Covid-19 outbreak call for caution, the Group believes that the most difficult phase of the pandemic is behind us. The impressive speed of recovery since the easing of restrictive measures and the positive signals given by July revenues, currently above prior year level, clearly demonstrate the resilience of the business, the solid fundamentals of the market in which the Group operates and the unchanged consumer behavior. Therefore, although the situation remains uncertain, given the Group's recent performance and assuming no further significant re-tightening of lockdown restrictions in the near future, the Group expects to see a favorable trend in the second half of 2020 and estimates that third quarter 2020 revenues will be in line with the same period of the previous year The Group also looks positively to the future both in terms of sales and profitability. The strong measures implemented to reduce the cost base and improve productivity will, in fact, allow the Group to be even more efficient and profitable going forward. Milan, 29 July 2020 On behalf of the Board of Directors CEO Enrico Vita 54 CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 30 JUNE 2020 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (€ thousands) 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 Change ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill Note 3 1,242,099 1,215,511 26,588 Intangible fixed assets with ﬁnite useful life Note 4 358,178 367,508 (9,330) Tangible fixed assets Note 5 185,216 196,579 (11,363) Right-of-use assets Note 6 423,757 418,429 5,328 Equity-accounted investments 2,058 2,314 (256) Hedging instruments 13,816 8,153 5,663 Deferred tax assets 77,497 81,427 (3,930) Contract costs 6,730 7,339 (609) Other assets 59,610 67,516 (7,906) Total non-current assets 2,368,961 2,364,776 4,185 Current assets Inventories 67,130 64,592 2,538 Trade receivables 132,997 205,219 (72,222) Contract costs 4,468 4,386 82 Other receivables 72,360 71,553 807 Hedging instruments 2,405 2,201 204 Other financial assets 240 (150) 90 Cash and cash equivalents Note 8 427,214 138,371 288,843 Total current assets 706,664 486,562 220,102 TOTAL ASSETS 3,075,625 2,851,338 224,287 57 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (€ thousands) 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 Change LIABILITIES Net Equity Share capital Note 7 4,528 4,528 - Share premium reserve 202,712 202,712 - Treasury shares (24,879) (29,131) 4,252 Other reserves (37,254) (24,669) (12,585) Retained earnings 541,482 432,925 108,557 Profit (loss) for the period 12,577 108,666 (96,089) Group net equity 699,166 695,031 4,135 Minority interests 878 1,084 (206) Total net equity 700,044 696,115 3,929 Non-current liabilities Medium/long-term financial liabilities Note 9 1,109,523 750,719 358,804 Lease liabilities Note 10 352,692 343,040 9,652 Provisions for risks and charges 47,084 50,290 (3,206) Liabilities for employees' beneﬁts 23,861 25,281 (1,420) Hedging instruments 5,531 4,290 1,241 Deferred tax liabilities 97,615 102,111 (4,496) Payables for business acquisitions 22,259 13,527 8,732 Contract liabilities 125,389 135,052 (9,663) Other long-term liabilities 8,318 8,649 (331) Total non-current liabilities 1,792,272 1,432,959 359,313 Current liabilities Trade payables 139,939 177,390 (37,451) Payables for business acquisitions 4,038 10,245 (6,207) Contract liabilities 92,519 97,725 (5,206) Tax liabilities 61,432 40,334 21,098 Other payables 127,973 146,223 (18,250) Hedging instruments - 28 (28) Provisions for risks and charges 3,996 4,242 (246) Liabilities for employees' beneﬁts 833 545 288 Short-term financial liabilities Note 9 62,572 163,947 (101,375) Lease liabilities Note 10 90,007 81,585 8,422 Total current liabilities 583,309 722,264 (138,955) TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,075,625 2,851,338 224,287 58 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (€ thousands) First Half 2020 First Half 2019 Recurring Non- Total Recurring Non- Total Change recurring recurring Revenues from sales and services Note 613,899 - 613,899 832,035 - 832,035 (218,136) 11 Operating costs (493,696) - (493,696) (646,294) (5,805) (652,099) 158,403 Other income and costs 11,096 - 11,096 824 - 824 10,272 Gross operating profit (EBITDA) 131,299 - 131,299 186,565 (5,805) 180,760 (49,461) Amortization, depreciation and impairment Amortization of intangible fixed assets Depreciation of tangible fixed assets Right-of-use depreciation Impairment losses and reversals of non- current assets Note (30,493) - (30,493) 4 Note (22,936) - (22,936) 5 Note (45,966) - (45,966) 6 (378) - (378) (27,865) - (27,865) (2,628) (19,962) - (19,962) (2,974) (42,775) - (42,775) (3,191) (590) (65) (655) 277 (99,773) - (99,773) (91,192) (65) (91,257) (8,516) Operating result 31,526 - 31,526 95,373 (5,870) 89,503 (57,977) Financial income, expenses and value adjustments to ﬁnancial assets Group's share of the result of associated companies valued at equity and gains/losses on disposals of equity investments Other income and expenses, impairment and revaluations of ﬁnancial assets (256) - (256) 193 - 193 (449) - - - - - - - Interest income and expenses (8,459) - (8,459) (7,219) - (7,219) (1,240) Interest expenses on lease liabilities (5,350) - (5,350) (5,682) - (5,682) 332 Other ﬁnancial income and expenses (410) - (410) (220) - (220) (190) Exchange gains and losses 726 - 726 457 - 457 269 Gain (loss) on assets accounted at fair 6 - 6 (345) - (345) 351 value (13,743) - (13,743) (12,816) - (12,816) (927) Profit (loss) before tax 17,783 - 17,783 82,557 (5,870) 76,687 (58,904) Current and deferred income tax Note 12 Current tax (9.035) - (9.035) (26.684) 999 (25.685) 16.650 Deferred tax 3.712 - 3.712 3.485 - 3.485 227 (5.323) - (5.323) (23.199) 999 (22.200) 16.877 Total net profit (loss) 12,460 - 12,460 59,358 (4,871) 54,487 (42,027) Net profit (loss) attributable to Minority (117) - (117) (5) - (5) (112) interests Net profit (loss) attributable to the 12,577 - 12,577 59,363 (4,871) 54,492 (41,915) Group 59 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Earnings per share (€ per share) Note 14 First Half 2020 First Half 2019 Earnings per share - Basic 0.05634 0.24665 - Diluted 0.05564 0.24180 STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (€ thousands) First Half 2020 First Half 2019 Net income (loss) for the period 12,460 54,487 Other comprehensive income (loss) that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Remeasurement of defined benefit plans 2,187 (1,284) Tax effect on items of other comprehensive income (expense) that will not be reclassified (317) 175 subsequently to profit or loss Total other comprehensive income (loss) that will not be reclassified subsequently to 1,870 (1,109) profit or loss after the tax effect (A) Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Gains/(losses) on cash flow hedging instruments 4,146 (1,653) Gains/(losses) from Foreign Currency Basis Spread on hedging instruments 335 133 Gains/(losses) on exchange differences from translation of financial statements of foreign (15,163) 1,481 entities Tax effect on components of other comprehensive income that will be reclassified (1,076) 364 subsequently to profit or loss Total other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or (11,758) 325 loss after the tax effect (B) Total other comprehensive income (loss) (A)+(B) (9,888) (784) Comprehensive income (loss) for the period 2,572 53,703 Attributable to the Group 2,778 53,630 Attributable to Minority interests (206) 73 60 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN CONSOLIDATED EQUITY (€ thousands) Balance at 1 January 2019 as reported Share Treasury Stock option Share premium Legal Other shares and stock capital reserve reserve reserves reserve grant reserve 4,527 202,565 934 3,636 (50,933) 34,569 Allocation of profit (loss) for 2018 Share capital increase 1 147 Treasury shares Dividend distribution Notional cost of stock options and 7,729 stock grants Other changes 15,085 (11,470) Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period - Hedge accounting - Actuarial gains (losses) - Translation differences - Profit for the first half of 2019 Balance at 30 June 2019 4,528 202,712 934 3,636 (35,848) 30,828 Share Treasury Stock option Share premium Legal Other shares and stock (€ thousands) capital reserve reserve reserves reserve grant reserve Balance at 1 January 2020 4,528 202,712 934 3,636 (29,131) 34,963 Allocation of profit (loss) for 2019 Share capital increase Treasury shares Dividend distribution Notional cost of stock options and stock grants Other changes -Stock Grant -Other changes Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period - Hedge accounting 2,070 4,252 (4,856) 4,252 (4,856) - Actuarial gains (losses) - Translation difference - Profit for the first half of 2020 Balance at 30 June 2020 4,528 202,712 934 3,636 (24,879) 32,177 61 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Foreign Cash flow Curr. Basis Actuarial Total hedge Spread gains and Retained Translation Profit for Shareholders' Minority Total net reserve reserve (losses) earnings difference the period equity interests equity (8,012) - (7,123) 362,503 (48,190) 100,443 594,919 1,028 595,947 100,443 (100,443) - - 148 148 - - (30,939) (30,939) (30,939) 7,729 7,729 657 (657) (4,685) (1,070) 28 (1,042) (1,257) 101 (1,109) 1,404 54,491 53,630 73 53,703 (1,257) 101 (1,156) (1,156) (1,109) (1,109) (1,109) 1,404 1,404 77 1,481 54,491 54,491 (4) 54,487 (8,612) (556) (8,232) 427,322 (46,786) 54,491 624,417 1,129 625,546 Foreign Cash flow Curr. Basis Actuarial Total hedge Spread gains and Retained Translation Profit for the Shareholders' Minority Total net reserve reserve (losses) earnings difference period equity interests equity (5,462) (748) (11,048) 432,925 (46,944) 108,666 695,031 1,084 696,115 108,666 (108,666) - - - - - - - - 2,070 2,070 (109) (713) (713) 604 - - (713) (713) (713) 3,151 254 1,870 - (15,074) 12,577 2,778 (206) 2,572 3,151 254 3,405 3,405 1,870 1,870 1,870 (15,074) (15,074) (89) (15,163) 12,577 12,577 (117) 12,460 (2,311) (494) (9,178) 541,482 (62,018) 12,577 699,166 878 700,044 62 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS First Half First Half (€ thousands) 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net profit (loss) 12,460 54,487 Amortization, depreciation and impairment: - intangible fixed assets 30,498 28,129 - tangible fixed assets 23,309 20,353 - right-of-use assets 45,966 42,775 - goodwill - - Provisions, other non-monetary items and gain/losses from disposals 475 12,908 Group's share of the result of associated companies 256 (193) Financial income and expenses 13,487 13,009 Current and deferred taxes 5,322 22,200 Cash ﬂow from operating activities before change in working capital 131,773 193,668 Utilization of provisions (4,003) (4,649) (Increase) decrease in inventories (4,170) (4,655) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 70,672 (15,300) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (37,010) (736) Changes in other receivables and other payables (22,557) (722) Total change in assets and liabilities 2,932 (26,062) Dividends received - 125 Interest received (paid) (10,119) (11,553) Taxes paid (808) (17,035) Cash ﬂow generated from (absorbed by) operating activities (A) 123,778 139,143 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of intangible fixed assets (12,322) (15,913) Purchase of tangible ﬁxed assets (11,147) (27,140) Consideration from sale of non-current assets 1,665 1,087 Cash ﬂow generated from (absorbed by) operating investing activities (B) (21,804) (41,966) Purchase of subsidiaries and business units (44,700) (28,456) Increase (decrease) in payables for business acquisitions 2,600 (4,777) (Purchase) sale of other investments and securities - - Cash ﬂow generated from (absorbed by) acquisition activities (C) (42,100) (33,233) Cash ﬂow generated from (absorbed by) investing activities (B+C) (63,904) (75,199) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Increase (decrease) in financial payables 263,086 43,479 (Increase) decrease in ﬁnancial receivables (119) - Derivative instruments and other non-current assets (705) - Commissions paid for medium/long-term financing (7,374) - Principal portion of lease payments (27,683) (39,655) Other non-current assets and liabilities 421 1,318 Dividends distributed - (30,939) Capital increases and minority shareholders' contributions and dividends paid to third - (38) parties by subsidiaries Cash ﬂow generated from (absorbed by) ﬁnancing activities (D) 227,745 (25,954) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (A+B+C+D) 287,619 37,990 63 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements First Half First Half (€ thousands) 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 138,371 89,915 Effect of exchange rate ﬂuctuations on cash & cash equivalents (1,660) 185 Liquid assets acquired 2,884 709 Flows of cash and cash equivalents 287,619 37,990 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 427,214 128,799 Related-party transactions refer to rentals of the main office and certain stores, to recharges of maintenance costs and general services of the above-mentioned buildings and to commercial transactions, personnel expenses and loans. They are detailed in Note 15. The impact of these transactions on the Group's cash flows is not material. The Covid-19 impacts on cash flow are detailed in Note 2. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION TO THE STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS The fair value of the assets and liabilities acquired are summarized in the following table: First Half First Half (€ thousands) 2020 2019 - Goodwill 36,636 20,629 - Customer lists 5,737 12,393 - Trademarks and non-competition agreements 5,110 - - Other intangible fixed assets 370 184 - Tangible ﬁxed assets 2,287 990 - Right-of-use assets 4,741 704 - Financial ﬁxed assets - 80 - Current assets 4,760 3,043 - Provisions for risks and charges (743) (4) - Current liabilities (7,330) (3,181) - Other non-current assets and liabilities (6,856) (7,029) - Minority interests - - Total investments 44,712 27,809 Net financial debt acquired (12) 647 Total business combinations 44,700 28,456 (Increase) decrease in payables through business acquisition (2,600) 4,777 Purchase (sale) of other investments and securities - - Cash ﬂow absorbed by (generated from) acquisitions 42,100 33,233 (Cash and cash equivalents acquired) (2,884) (709) Net cash flow absorbed by (generated from) acquisitions 39,216 32,524 64 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements NOTES 1. General Information The Amplifon Group is a global leader in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products. The parent company, Amplifon S.p.A. is based in Milan, in Via Ripamonti 133. The Group is controlled directly by Ampliter S.r.l. which is owned through a majority stake (93.82% as at 06/30/2020) by Amplifin S.p.A. which is fully controlled by Susan Carol Holland. The condensed interim consolidated ﬁnancial statements at 31 March 2020 have been prepared in accordance with Article 154-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 (Consolidated Finance Act) and subsequent amendments and with International Accounting Standards and the implementation regulations set out in Article 9 of legislative decree no. 38 of 28 February 2005. These standards include the IAS and IFRS issued by the International Accounting Standard Board, as well as the SIC and IFRIC interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee, which were endorsed in accordance with the procedure set out in Article 6 of Regulation (EC) no. 1606 of 19 July 2002 by 30 June 2020. The International Accounting Standards endorsed after that date and before the preparation of these condensed interim consolidated ﬁnancial statements are adopted in the preparation of the condensed interim consolidated ﬁnancial statements only if early adoption is allowed by the Endorsing Regulation and the standard itself and if the Group has elected to do so. In order to provide a more accurate representation of the half-year results at 30 June 2020, Amplifon applied the amendment to IFRS 16 "Leases Covid-19 - Related Rent Concessions" approved by IASB on 28 May 2020 which introduces a practical expedient based on which any concessions obtained as a result of Covid-19 related renegotiations are not viewed as lease modifications, but as variable lease payments which positively impacts the income statement, even though the amendment has yet to be endorsed by the European Union. For more information please see note 20. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2020 do not include all the additional information required by the annual financial statements, and must be read together with the annual consolidated financial statements of the Group at 31 December 2019. The publication of the condensed interim consolidated ﬁnancial statements of the Amplifon Group at 30 June 2020 was authorized by a resolution of the Board of Directors of 29 July 2020 which approved their publication. Pursuant to the Consob Communication of 28 July 2006, it is specified that during the first three months of 2020 the Group did not carry out atypical and/or unusual transactions, as defined by the Communication itself. 65 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 2. Impacts of COVID-19 emergency on the Group's performance and financial position, measures adopted, risks and areas of uncertainty The Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictive measures adopted by the different authorities had a significant impact on the Group's results, causing total revenues to fall 26.2% in the first half of the year and 43.1% in the second quarter. April was the hardest hit by the lockdown, reporting a 65% drop in sales compared to April 2019, while as the lockdown measures were eased, the recovery improved sequentially in May and June with sales down 45% and 20% against same months of the prior year, respectively. Europe, where lockdown measures were implemented in all the main markets with the exception of Germany, was affected the most, but then showed strong recovery beginning in May as the restrictive measures were eased. In the United States, which was also profoundly impacted by the closures in April, the recovery was quick as of the end of the same month, while APAC suffered less as there were no store closures in Australia. The post lockdown recovery in New Zealand was very speedy after stores were reopened mid-May and in China, where the impact of the closures was felt in February, the performance was already back in line with the prior year in May. In response to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Group quickly prepared and implemented an effective plan of action aiming to: ensure the health and safety of its people and its customers;

reduce operating costs and maximize cash generation;

strengthen the financial structure through an important refinancing program in order to provide enough headroom in the event of further lockdown periods. More in detail: Measures adopted to protect stakeholders during the Covid-19 pandemic Since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Group's priority has been to safeguard the health of its people, while, at the same time, serving customers in total safety. Amplifon, therefore, rapidly created a task force at both a Group and country level in order to coordinate and implement immediately all the preventive measures needed to ensure the health of its employees, customers and other stakeholders, in line with the safety measures indicated by the authorities in the different countries. These measures included, among other things, the development and adoption of a new Group-wide store protocol (which comprises the use of personal protective equipment by hearing care professionals and client advisers, visits on an appointment-only basis following an in-depth telephone interview in order to assess the customers' state of health, strict social distancing and sanitization procedures, etc.), smart working practices for back-office personnel, as well as protocols for returning to work, developed with the support of experts, consistent with the ordinances issued in the different countries and other safety measures. 66 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Measures to mitigate the impact on profitability and cash flow generation Given the negative impact that the restrictive or even general lockdown measures adopted by the governmental authorities in the various countries as a result of the Covid-19 crisis had on hearing care market demand, the Group moved very quickly and decisively to implement a series of measures to limit the impact. More in detail, Amplifon adopted the following cost containment measures: Labor costs: activation of government social schemes and other employment support tools in the different countries of operation, proportional reduction in variable compensation, voluntary pay cuts by management and hiring freeze;

Marketing costs: cancellation of most activities and programmed investments;

Other costs: suspension of all discretionary costs and renegotiation of several supplier contracts and leases;

Suspension of all non-essential capex and M&A transactions;

non-essential capex and M&A transactions; Quick use of all forms of subsidies made available by the different governmental authorities to support business;

allocation of the entire profit for 2019 to retained earnings without distributing any dividends to shareholders. Measures to strengthen the Group's financial structure Amplifon, which had already begun refinancing the next debt maturities well in advance by issuing a €350 million seven-year Eurobond at the beginning of February, finalized a series of transactions in the second quarter aiming to strengthen the Group's financial structure. More in detail: new long-term borrowings (term loan and revolving facilities), totaling €343.5 million expiring between 2023 and 2025 were secured (€35.5 million of which relate to Covid-19 emergency government financing), and an additional €40 million will be granted in the third quarter of 2020;

long-term borrowings (term loan and revolving facilities), totaling €343.5 million expiring between 2023 and 2025 were secured (€35.5 million of which relate to Covid-19 emergency government financing), and an additional €40 million will be granted in the third quarter of 2020; €180 million in existing bilateral loans were renegotiated and the maturities extended from 2021-2022 to 2024-2025;

2021-2022 to 2024-2025; the expiration of €60 million in revolving credit facilities was extended from 2021- 2022 to 2025. At 30 June 2020 the Group had cash and cash equivalents of €427 million, undrawn irrevocable credit lines of €235 million and uncommitted lines of €206 million compared to total gross debt which, net of lease liabilities, amounts to €1,192.6 million without significant short-term maturities as the average maturity is 4.5 years. The negative impact on the period results was inevitably significant, to the extent that the ability to achieve planned targets was compromised. Consequently, the Group thinks it opportune to withdraw the guidance issued in March 2018 and updated subsequently in March 2019 to reflect the GAES acquisition. The Group will provide updates in this regard as visibility of the conditions increases and it becomes possible to make more accurate estimates as to the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak. The Group, however, still expects to out-perform the market and, above all, is confident that once the current crisis has definitively waned, its unique competitive positioning, along with the 67 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements strong fundamentals of its market and the unchanged consumer behavior, will allow the Group to once again deliver robust growth over the medium-term, thanks also to the actions on costs implemented in this difficult period. While the risks associated with future developments in the Covid-19 outbreak call for caution, the Group believes that the most difficult phase of the pandemic is behind us. The impressive speed of recovery since the easing of restrictive measures and the positive signals given by July revenues, currently in line with the prior year, clearly demonstrate, in fact, the resilience of the business. Accounting impact From an accounting standpoint, Covid-19 may be construed as indicator of impairment and, therefore, the Group verified the potential impact on the recoverability of intangible assets, right-of-use and goodwill. The current uncertainty and complexity made it impossible to prepare a new business plan before drafting this Interim Financial Report that would have included the actions, results, details and guidelines that are available only at the end of a process that normally begins in June and is completed in December. Therefore, the recoverability of assets was determined based on the prudent assumption that there will be a two-year delay in achieving the targets in the previous 2020-2022 plan used for the impairment test conducted on the financial statements at 31 December 2019. More in detail, the impairment test was developed based on the most recent forecast available for the second part of 2020, assuming that the results for 2021 will be in line with 2019 results and assuming organic growth rates for 2022 and 2023 in line with the organic growth realized by the Group in the most recent years. In light of the uncertain economic environment due to Covid-19, the WACC applied to the above cash flows was determined taking into account three different levels of risk, each of which with different probability of occurrence, to which an additional risk coefficient was attributed. This testing, completed using adequate sensitivity analyses, made it possible to verify that the carrying amount of the assets, including goodwill, are well below their recoverable value and that, consequently, none of the assets, including goodwill, were impaired as a result of Covid- 19. 68 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements In this period of crisis, the Group benefitted from subsidies and contributions from the different governmental authorities, as well as concessions on leases, but also incurred a series of expenses attributable directly to the crisis. The impact on the income statement and cash flow by type of benefit/expense is shown below. Impact of Covid-19 in the first six months of 2020 (€ thousands) Profit & Loss Cash Flows CONTRIBUTIONS RECEIVED/COSTS INCURRED Subsidies received from the governmental authorities and 30,755 62,689 other public entities For the cost of labor 25,790 23,478 of which relative to contributions received

of which relative to the decrease in costs in the event the public entity paid subsidies directly to the employee Other business assistance Tax credits, other exemptions and delays in tax payments and pension contributions 20,384 18,322 5,406 5,156 4,283 841 682 38,370 Lease concessions received from landlords 7,042 15,125 Costs tied directly to the crisis (3,412) (3,882) Costs of personal protective equipment (1,746) (2,964) Costs incurred to sanitize offices and stores (74) (5) Costs incurred for consultancies (virologists and other experts, (623) (171) smart working, social plans) Costs for advertising and communication targeting customers (270) (88) Logistics (304) (282) Costs for cancelling events, advertising and other contracts (395) (372) Cost of labor for personnel of closed stores not covered by (2,533) (2,338) social plans In order to provide a more accurate representation of the half-year results at 30 June 2020, the Group applied the amendment to IFRS 16 approved by IASB on 28 May 2020 even though it has yet to be endorsed by the European Union. This amendment introduces a practical expedient based on which any concessions obtained as a result of Covid-19 related renegotiations such as a reduction in the leases owed for the period through 30 June 2021, are not viewed as lease modifications, but as variable lease payments which positively impacts the income statement. The application of this practical expedient had a positive impact of €7,042 thousand recognized as other income and costs, as a reduction of the lease liabilities. 69 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 3. Acquisitions and goodwill The Group's external growth continued in the first six months of 2020 with a series of acquisitions designed to increase coverage: more in detail, 23 points of sale were purchased in EMEA and 54 in APAC. The total investment, including the consolidated indebtedness and the best estimate of the net change in the earn-out linked to sales and profitability targets due over the next few years, amounted to €41,816 thousand. The changes in goodwill and amounts recognized as a result of the acquisitions made in the period are reported in the table below and shown by cash generating unit. Value at Business Net carrying Disposals Impairment Other net changes value at 12/31/2019 combinations (€ thousands) 06/30/2020 EMEA 839,802 9,783 - - (402) 849,183 AMERICAS 126,418 - - - (4,608) 121,810 APAC 249,291 26,853 - - (5,038) 271,106 Total 1,215,511 36,636 - - (10,048) 1,242,099 "Business combinations " refer to the temporary allocation to goodwill of the portion of the purchase price paid which is not directly attributable to the fair value of assets and liabilities, but is based on the positive contribution to cash flows that is expected to be made for an indefinite period of time. "Business combinations" refers to the temporary allocation to goodwill of the portion of the purchase price paid which is not directly attributable to the fair value of assets and liabilities, but is based on the positive contribution to cash flows that is expected to be made for an indefinite period of time. "Other net changes" refers almost entirely to foreign exchange differences. The Group tests for impairment losses once a year and when any impairment indicators materialize. The Covid-19 emergency caused, primarily in March and April, the total or partial closure of a large part of Amplifon's commercial network. The containment measures implemented by the different governmental authorities limited customers' ability to go to stores. Turnover, albeit in rapid recovery since the end of the lockdown, therefore, fell significantly in the second quarter bringing budget results in the half below budget, presenting signs of impairment. Impairment tests were then conducted in order to assess the recoverability of the assets recognized in the financial statements at 30 June 2020. The groups of Cash Generating Units recognized for the purposes of impairment testing are: 70 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements EMEA (Italy, France, Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, UK, Ireland, Hungary, Poland, Israel and Egypt);

AMERICAS (USA, Canada, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia);

APAC (Australia, New Zealand, India and China). All the groups of cash generating units were subject to impairment tests based on the value in use calculated using the discounted cash flow (DCF) method net of tax consistent with the post- tax discount rates used. The value in use of the groups of cash generating units was determined by discounting the estimated future cash flows forecast in the business plan. The current uncertainty and complexity made it impossible to prepare a new business plan before drafting this Interim Financial Report that would have included the actions, results, details and guidelines that are available only at the end of a process that normally begins in June and is completed in December. Therefore, the recoverability of assets was determined based on the prudent assumption that there will be a two-year delay in achieving the targets in the previous 2020-2022 plan used for the impairment test conducted on the financial statements at 31 December 2019. More in detail, the impairment test was developed based on the most recent forecast available for the second part of 2020, assuming that the results for 2021 will be in line with 2019 results and assuming organic growth rates for 2022 and 2023 in line with the organic growth recorded in past few years. The DCF calculation assumed a weighted average cost of capital which reflects the current market borrowing costs and takes into account, through adequate increases in the "Beta" as described below, the specific risks of each group of cash generating units, including the risk that the plan targets fail to be fully met. The WACC applied was determined taking into account three different levels of risk, each of which with a different probability of occurrence. In order to take into account the uncertain economic environment created by Covid-19 an additional risk coefficient was used to calculate the WACC. In accordance with international best practices, the "Beta"(the gauge of a financial asset's systemic risk) was determined based on the data found in a well-known international database relative to the sector "retail medical products and services". 71 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements The perpetual growth rate for each country was adjusted to reflect the International Monetary Fund's forecast for inflation in 2024. EMEA AMERICAS APAC Growth rate 1.86% 2.22% 2.45% WACC (*) 2020 - Scenario 1 6.40% 7.47% 7.19% WACC (*) 2020 - Scenario 2 7.12% 8.19% 7.91% WACC (*) 2020 - Scenario 2 8.81% 9.88% 9.59% WACC (*) 2019 5.24% 8.40% 6.67% the WACC of the Groups of CGUs was determined by weighting the WACCs of each individual CGU found in the region based on the respective EBITDA recorded in the last year of the business plan. No impairment losses were identified as a result of impairment testing. For all the groups of cash generating units a sensitivity analysis was also carried out to determine the change in underlying assumptions which, after considering the effect that changes in other variables might have, would result in the group of CGU's recoverable value being equal to its carrying amount. Negative changes (percentage points) in Negative (%) changes in cash flows Changes (percentage points) in the growth rate expected on the basis of expected on the basis of each business discount rates which would make the each business plan which would make plan which would make the group of group of CGU's recoverable value the group of CGU's recoverable value CGU's recoverable value equal to its equal to its carrying amount equal to its carrying amount carrying amount Scenario 1 Scenario 2 Scenario 3 Scenario 1 Scenario 2 Scenario 3 Scenario 1 Scenario 2 Scenario 3 EMEA 7% 6% 4% 54% 47% 31% 5% 5% 3% AMERICAS 49% 47% 42% 81% 78% 72% 21% 20% 18% APAC 3% 2.2% 0.18% 34% 24% 2% 2% 1.8% 0.15% 72 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 4. Intangible fixed assets with finite useful life The following table shows the changes in intangible assets. Accumulated Accumulated amortization amortization and write- and write- Historical cost downs at Net book value Historical cost downs at Net book value (€ thousands) at 12/31/2019 12/31/2019 at 12/31/2019 at 06/30/2020 06/30/2020 at 06/30/2020 Software 151,863 (100,820) 51,043 163,265 (109,810) 53,455 Licenses 21,836 (14,762) 7,074 22,064 (16,521) 5,543 Non-competition agreements 7,342 (6,693) 649 8,227 (7,167) 1,060 Customer lists 378,407 (167,075) 211,332 381,139 (179,372) 201,767 Trademarks and concessions 82,052 (24,599) 57,453 85,708 (26,318) 59,390 Other 28,423 (12,022) 16,401 27,507 (12,894) 14,613 Fixed assets in progress and 23,556 - 23,556 22,350 - 22,350 advances Total 693,479 (325,971) 367,508 710,260 (352,082) 358,178 Net book Other Net book value at Business net value at (€ thousands) 12/31/2019 Investments Disposals Amortization combinations Impairment changes 06/30/2020 Software 51,043 2,298 - (9,861) 23 (5) 9,957 53,455 Licenses 7,074 27 - (1,818) - - 260 5,543 Non-competition 649 543 - (465) - - 333 1,060 agreements Customer lists 211,332 - - (14,275) 5,737 - (1,027) 201,767 Trademarks and 57,453 - - (2,861) 5,110 - (312) 59,390 concessions Other 16,401 29 (135) (1,213) - - (469) 14,613 Fixed assets in progress and 23,556 9,425 - - 347 - (10,978) 22,350 advances Total 367,508 12,322 (135) (30,493) 11,217 (5) (2,236) 358,178 The change in "Business combinations" comprises: the temporary allocation of the price paid for acquisitions made in EMEA of €4,515 thousand;

the temporary allocation of the price paid for acquisitions made in APAC of €6,702 thousand. The increase in intangible fixed assets recorded in the period is mainly attributable to investments in the new business transformation system for back office functions (Human Resources, Procurement and Administration and Finance), as well as CRM systems and digital marketing. "Other net changes" refers to exchange rate fluctuations in the period and the recognition of the work in progress completed in the period in the relative items of the financial statements. No indications pointing to impairment losses emerged as a result of the testing conducted on the recoverability of intangible assets/right-of-use assets. 73 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 5. Tangible fixed assets The following table shows the changes in tangible fixed assets. Accumulated Accumulated amortization amortization and write- and write- Historical cost downs at Net book value Historical cost downs at Net book value (€ thousands) at 12/31/2019 12/31/2019 at 12/31/2019 at 06/30/2020 06/30/2020 at 06/30/2020 Land 209 - 209 202 - 202 Buildings, constructions and 239,688 (150,402) 89,286 237,926 (155,748) 82,178 leasehold improvements Plant and machines 59,788 (42,305) 17,483 59,437 (42,556) 16,881 Industrial and commercial 50,506 (36,523) 13,983 50,176 (37,801) 12,375 equipment Motor vehicles 3,127 (2,185) 942 3,076 (2,302) 774 Computers and office 62,500 (46,956) 15,544 63,273 (49,347) 13,926 machinery Furniture and fittings 125,814 (79,300) 46,514 127,589 (83,277) 44,312 Other tangible fixed assets 3,364 (889) 2,475 3,305 (1,013) 2,292 Fixed assets in progress and 10,143 - 10,143 12,276 - 12,276 advances Total 555,139 (358,560) 196,579 557,260 (372,044) 185,216 Net book Other Net book value at Business net value at (€ thousands) 12/31/2019 Investments Disposals Depreciation combinations Impairment changes 06/30/2020 Land 209 - - - - - (7) 202 Buildings, constructions and leasehold 89,286 3,565 (14) (9,408) 53 (242) (1,062) 82,178 improvements Plant and machines 17,483 959 (31) (2,031) 452 (9) 58 16,881 Industrial and commercial 13,983 158 (19) (1,642) 57 (12) (150) 12,375 equipment Motor vehicles 942 - (99) (120) 62 - (11) 774 Computers and office 15,544 1,030 (566) (3,799) 778 (5) 944 13,926 machinery Furniture and fittings 46,514 2,066 (26) (5,781) 690 (96) 945 44,312 Other tangible fixed assets 2,475 28 (18) (155) - (9) (29) 2,292 Fixed assets in progress 10,143 3,341 (77) - 195 - (1,326) 12,276 and advances Total 196,579 11,147 (850) (22,936) 2,287 (373) (638) 185,216 The investments made in the period refer primarily to network expansion with the opening of new stores and renewal of existing ones based on the Group's new brand image. The change in "Business combinations" comprises: the temporary allocation of the price paid for acquisitions made in EMEA of €492 thousand;

the temporary allocation of the price paid for acquisitions made in APAC of €1,795 thousand. 74 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements "Other net changes" refers primarily to exchange rate fluctuations in the period and the recognition of the work in progress completed in the period in the relative items of the consolidated financial statements. 6. Right-of-use assets Right-of-use assets are reported here below: Accumulated Accumulated amortization amortization and write- and write- Historical cost downs at Net book value Historical cost downs at Net book value (€ thousands) at 12/31/2019 12/31/2019 at 12/31/2019 at 06/30/2020 06/30/2020 at 06/30/2020 Stores and offices 490,070 (82,424) 407,646 535,492 (121,768) 413,724 Motor vehicles 16,875 (6,625) 10,250 17,885 (8,294) 9,591 Electronic machinery 694 (161) 533 669 (227) 442 Total 507,639 (89,210) 418,429 554,046 (130,289) 423,757 Net book Other Net book value at Business net value at (€ thousands) 12/31/2019 Investments Disposals Depreciation combinations Impairment changes 06/30/2020 Stores and offices 407,646 53,551 (5,468) (43,357) 4,741 - (3,389) 413,724 Motor vehicles 10,250 2,211 (246) (2,535) - - (89) 9,591 Electronic 533 3 (3) (74) - - (17) 442 machinery Total 418,429 55,765 (5,717) (45,966) 4,741 - (3,495) 423,757 75 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 7. Share capital At 30 June 2020 the share capital comprised 226,388,620 ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.02 fully paid up and subscribed, unchanged with respect to 31 December 2019. A total of 477,193 of the performance stock grant rights were exercised in the period, as a result of which the Group transferred the same number of treasury shares to the beneficiaries. In the period there were no purchases of treasury shares. A total of 2,791,894 treasury shares, or 1.233% of the parent's share capital, were held at 30 June 2020. Information relating to the treasury shares held is shown below. No. of shares Average purchase price (Euro) Total amount FV of transferred rights (Euro) (€ thousands) Held at 12/31/2019 3,269,087 8.911 29,131 Purchases Transfers due to exercise of performance stock grants (477,193) 8.911 (4,252) Held at 06/30/2020 2,791,894 8.911 24,879 76 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 8. Net ﬁnancial position In accordance with the requirements of the Consob communication dated 28 July 2006 and in compliance with the CESR (now ESMA) recommendation of 10 February 2005 "Recommendations for the consistent implementation of the European Commission's Regulation on Prospectuses", the Group's net ﬁnancial position at 30 June 2020 was as follows: (€ thousands) 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 Change Cash and cash equivalents (427,214) (138,371) (288,843) Private placement 2013-2025 17,860 17,803 57 Payables for business acquisitions 4,038 10,245 (6,207) Bank overdraft and other short-term loans from third parties (including current portion of medium/long-term 37,855 141,032 (103,177) debt) Other net financial payables 8,971 5,594 3,377 Hedging derivatives (2,338) (2,253) (85) Short-term ﬁnancial position (360,828) 34,050 (394,878) Private placement 2013-2025 98,232 97,917 315 Eurobond 2020-2027 350,000 - 350,000 Other medium/long-term debt 668,543 653,751 14,792 Hedging derivatives (12,861) (12,547) (314) Medium/long-term acquisition payables 22,259 13,527 8,732 Net medium and long-term financial position 1,126,173 752,648 373,525 Net financial position 765,345 786,698 (21,353) Lease liabilities - current portion 90,007 81,585 8,422 Lease liabilities - non-current portion 352,692 343,040 9,652 Lease liabilities 442,699 424,625 18,074 Total lease liabilities & net financial debt 1,208,044 1,211,323 (3,279) Amplifon, which had already begun refinancing the next debt maturities well in advance by issuing a €350 million seven-year Eurobond at the beginning of February, finalized a series of transactions in the second quarter aiming to strengthen the Group's financial structure and enhance cash and cash equivalents, during a period that was profoundly affected by the Covid- 19 pandemic. More in detail: €180 million in existing bilateral loans were renegotiated, the maturities were extended from 2021-2022 to 2024-2025 and the amount was increased by €80 million;

2021-2022 to 2024-2025 and the amount was increased by €80 million; an additional €193 million in long-term loans were stipulated, expiring between 2023 and 2025;

long-term loans were stipulated, expiring between 2023 and 2025; government Covid-19 loans amounting to €35.5 million, of which 30.5 million utilized

(€30 million in France and 0.5 million in Switzerland) and €5 million available (entirely in Switzerland), were requested and granted;

Covid-19 loans amounting to €35.5 million, of which 30.5 million utilized (€30 million in France and 0.5 million in Switzerland) and €5 million available (entirely in Switzerland), were requested and granted; €35 million in new long-term irrevocable credit facilities (expiring in 2025) were granted and the expiration of €60 million in credit lines was extended from 2021 to

2025. 77 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements The medium/long-term portion of the net financial position, excluding the lease liabilities, reached €1,126,173 thousand at 30 June 2020 compared to €752,648 thousand at 31 December 2019, a difference of €373,525 thousand. The increase in the period relates primarily to the transactions described above to strengthen the financial structure net the repayment of a portion of the syndicated loan used for the GAES acquisition (around €305 million). The short-termportion of the net financial position, excluding the lease liabilities, improved by €394,878 thousand, going from a negative €34,050 thousand at 31 December 2019 to a positive €360,828 thousand at 30 June 2020. The change is attributable mainly to the repayment of hot money utilized at 31 December 2019 using part of the new liquidity stemming from the transactions described above, and includes the short-term portion of the syndicated loan used for the GAES acquisition for a total of €19,875 thousand, the short-term portion of the private placement (€17,860 thousand), the short term portion of other long-term bank loans (€6,666 thousand), interest payable on bank loans and the private placement (€2,145 thousand), the best estimate of the deferred payments for acquisitions (€4,038 thousand), as well as cash and cash equivalents of €427,214 thousand. Bank loans, Eurobond 2020-2027 and the private placement 2013-2025 are shown in the statement of financial position: In order to reconcile the above items with the statement of financial position, a breakdown of the following items is provided below. under the caption "Medium/long-term financial liabilities" for the non-current portion. (€ thousands) 06/30/2020 Private placement 2013-2025 98,232 Eurobond 2020-2027 350,000 Syndicated loan for GAES acquisition 178,875 Other medium/long-term debt 489,668 Fees for Eurobond 2020-2027, fees for bank loans, private placement 2013-2025 and Syndicated loan for (7,252) GAES acquisition Medium/long-term financial liabilities 1,109,523 under the caption "Short-term financial liabilities" for the current portion. (€ thousands) 06/30/2020 Bank overdraft and other short-term debt (including current portion of other long-term debt) 37,855 Private placement 2013-2025 17,860 Other financial payables 9,002 Fees for Eurobond 2020-2027, fees for bank loans, private placement 2013-2025 and Syndicated loan for (2,145) GAES acquisition Short-term financial liabilities 62,572 All the other items in the net financial indebtedness table correspond to items in the statement of financial position. 78 Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020 > Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 9. Financial liabilities The long-term financial liabilities breakdown is as follows: (€ thousands) 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 Change Private placement 2013-2025 98,232 97,917 315 Eurobond 2020-2027 350,000 - 350,000 Syndicated loan for GAES acquisition 178,875 463,750 (284,875) Other medium long-term bank loans 489,668 190,001 299,667 Fees for bank loans, private placement 2013-2025 and syndicated loan for GAES (7,252) (949) (6,303) acquisition Total medium/long-term financial liabilities 1,109,523 750,719 358