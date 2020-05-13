MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Italian Stock Exchange > Amplifon S.p.A. AMP IT0004056880 AMPLIFON S.P.A. (AMP) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/13 04:08:42 am 23.16 EUR -0.98% 03:35a AMPLIFON S P A : Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 PU 04/29 AMPLIFON S.P.A. : 1st quarter results CO 04/24 AMPLIFON S P A : Approved the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2019 PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Amplifon S p A : Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 0 05/13/2020 | 03:35am EDT Send by mail :

General information............................................................................................................. 52 2. Acquisitions and goodwill .................................................................................................... 53 3. Intangible assets................................................................................................................... 53 4. Tangible fixed assets ............................................................................................................ 55 5. Right-of-use assets ............................................................................................................... 56 6. Share capital......................................................................................................................... 56 7. Net financial position ........................................................................................................... 57 8. Financial liabilities ................................................................................................................ 59 9. Lease liabilities ..................................................................................................................... 62 10. Revenues from Sales and Services ....................................................................................... 63 11. Taxes..................................................................................................................................... 63 12. Non-recurring significant events.......................................................................................... 63 13. Earnings (loss) per share ...................................................................................................... 63 14. Transactions with parent companies and related parties ................................................... 64 15. Contingent liabilities ............................................................................................................ 65 16. Translation of foreign companies' financial statements...................................................... 66 17. Segment reporting ............................................................................................................... 67 18. Accounting policies .............................................................................................................. 72 19. Subsequent events............................................................................................................... 75 ANNEXES ................................................................................................................................. 76 Consolidation scope ....................................................................................................................... 76 Declaration of the Executive Responsible for Corporate Accounting Information pursuant to Article 154-bis of Legislative Decree 58/1998 (Consolidated finance act) .................................... 80 Disclaimer This report contains forward looking statements ("Outlook") relating to future events and the Amplifon Group's operating, economic and financial results. These forecasts, by definition, contain elements of risk and uncertainty, insofar as they are linked to the occurrence of future events and developments. The actual results may be very different with respect to the original forecast due to a number of factors, the majority of which are out of the Group's control. 3 Interim Report as at March 2020 PREFACE This Interim Financial Report for the period has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) adopted by the European Union and must be read together with the financial statements of the Group at 31 December 2019 that includes additional information on the risks and uncertainties that could impact the Group's operative results or its financial position. 4 INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT AS AT 31 MARCH 2020 Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 > Interim Management Report HIGHLIGHTS Beginning in March the Covid-19 outbreak significantly impacted the results for first quarter 2020 which the Amplifon Group, after having recorded further revenue growth in the first two months of the year, closed with consolidated revenues down with respect to the prior year, reversing the solid growth trend that has characterized quarters in recent years. The performances of the different geographic areas in which the Group operates varied based on the timing of the outbreak, as well as the gradual adoption of various restrictive measures by the governmental authorities of each Country. More in detail, in EMEA, Italy was the first country, as well as the one that was the most affected by the crisis and the relative containment measures, followed by Spain and France. Even though hearing care services are considered essential in these countries, the lockdown measures caused a strong reduction in both traffic and the hours of store operation. In other EMEA countries, like Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Belgium-Luxembourg, the containment measures implemented were less severe and were largely felt as of the end of March. In Americas the negative effects of the pandemic became apparent only toward the end of the quarter. In the United States, the situation varied noticeably including as a result of measures that, at least initially, differed from state to state. In a large part of the USA hearing care is considered an essential service but, at the same time, the restrictive measures implemented in almost all the states as of the end of March caused business to slow. In Latin America there were mandatory store closures toward the end of the quarter: all stores were closed in Ecuador and Argentina, while in Chile closures were limited to a few zones in the country. In Columbia, the strong drop in customer traffic basically brought commercial activity to a standstill. Lastly, in APAC, the first area to be struck by the pandemic resulting in the closure of stores in China in January and February, there were mandatory closures of all stores New Zealand and India toward the end of March. In Australia, while the governmental authorities did not implement any specific lockdown measures, the business was also affected by the devastating bushfires that plagued the country for a large part of the first quarter. The first three months of the year closed with: turnover of €363,476 thousand, a drop of -7.3% compared to the same period of the prior year (-7.2% at constant exchange rates). This result reflects the strong growth recorded in the first two months of the year, during which organic growth reached +7.4%, impacted subsequently by the Covid-19 crisis in March;

-7.3% compared to the same period of the prior year (-7.2% at constant exchange rates). This result reflects the strong growth recorded in the first two months of the year, during which organic growth reached +7.4%, impacted subsequently by the Covid-19 crisis in March; a gross operating margin (EBITDA) of €64,855 thousand, -17.8% lower on a recurring basis compared to the first three months of 2019, with an EBITDA margin of 17.8% (-2.3 p.p. against the comparison period). This result reflects the drop in revenues referred to above which did not yet benefit from the different measures adopted by the Group to limit the negative impact of Covid-19. While implemented in a timely manner, the effects of these measures will materialize beginning in the second quarter;

Group net profit of €5,143 thousand, a drop of -72.7% against the recurring net profit recorded in the first quarter of 2019.

EBITA is the operating result before amortization and impairment of customer lists, trademarks, non-competition agreements and other fixed assets arising from business combinations.

EBIT is the operating result before ﬁnancial income and charges and taxes.

Free cash flow represents the cash flow of operating and investing activities before the cash flows used in acquisitions and payment of dividends and the cash flows from or used in other financing activities.

Net financial indebtedness/Group net equity is the ratio of the net ﬁnancial indebtedness to the Group's net equity.

Net financial indebtedness/EBITDA is the ratio of net ﬁnancial indebtedness to EBITDA for the last four quarters (determined with reference to recurring operations only, based on pro forma ﬁgures in case of signiﬁcant changes to the structure of the Group).

EBITDA/net financial expenses ratio is the ratio of EBITDA for the last four quarters (determined with reference to recurring operations only, based on restated ﬁgures in case of signiﬁcant changes to the structure of the Group) to net interest payable and receivable of the same last four quarters.

Earnings per share (EPS) (€ ) is the net profit for the period attributable to the parent's ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period, considering purchases and sales of treasury shares as cancellations or issues of shares, respectively.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) (€ ) is the net profit for the period attributable to the parent's ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period adjusted for the dilution effect of potential shares. In the calculation of outstanding shares, purchases and sales of treasury shares are considered as cancellations and issues of shares, respectively.

Net Equity per share (€) is the ratio of Group equity to the number of outstanding shares.

Period-end price (€) is the closing price on the last stock exchange trading day of the period.

Highest price (€) and lowest price (€) are the highest and lowest prices from 1 January to the end of the period.

Share price/Net equity per share is the ratio of the share closing price on the last stock exchange trading day of the period to net equity per share.

Market capitalization is the closing price on the last stock exchange trading day of the period multiplied by the number of outstanding shares.

The number of shares outstanding is the number of shares issued less treasury shares.

average daily volume: 1,099,081 shares;

total volume traded of 70,341,225 shares, or 31.5% of the total number of shares comprising the share capital, net of treasury shares. 13 Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 > Interim Management Report RECLASSIFIED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT First quarter 2020 First quarter 2019 (€ thousands) Change % Non- % on Non-recurring % on on Recurring recurring (*) Total recurring Recurring (*) Total recurring recurring Revenues from sales and 363,476 - 363,476 100.0% 391,973 - 391,973 100.0% -7.3% services Operating costs (299,902) - (299,902) -82.5% (313,334) (1,425) (314,759) -79.9% 4.3% Other income and costs 1,281 - 1,281 0.3% 303 - 303 0.1% 322.8% Gross operating profit 64,855 - 64,855 17.8% 78,942 (1,425) 77,517 20.1% -17.8% (EBITDA) Depreciation, amortization and impairment of non- (17,183) - (17,183) -4.7% (15,086) - (15,086) -3.8% -13.9% current assets Right-of-use depreciation (23,505) - (23,505) -6.5% (21,195) - (21,195) -5.4% -10.9% Operating result before the amortization and 24,167 - 24,167 6.6% 42,661 (1,425) 41,236 10.9% -43.4% impairment of PPA related assets (EBITA) PPA related depreciation, (9,677) - (9,677) -2.6% (8,362) - (8,362) -2.1% -15.7% amortization and impairment Operating profit (EBIT) 14,490 - 14,490 4.0% 34,299 (1,425) 32,874 8.8% -57.8% Income, expenses, valuation and adjustments of ﬁnancial 23 - 23 0.0% 72 - 72 0.0% -68.1% assets Net ﬁnancial expenses (6,760) - (6,760) -1.8% (6,495) - (6,495) -1.7% -4.1% Exchange differences and non-hedge accounting (254) - (254) -0.1% (159) - (159) 0.0% -59.7% instruments Profit (loss) before tax 7,499 - 7,499 2.1% 27,717 (1,425) 26,292 7.1% -72.9% Tax (2,428) - (2,428) -0.7% (8,918) 363 (8,555) -2.3% 72.8% Net profit (loss) 5,071 - 5,071 1.4% 18,799 (1,062) 17,737 4.8% -73.0% Profit (loss) of minority (72) - (72) 0.0% (11) - (11) 0.0% -554.5% interests Net profit (loss) attributable 5,143 - 5,143 1.4% 18,810 (1,062) 17,748 4.8% -72.7% to the Group (*) See table at page 15 for details of non-recurring transactions. 14 Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 > Interim Management Report The following table shows the details of the non-recurring transactions included in the previous statements. (€ thousands) Q1 2020 Q1 2019 GAES integration costs - (1,425) Impact of the non-recurring items on EBITDA - (1,425) Impact of the non-recurring items on EBIT - (1,425) Impact of the non-recurring items on profit before tax - (1,425) Impact of the above items on the tax burden for the period - 363 Impact of the non-recurring items on net profit - (1,062) 15 Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 > Interim Management Report RECLASSIFIED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET The reclassiﬁed Consolidated Balance Sheet aggregates assets and liabilities according to operating functionality criteria, subdivided by convention into the following three key functions: investments, operations and ﬁnance. (€ thousands) 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 Change Goodwill 1,221,875 1,215,511 6,364 Customer lists, non-compete agreements, trademarks and location rights 268,237 270,307 (2,070) Software, licenses, other int.ass., wip and advances 98,235 97,201 1,034 Tangible assets 192,533 196,579 (4,046) Right of use assets 417,297 418,429 (1,132) Fixed financial assets (1) 38,591 44,887 (6,296) Other non-current financial assets (1) 31,273 32,282 (1,009) Total fixed assets 2,268,041 2,275,196 (7,155) Inventories 70,873 64,592 6,281 Trade receivables 153,215 205,219 (52,004) Other receivables 86,546 75,998 10,548 Current assets (A) 310,634 345,809 (35,175) Total assets 2,578,675 2,621,005 (42,330) Trade payables (189,582) (177,390) (12,192) Other payables (2) (270,347) (284,827) 14,480 Provisions for risks (current portion) (4,700) (4,242) (458) Short term liabilities (B) (464,629) (466,459) 1,830 Working capital (A) - (B) (153,995) (120,650) (33,345) Derivative instruments (3) (3,726) (8,763) 5,037 Deferred tax assets 78,774 81,427 (2,653) Deferred tax liabilities (100,222) (102,111) 1,889 Provisions for risks (non-current portion) (43,145) (50,290) 7,145 Employee benefits (non-current portion) (24,763) (25,281) 518 Loan fees (4) 6,655 1,611 5,044 Other long-term payables (142,534) (143,701) 1,167 NET INVESTED CAPITAL 1,885,085 1,907,438 (22,353) Shareholders' equity 665,319 695,031 (29,712) Third parties' equity 950 1,084 (134) Net equity 666,269 696,115 (29,846) Long term net financial debt (4) 838,944 752,648 86,296 Short term net financial debt (4) (48,200) 34,050 (82,250) Total net financial debt 790,744 786,698 4,046 Lease liabilities 428,072 424,625 3,447 Total lease liabilities & net financial debt 1,218,816 1,211,323 7,493 NET EQUITY, LEASE LIABILITIES AND NET FINANCIAL DEBT 1,885,085 1,907,438 (22,353) 16 Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 > Interim Management Report Notes for reconciling the condensed balance sheet with the statutory balance sheet: "Financial ﬁxed assets" and "Other non-current ﬁnancial assets" include equity interests valued by using the net equity method, ﬁnancial assets at fair value through proﬁt and loss and other non-current assets; "Other payables" includes other liabilities, accrued liabilities and deferred income, current portion of liabilities for employees' benefits and tax liabilities; "Derivative instruments" includes cash flow hedging instruments not comprised in the item "Net financial indebtedness". The item "loan fees" is presented in the balance sheet as a direct reduction of the short-term and medium/long-term components of the items "financial payables" and "financial liabilities" for the short-term and long-term portions, respectively. 17 Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 > Interim Management Report CONDENSED RECLASSIFIED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT The condensed consolidated cash ﬂow statement is a summarized version of the reclassiﬁed statement of cash ﬂows set out in the following pages and its purpose is, starting from the EBIT, to detail the cash ﬂows from or used in operating, investing and ﬁnancing activities. (€ thousands) First quarter 2020 First quarter 2019 EBIT 14,490 32,874 Amortization, depreciation and write-downs 50,365 44,643 Provisions, other non-monetary items and gain/losses from disposals 2,420 7,760 Net ﬁnancial expenses (5,863) (5,733) Taxes paid (3,487) (6,395) Changes in net working capital 22,850 (18,673) Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities before repayment of lease 80,775 54,476 liabilities Repayment of lease liabilities (20,123) (19,634) Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities (A) 60,652 34,842 Cash flow provided by (used in) operating investing activities (B) (16,473) (18,601) Free Cash Flow (A) + (B) 44,179 16,241 Net cash flow provided by (used in) acquisitions (C) (41,745) (14,364) (Purchase) sale of other investment and securities (D) - - Cash flow provided by (used in) investing activities (B+C+D) (58,218) (32,965) Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities and investing activities 2,434 1,877 Fees paid on medium/long-term financing (5,043) - Hedging instruments and other changes in non-current assets 134 1,089 Net cash flow from the period (2,475) 2,966 Net financial indebtedness as of period opening date (786,698) (840,856) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on financial position (1,571) (93) Change in net financial position (2,475) 2,966 Net financial indebtedness as of period closing date (790,744) (837,983) The impact of non-recurring transactions on free cash flow in the period is shown in the following table. (€ thousands) First quarter 2020 First quarter 2019 Free cash flow 44,179 16,241 Free cash flow generated by non-recurring transactions (see page 38 for details) (777) (3,053) Free cash flow generated by recurring transactions 44,956 19,294 18 Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 > Interim Management Report INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW Consolidated income statement by segment and geographic area (*) (€ thousands) First quarter 2020 EMEA Americas Asia Pacific Corporate Total Revenues from sales and services 258,266 64,355 40,855 - 363,476 Operating costs (208,602) (52,967) (30,670) (7,663) (299,902) Other income and costs 857 488 (75) 11 1,281 Gross operating profit (loss) (EBITDA) 50,521 11,876 10,110 (7,652) 64,855 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of (10,249) (1,899) (2,824) (2,211) (17,183) non-current assets Right-of-use depreciation (19,664) (1,037) (2,697) (107) (23,505) Operating profit (loss) before the depreciation 20,608 8,940 4,589 (9,970) 24,167 and amortization of PPA related assets (EBITA) PPA related depreciation, amortization and (7,822) (322) (1,533) - (9,677) impairment Operating profit (loss) (EBIT) 12,786 8,618 3,056 (9,970) 14,490 Income, expenses, revaluation and adjustments of ﬁnancial assets Net ﬁnancial expenses Exchange differences and non-hedge accounting instruments 23 (6,760) (254) Profit (loss) before tax 7,499 Tax (2,428) Net profit (loss) 5,071 Profit (loss) of minority interests (72) Net profit (loss) attributable to the Group 5,143 (€ thousands) First quarter 2020 - Only recurring operations EMEA Americas Asia Pacific Corporate Total Revenues from sales and services 258,266 64,355 40,855 - 363,476 Gross operating profit (loss) (EBITDA) 50,521 11,876 10,110 (7,652) 64,855 Operating profit (loss) before the depreciation 20,608 8,940 4,589 (9,970) 24,167 and amortization of PPA related assets (EBITA) Operating profit (loss) (EBIT) 12,786 8,618 3,056 (9,970) 14,490 Profit (loss) before tax 7,499 Net profit (loss) attributable to the Group 5,143 For the purposes of reporting on income statement figures by geographic area, please note that the Corporate structures are included in EMEA. 19 Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 > Interim Management Report (€ thousands) First quarter 2019 EMEA Americas Asia Pacific Corporate Total Revenues from sales and services 283,763 63,102 44,415 693 391,973 Operating costs (223,567) (50,517) (30,374) (10,301) (314,759) Other income and costs 255 132 (74) (10) 303 Gross operating profit (loss) (EBITDA) 60,451 12,717 13,967 (9,618) 77,517 Depreciation, amortization and impairment (10,095) (1,244) (1,729) (2,018) (15,086) of non-current assets Right-of-use depreciation (17,961) (867) (2,367) - (21,195) Operating profit (loss) before the depreciation and amortization of PPA 32,395 10,606 9,871 (11,636) 41,236 related assets (EBITA) PPA related depreciation, amortization and (6,569) (261) (1,470) (62) (8,362) impairment Operating profit (loss) (EBIT) 25,826 10,345 8,401 (11,698) 32,874 Income, expenses, revaluation and 72 adjustments of ﬁnancial assets Net ﬁnancial expenses (6,495) Exchange differences and non-hedge (159) accounting instruments Profit (loss) before tax 26,292 Tax (8,555) Net profit (loss) 17,737 Profit (loss) of minority interests (11) Net profit (loss) attributable to the Group 17,748 (€ thousands) First quarter 2019 - Only recurring operations EMEA Americas Asia Pacific Corporate Total Revenues from sales and services 283,763 63,102 44,415 693 391,973 Gross operating profit (loss) (EBITDA) 61,876 12,717 13,967 (9,618) 78,942 Operating profit (loss) before the depreciation and amortization of PPA 33,819 10,606 9,871 (11,635) 42,661 related assets (EBITA) Operating profit (loss) (EBIT) 27,251 10,345 8,401 (11,698) 34,299 Profit (loss) before tax 27,717 Net profit (loss) attributable to the Group 18,810 20 Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 > Interim Management Report Revenues from sales and services (€ thousands) First quarter 2020 First quarter 2019 Change Change % Revenues from sales and 363,476 391,973 (28,497) -7.3% services Consolidated revenues from sales and services amounted to €363,476 thousand in the first three months of 2020, down €28,497 thousand (-7.3%) against the comparison period. This decline is attributable entirely to the Covid-19 outbreak, which started in China at the end of January, and then spread to Italy in March, followed by the other markets in which the Group operates. The containment measures put into place by the governmental authorities, which refer mainly to social distancing and mandatory closure of stores in countries like China, India and New Zealand, resulted in a decided decrease in store hours and, consequently, commercial activity which caused revenues to fall considerably in March. The quarter, therefore, closed with organic growth that was negative for €37,244 thousand (-9.5%), while at the end of February it was 7.4% higher than in the first two months of 2019. The contribution of acquisitions was positive for €8,945 thousand (+2.3%), net of the disposal of Makstone (Turkey) completed in the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by the bolt-on acquisitions made in France and Germany and the Attune Hearing Pty Ltd acquisition (Australia). The foreign exchange differences had a negative impact of €198 thousand (-0.1%). The following table shows the breakdown of revenues from sales and services by segment. Change % in local (€ thousands) Q1 2020 % on Total Q1 2019 % on Total Change Change % Exchange diff. currency EMEA 258,266 71.1% 283,763 72.4% (25,497) -9.0% 1,103 -9.4% Americas 64,355 17.7% 63,102 16.1% 1,253 2.0% 448 1.3% Asia Pacific 40,855 11.2% 44,415 11.3% (3,560) -8.0% (1,749) -4.1% Corporate - 0.0% 693 0.2% (693) -100.0% - -100.0% Total 363,476 100.0% 391,973 100.0% (28,497) -7.3% (198) -7.2% 21 Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 > Interim Management Report Europe, Middle East and Africa (€ thousands) First quarter 2020 First quarter 2019 Change Change % Revenues from sales and 258,266 283,763 (25,497) -9.0% services Revenues from sales and services amounted to €258,266 thousand in the first three months of 2020, down €25,497 thousand (-9.0%) against the comparison period. The decline is attributable entirely to Covid-19 which, in this area, had already begun to spread at the end of February. The quarter closed with organic growth that was negative for €32,384 thousand (- 11.4%), while at the end of February it was 7.5% higher than in the first two months of 2019. The contribution of acquisitions, made mainly in France and Germany and net of the disposal of Makstone (Turkey) completed in the fourth quarter of 2019, was positive for €5,784 thousand (+2.0%). The foreign exchange differences had a positive impact of €1,103 thousand (+0.4%) due to the strengthening of the Swiss Franc and the British Pound against the Euro. Italy, Spain and France were affected the most by the pandemic as the shelter-in-place measures were enacted first and were also more restrictive compared to countries like Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg where the impact was more contained, at least in March. Americas (€ thousands) First quarter 2020 First quarter 2019 Change Change % Revenues from sales and 64,355 63,102 1,253 2.0% services Revenues from sales and services amounted to €64,355 thousand in the first three months of 2020, an increase, despite Covid-19 restrictions, of €1,253 thousand (+2.0%) against the comparison period. The quarter closed with organic growth of €412 thousand (+0.7%), while at the end of February an increase of +15.3% against the first two months of 2019 was recorded. The contribution of acquisitions, mainly in Canada, was positive for €393 thousand (+0.6%). The foreign exchange differences had a positive impact of €448 thousand (+0.7%) due to the strengthening of the USD against the Euro. Despite the negative impact of Covid-19 in the second half of March, the United State reported revenue growth of +1.3% thanks to the solid performances of Miracle-Ear and AHHC recorded up until this time.Canada benefitted from the contribution of acquisitions, while double-digit growth was recorded in Latin America as the Covid outbreak only started to affect sales in the latter part of March resulting in the mandatory closure of points of sale in Ecuador, Argentina 22 Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 > Interim Management Report and a few zones in Chile, while the closures in Columbia were voluntary given the lack of customer traffic. Asia Pacific (€ thousands) First quarter 2020 First quarter 2019 Change Change % Revenues from sales and 40,855 44,415 (3,560) -8.0% services Revenues from sales and services amounted to €40,855 thousand in the first three months of year, down €3,560 thousand (-8.0%) against the comparison period explained primarily by Covid-19. The quarter closed with organic growth that was negative for €4,579 thousand (- 10.3%), noticeably higher than the drop of 2.5% recorded in the first two months of 2019. Acquisitions made a positive contribution of €2,768 thousand (+6.2%) thanks to the Attune Hearing Pty Ltd acquisition completed in the first part of February. The foreign exchange differences were negative for €1,749 thousand (-3.9%). Revenues in local currency fell by -4.1%. In Australia the negative performance is attributable to the bushfires, which continued throughout January and were only definitively extinguished at the beginning of March, as well as the Covid-19 containment measures enacted at the end of the quarter which were less stringent than in other markets. The containment ordinances in New Zealand, China and India resulted in the closure of all the network stores, albeit at different times. 23 Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 > Interim Management Report Gross operating profit (EBITDA) (€ thousands) First quarter 2020 First quarter 2019 Recurring Non-recurring Total Recurring Non-recurring Total Gross operating profit (EBITDA) 64,855 - 64,855 78,942 (1,425) 77,517 Gross operating profit (EBITDA) amounted to €64,855 thousand in the first three months of 2020, a drop of €12,662 thousand (-16.3%) with respect to the comparison period. The impact of the positive exchange differences was immaterial (€9 thousand). This decrease reflects the lower absorption of fixed costs attributable to the decline in revenues caused by the Covid-19 outbreak and the costs associated directly with the crisis which totaled roughly €1.3 million. The EBITDA margin was -2.0 p.p. lower than in the comparison period, coming in at 17.8%. No non-recurring expenses were incurred in the reporting period, while non-recurring expenses relating to the GAES integration of €1,425 thousand were incurred in the prior year. Net of this item, EBITDA was down €14,087 thousand (-17.8%) in the first three months of the year, with an EBITDA margin that was -2.3 p.p. lower than in the first three months of 2019. The following table shows a breakdown of EBITDA by segment. Q1 2020 EBITDA Q1 2019 EBITDA Change Change % (€ thousands) Margin Margin EMEA 50,521 19.6% 60,451 21.3% (9,930) -16.4% Americas 11,876 18.5% 12,717 20.2% (841) -6.6% Asia Pacific 10,110 24.7% 13,967 31.4% (3,857) -27.6% Corporate (*) (7,652) -2.1% (9,618) -2.5% 1,966 20.4% Total 64,855 17.8% 77,517 19.8% (12,662) -16.3% The table below shows the breakdown of the EBITDA by segment with reference to the recurring operations. Q1 2020 EBITDA Q1 2019 EBITDA Change Change % (€ thousands) Margin Margin EMEA 50,521 19.6% 61,876 21.8% (11,355) -18.4% Americas 11,876 18.5% 12,717 20.2% (841) -6.6% Asia Pacific 10,110 24.7% 13,967 31.4% (3,857) -27.6% Corporate (*) (7,652) -2.1% (9,618) -2.5% 1,966 20.4% Total 64,855 17.8% 78,942 20.1% (14,087) -17.8% (*) Centralized costs are shown as a percentage of the Group's total sales. 24 Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 > Interim Management Report Europe, Middle East and Africa Gross operating profit (EBITDA) amounted to €50,521 thousand in the first three months of the year, a decrease of €9,930 thousand (-16.4%) against the comparison period explained by the drop in revenues, resulting in lower absorption of fixed costs, and the costs associated directly with the health crisis of €1.1 million. The foreign exchange differences had a positive impact of €278 thousand. The EBITDA margin came to 19.6%, a decrease of -1.7 p.p. compared to the first quarter of 2019. Non-recurring expenses relating to the GAES integration of €1,425 thousand were incurred in the comparison period. Net of this item, EBITDA was down €11,355 thousand (-18.4%) in the first three months of the year, with an EBITDA margin that was -2.2 p.p. lower than in the first three months of 2019. Americas Gross operating profit (EBITDA) amounted to €11,876 thousand in the first three months of the year, a decrease of €841 thousand (-6.6%) with respect to the comparison period attributable to the slowdown in revenue growth and the costs directly associated with the health crisis of €0.1 million. The decline was mitigated by a positive foreign exchange difference of €206 thousand. The EBITDA margin came to 18.5%, a decrease of -1.7 p.p. compared to the first three months of 2019. Asia Pacific Gross operating profit (EBITDA) amounted to €10,110 thousand in the first three months of the year, a decrease of €3,857 thousand (-27.6%) with respect to the comparison period explained by the drop in revenues, resulting in lower absorption of fixed costs, and the costs associated directly with the health crisis of €0.1 million. The result also reflects negative exchange differences of €476 thousand. The EBITDA margin came to 24.7%, -6.7 p.p lower than in the first three months of 2019. Corporate The net cost of centralized Corporate functions (corporate bodies, general management, business development, procurement, treasury, legal affairs, human resources, IT systems, global marketing and internal audit) which do not qualify as operating segments under IFRS 8 amounted to €7,652 thousand in the first three months of 2020 (2.1% of the revenues generated by the Group's sales and services), a decrease of €1,966 thousand with respect to the same period of the prior year. The figure also reflects the revised estimated cost of the company management incentive plans due to the decline in the number of assignable rights given the impact that the health crisis will have on the Group's results. 25 Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 > Interim Management Report Operating profit (EBIT) (€ thousands) First quarter 2020 First quarter 2019 Recurring Non-recurring Total Recurring Non- Total recurring Operating profit (EBIT) 14,490 - 14,490 34,299 (1,425) 32,874 Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to €14,490 thousand in the first three months of 2020, a decrease of €18,384 thousand (-55.9%) with respect to the comparison period, offset slightly by the positive foreign exchange differences of €159 thousand. The EBIT margin came to 4.0%, a decrease of -4.4 p.p. against the comparison period. No non-recurring expenses were incurred in the reporting period while in the first quarter of 2019 EBIT was impacted by the same non-recurring costs of €1,425 thousand commented on in the section relating to EBITDA. Net of this item EBIT would have come to €19,809 thousand (- 57.8%), with an EBIT margin that was -4.8 p.p. lower than in the comparison period. With respect to the gross operating profit (EBITDA), EBIT was also influenced by higher depreciation and amortization as a result of the opening of new stores, investments in IT systems, as well as higher amortization for right-of-use assets. The following table shows a breakdown of EBIT by segment. Q1 2020 EBITDA Q1 2019 EBITDA Change Change % (€ thousands) Margin Margin EMEA 12,786 5.0% 25,826 9.1% (13,040) -50.5% Americas 8,618 13.4% 10,345 16.4% (1,727) -16.7% Asia Pacific 3,056 7.5% 8,401 18.9% (5,345) -63.6% Corporate (*) (9,970) -2.7% (11,698) -3.0% 1,728 14.8% Total 14,490 4.0% 32,874 8.4% (18,384) -55.9% The following table shows the breakdown of EBIT by segment with reference to the recurring transactions: Q1 2020 EBITDA Q1 2019 EBITDA Change Change % (€ thousands) Margin Margin EMEA 12,786 5.0% 27,251 9.6% (14,465) -53.1% Americas 8,618 13.4% 10,345 16.4% (1,727) -16.7% Asia Pacific 3,056 7.5% 8,401 18.9% (5,345) -63.6% Corporate (*) (9,970) -2.7% (11,698) -3.0% 1,728 14.8% Total 14,490 4.0% 34,299 8.8% (19,809) -57.8% (*) Centralized costs are shown as a percentage of the Group's total sales. 26 Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 > Interim Management Report Europe, Middle East and Africa In the first three months of 2020 operating profit (EBIT) amounted to €12,786 thousand, a decrease of €13,040 thousand (-50.5%), including the positive foreign exchange differences of €154 thousand. The EBIT margin came to 5.0% (-4.1 p.p. against the first three months of 2019). In the comparison period EBIT was impacted by the same non-recurring costs of €1,425 thousand commented on in the section relating to EBITDA. Net of this item EBIT would have come to €14,465 thousand (-53.1%), with an EBIT margin that was -4.6 p.p. lower than in the comparison period. Americas In the first three months of 2020 operating profit (EBIT) benefitted from positive foreign exchange differences of €260 thousand but fell €1,727 thousand (-16.7%) against the comparison period to €8,618 thousand. The EBIT margin came to 13.4%, down -3.0 p.p. against the first quarter of 2019. Asia Pacific In the first three months of 2020 operating profit (EBIT) fell €5,345 thousand (-63.6%) to €3,056 thousand due also to the negative foreign exchange differences of €257 thousand. The EBIT margin came to 7.5%, a decrease of -11.4 p.p. compared to the first quarter of 2019. Corporate The net costs of centralized Corporate functions at the EBIT level amounted to €9,970 thousand in the first three months of 2020 (2.7% of the revenues generated by the Group's sales and services), a decrease of €1,728 thousand with respect to the comparison period. 27 Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 > Interim Management Report Profit before tax (€ thousands) First quarter 2020 First quarter 2019 Recurring Non-recurring Total Recurring Non-recurring Total Profit before tax 7,499 - 7,499 27,717 (1,425) 26,292 Profit before tax amounted to €7,499 thousand in the first three months of 2020, a drop of €18,793 thousand (-71.5%) with respect to the comparison period which reflects the decrease in EBIT described above net of the slight increase in financial expenses stemming from the increase in gross debt following the Eurobond issued in mid-February. The gross profit margin came to 2.1% (-4.6 p.p. against the comparison period). The result for first quarter 2019 was impacted by the same non-recurring costs of €1,425 thousand commented on in the section relating to EBITDA. Net of this item profit before tax would have been €20,218 thousand lower (-72.9%), while the gross profit margin would have been down by -5.0 p.p. against the comparison period. Group net profit (€ thousands) First quarter 2020 First quarter 2019 Recurring Non-recurring Total Recurring Non- Total recurring Group net profit 5,143 - 5,143 18,810 (1,062) 17,748 The Group's net profit came to €5,143 thousand in the first three months of 2020, down €12,605 thousand (-71.0%) against the comparison period, with a profit margin of 1.4% (-3.1 p.p. compared to the comparison period). The result posted in the comparison period was impacted for €1,062 thousand by the same non-recurring costs commented on in the section relating to EBITDA, net of the tax effect. The decrease in recurring net profit reached €16,667 thousand (-72.7%), with a profit margin that was down -3.4 p.p. compared to the comparison period. This decrease is largely in line with the profit before tax commented on above. The period tax rate was 32.4% compared to 32.5% in the comparison period. 28 Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 > Interim Management Report BALANCE SHEET REVIEW Consolidated balance sheet by geographical area (*) (€ thousands) 03/31/2020 EMEA Americas Asia Pacific Eliminations Total Goodwill 848,693 124,421 248,761 - 1,221,875 Non-competition agreements, trademarks, 221,939 9,613 36,685 - 268,237 customer lists and lease rights Software, licenses, other intangible fixed assets, fixed assets in progress and 69,668 20,352 8,215 - 98,235 advances Tangible assets 156,322 9,730 26,481 - 192,533 Right-of-use assets 362,673 17,249 37,375 - 417,297 Financial ﬁxed assets 4,353 34,238 - - 38,591 Other non-current ﬁnancial assets 29,779 416 1,078 - 31,273 Non-current assets 1,693,427 216,019 358,595 - 2,268,041 Inventories 62,377 4,368 4,128 - 70,873 Trade receivables 111,753 41,383 15,333 (15,254) 153,215 Other receivables 70,222 7,745 8,586 (7) 86,546 Current assets (A) 244,352 53,496 28,047 (15,261) 310,634 Operating assets 1,937,779 269,515 386,642 (15,261) 2,578,675 Trade payables (142,220) (43,387) (19,229) 15,254 (189,582) Other payables (234,479) (14,637) (21,238) 7 (270,347) Provisions for risks and charges (current (4,162) (538) - - (4,700) portion) Current liabilities (B) (380,861) (58,562) (40,467) 15,261 (464,629) Net working capital (A) - (B) (136,509) (5,066) (12,420) - (153,995) Derivative instruments (3,726) - - - (3,726) Deferred tax assets 72,953 682 5,139 - 78,774 Deferred tax liabilities (70,607) (18,869) (10,746) - (100,222) Provisions for risks and charges (non- (15,990) (26,404) (751) - (43,145) current portion) Liabilities for employees' beneﬁts (non- (24,222) (129) (412) - (24,763) current portion) Loan fees 6,655 - - - 6,655 Other non-current liabilities (131,870) (8,617) (2,047) - (142,534) NET INVESTED CAPITAL 1,390,111 157,616 337,358 - 1,885,085 Group net equity 665,319 Minority interests 950 Total net equity 666,269 Net medium and long-term financial 838,944 indebtedness Net short-term financial indebtedness (48,200) Total net ﬁnancial indebtedness 790,744 Lease liabilities 428,072 Total lease liabilities & net financial indebtedness 1,218,816 NET EQUITY, LEASE LIABILITIES AND NET 1,885,085 FINANCIAL INDEBTEDNESS 29 Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 > Interim Management Report The balance sheet items are analyzed by the Chief Executive Officer and the Top Management by geographical area without separation of the Corporate structures that are natively included in EMEA. (€ thousands) 12/31/2019 EMEA Americas Asia Pacific Eliminations Total Goodwill 839,802 126,418 249,291 - 1,215,511 Non-competition agreements, trademarks, 224,288 10,189 35,830 - 270,307 customer lists and lease rights Software, licenses, other intangible fixed assets, fixed assets in progress and 67,386 20,068 9,747 - 97,201 advances Tangible assets 158,390 10,450 27,739 - 196,579 Right-of-use assets 361,739 18,300 38,390 - 418,429 Financial ﬁxed assets 3,797 41,090 - 44,887 Other non-current ﬁnancial assets 30,833 389 1,060 - 32,282 Non-current assets 1,686,235 226,904 362,057 - 2,275,196 Inventories 55,834 4,433 4,325 - 64,592 Trade receivables 156,933 44,125 19,179 (15,018) 205,219 Other receivables 64,690 6,811 7,631 (3,134) 75,998 Current assets (A) 277,457 55,369 31,135 (18,152) 345,809 Operating assets 1,963,692 282,273 393,192 (18,152) 2,621,005 Trade payables (127,909) (40,928) (23,571) 15,018 (177,390) Other payables (247,315) (18,056) (22,590) 3,134 (284,827) Provisions for risks and charges (current (3,650) (592) - (4,242) portion) Current liabilities (B) (378,874) (59,576) (46,161) 18,152 (466,459) Net working capital (A) - (B) (101,417) (4,207) (15,026) - (120,650) Derivative instruments (8,763) - - - (8,763) Deferred tax assets 73,434 3,400 4,593 - 81,427 Deferred tax liabilities (70,398) (21,265) (10,448) - (102,111) Provisions for risks and charges (non- (17,620) (32,406) (264) - (50,290) current portion) Liabilities for employees' beneﬁts (non- (24,143) (130) (1,008) - (25,281) current portion) Loan fees 1,611 - - - 1,611 Other non-current liabilities (133,005) (8,714) (1,982) - (143,701) NET INVESTED CAPITAL 1,405,934 163,582 337,922 - 1,907,438 Group net equity 695,031 Minority interests 1,084 Total net equity 696,115 Net medium and long-term financial 752,648 indebtedness Net short-term financial indebtedness 34,050 Total net ﬁnancial indebtedness 786,698 Lease liabilities Total lease liabilities & net financial indebtedness NET EQUITY, LEASE LIABILITIES AND NET FINANCIAL INDEBTEDNESS 424,625 1,211,323 1,907,438 30 Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 > Interim Management Report Non-current assets Non-current assets amounted to €2,268,041 thousand at 31 March 2020, a decrease of €7,155 thousand against the €2,275,196 thousand recorded at 31 December 2019. The changes in the period are explained (i) for €17,803 thousand by capital expenditure; (ii) for €22,557 thousand by right-of-use assets; (iii) for €54,013 thousand by acquisitions; (iv) for €50,365 thousand by depreciation, amortization and impairment which includes the amortization of the above right-of-use assets; (v) for €51,163 thousand by other net decreases relating primarily to foreign exchange losses. The following table shows the breakdown of non-current assets by geographical region: (€ thousands) 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 Change Goodwill 848,693 839,802 8,891 Non-competition agreements, trademarks, customer lists and lease 221,939 224,288 (2,349) rights Software, licenses, other intangible fixed assets, fixed assets in 69,668 67,386 2,282 progress and advances EMEA Tangible assets 156,322 158,390 (2,068) Right-of-use assets 362,673 361,739 934 Financial ﬁxed assets 4,353 3,797 556 Other non-current ﬁnancial assets 29,779 30,833 (1,054) Non-current assets 1,693,427 1,686,235 7,192 Goodwill 124,421 126,418 (1,997) Non-competition agreements, trademarks, customer lists and lease 9,613 10,189 (576) rights Software, licenses, other intangible fixed assets, fixed assets in 20,352 20,068 284 progress and advances Americas Tangible assets 9,730 10,450 (720) Right-of-use assets 17,249 18,300 (1,051) Financial ﬁxed assets 34,236 41,090 (6,854) Other non-current ﬁnancial assets 418 389 29 Non-current assets 216,019 226,904 (10,885) Goodwill 248,761 249,291 (530) Non-competition agreements, trademarks, customer lists and lease 36,685 35,830 855 rights Software, licenses, other intangible fixed assets, fixed assets in 8,215 9,747 (1,532) progress and advances Asia Pacific Tangible assets 26,481 27,739 (1,258) Right-of-use assets 37,375 38,390 (1,015) Financial ﬁxed assets - - - Other non-current ﬁnancial assets 1,078 1,060 18 Non-current assets 358,595 362,057 (3,462) 31 Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 > Interim Management Report Europe, Middle East and Africa Non-current assets amounted to €1,693,427 thousand at 31 March 2020, an increase of €7,192 thousand against the €1,686,235 thousand recorded at 31 December 2019. The increase is explained: for €13,939 thousand, by acquisitions;

for €7,289 thousand, by investments in plant, property and equipment, relating primarily to the opening of new and renewal of existing stores;

for €6,833 thousand, by investments in intangible assets, relating primarily to further improvements of the CRM systems, digital marketing and a new business transformation system for back office functions (Human Resources, Procurement, Administration and Finance);

for €20,958 thousand, by right-of-use assets;

right-of-use assets; for €40,053 thousand, by amortization, depreciation and impairment which includes the amortization and depreciation of the right-of-use assets referred to above;

right-of-use assets referred to above; for €1,774 thousand, by other net decreases. Americas Non-current assets amounted to €216,019 thousand at 31 March 2020, a decrease of €10,885 thousand against the €226,904 thousand recorded at 31 December 2019. The decrease is explained: for €258 thousand, by investments in plant, property and equipment;

for €1,789 thousand, by investments in intangible assets;

for €736 thousand, by right-of-use assets;

right-of-use assets; for €110 thousand, by acquisitions;

for €3,258 thousand, by amortization and depreciation which includes the amortization and depreciation of the right-of-use assets referred to above;

right-of-use assets referred to above; for €10,520 thousand, by other net decreases relating primarily to foreign exchange losses. 32 Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 > Interim Management Report Asia Pacific Non-current assets amounted to €358,595 thousand at 31 March 2020, a decrease of €3,462 thousand against the €362,057 thousand recorded at 31 December 2019. The decrease is explained: for €1,530 thousand, by investments in plant, property and equipment;

for €104 thousand, by investments in intangible assets;

for €863 thousand, by right-of-use assets;

right-of-use assets; for €7,054 thousand, by amortization and depreciation which includes the amortization and depreciation of the right-of-use assets referred to above;

right-of-use assets referred to above; for €39,964 thousand, by acquisitions;

for €38,869 thousand, by other net decreases relating primarily to foreign exchange losses. Net invested capital Net invested capital came to €1,885,085 thousand at 31 March 2020, a decrease of €22,353 thousand against the €1,907,438 thousand recorded at 31 December 2019. This decrease is attributable to the change in non-current assets described above and to the worsening in working capital. The following table shows the breakdown of net invested capital by geographical area. (€ thousands) 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 Change EMEA 1,390,111 1,405,934 (15,823) Americas 157,616 163,582 (5,966) Asia Pacific 337,358 337,922 (564) Total 1,885,085 1,907,438 (22,353) 33 Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 > Interim Management Report Europe, Middle East and Africa Net invested capital came to €1,390,111 thousand at 31 March 2020, a decrease of €15,823 thousand against the €1,405,934 thousand recorded at 31 December 2019. This decrease is attributable to the change in non-current assets described above and to the worsening in working capital. Factoring without recourse in the period involved trade receivables with a face value of €18,905 thousand (€18,738 thousand in the same period of the prior year). Americas Net invested capital came to €157,616 thousand at 31 March 2020, a decrease of €5,966 thousand against the €163,582 thousand recorded at 31 December 2019. This decrease is attributable to the change in non-current assets described above partially offset by the decrease of medium-long term liabilities and of deferred taxes. Asia Pacific Net invested capital came to €337,358 thousand at 31 March 2020, a decrease of €564 thousand against the €337,922 thousand recorded at 31 December 2019. The decrease is attributable to the change in non-current assets described largely offset by the positive change in working capital. 34 Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 > Interim Management Report Net Financial Position (€ thousands) 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 Change Net medium and long-term financial indebtedness 838,944 752,648 86,296 Net short-term financial indebtedness 223,932 172,421 51,511 Cash and cash equivalents (272,132) (138,371) (133,761) Net financial indebtedness 790,744 786,698 4,046 Group net equity 665,319 695,031 (29,712) Minority interests 950 1,084 (134) Net Equity 666,269 696,115 (29,846) Financial indebtedness/Group net equity 1.19 1.13 Financial indebtedness/net equity 1.19 1.13 Financial indebtedness/EBITDA 1.99 1.90 Net financial indebtedness, excluding lease liabilities, amounted to €790,744 thousand at 31 March 2020 reporting an increase of €4,046 thousand with respect to the amount at 31 December 2019. The ability of ordinary operations to generate excellent cash flow was confirmed with free cash flow coming in at a positive €44,179 thousand (€16,241 thousand in the first three months of the prior year) after absorbing capital expenditure of €16,473 thousand (€18,601 thousand in the first quarter of 2019) and made it possible to sustain the net cash-outs made in the period for acquisitions (€41,745 thousand). At 31 March 2020 the Group's total financial indebtedness, excluding lease liabilities, amounted to €790,744 thousand net of cash and cash equivalents totaling €272,132 thousand. Long-term debt amounts to €838,944 thousand, €18,155 thousand of which reflects the long- term portion of deferred payments for acquisitions. The increase of €86,296 thousand is attributable to the issue of a €350,000 thousand bond (Eurobond 2020-2027) which made it possible to noticeably extend the average debt maturity and was used largely to repay a portion of the syndicated loan used for the GAES acquisition (€265,000 thousand). Short-term debt amounts to €223,932 thousand, reporting an increase of €51,511 thousand with respect to the amount at 31 December 2019. In addition to the hot money (140,000 thousand), drawn on in light of the Covid-19 health crisis to ensure that the company has a liquidity reserve, the short-term portion of debt includes the short-term portion of the syndicated loan used to finance the GAES acquisition (of which €39,750 thousand was repaid in April with the proceeds of the Eurobond issue), the short-term portion of the private placement (€18,255 thousand), the short-term portion of other long- term bank loans (€6,666 thousand), interest payable on bank loans and the private placement (€2,972 thousand) and the best estimate of the deferred payments for acquisitions (€10,672 thousand). 35 Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 > Interim Management Report The chart below shows debt maturities comparing them with the available cash and cash equivalents of €272.132 million and the unutilized portions of irrevocable credit lines which amount to €195 million. The others available credit lines amount to €102.8 million. Debt Maturity & Cash Equivalents at 03.31.2020 350,0 1.062,9 (€ million) Eurobond Other bank loans Private placement 38,8 Bilateral revolving committed medium-term lines 46,6 Bank loans for GAES acquisition 58,3 79,5 Hot money, bank overdraft and accrued interest Debt for acquisition and Others 128,3 79,5 Gross debt Cash 17,3 3,3 15,5 3,3 39,8 39,8 0,8 150,5 0,5 1,3 0,7 1,7 7,3 -272,1 -195,0 In April 2020 the Group further strengthened its financial structure by signing/receiving irrevocable commitments with banks to sign new long-term loan agreements and committed credit lines for a total of €278 million and to extend the maturity of €210 million in existing committed credit lines to 2024 and 2025. Interest expense on financial indebtedness amounted to €3,734 thousand at 31 March 2020, compared to €3,632 thousand at 31 March 2019. The interest expense on leases accounted for in accordance with IFRS 16 amounted to €2,708 thousand compared to €2,842 thousand at 31 March 2019. Interest income on bank deposits came to €36 thousand at 31 March 2020, compared to €30 thousand at 31 March 2019. The reasons for the changes in net financial indebtedness are described in the next section on the statement of cash flows. 36 Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 > Interim Management Report CASH FLOW The reclassified statement of cash flows shows the change in net financial indebtedness from the beginning to the end of the period. Pursuant to IAS 7 the financial statements include a statement of cash flows that shows the change in cash and cash equivalents from the beginning to the end of the period. (€ thousands) First quarter 2020 First quarter 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net profit (loss) attributable to the Group 5,143 17,748 Minority interests (72) (11) Amortization, depreciation and impairment: - Intangible fixed assets 15,204 13,610 - Tangible fixed assets 11,656 9,839 - Right-of-use assets 23,505 21,194 Total amortization, depreciation and impairment 50,365 44,643 Provisions, other non-monetary items and gain/losses from disposals 2,420 7,760 Group's share of the result of associated companies (23) (72) Financial income and charges 7,014 6,654 Current and deferred income taxes 2,428 8,555 Change in assets and liabilities: - Utilization of provisions (2,748) (1,150) - (Increase) decrease in inventories (8,406) (6,903) - Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 51,869 (757) - Increase (decrease) in trade payables 12,324 (20,380) - Changes in other receivables and other payables (30,189) 10,517 Total change in assets and liabilities 22,850 (18,673) Dividends received - - Net interest charges (5,863) (5,733) Taxes paid (3,487) (6,395) Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities before repayment of lease liabilities 80,775 54,476 Repayment of lease liabilities (20,123) (19,634) Cash ﬂow generated from (absorbed) by operating activities 60,652 34,842 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of intangible ﬁxed assets (8,726) (5,843) Purchase of tangible ﬁxed assets (9,077) (13,140) Consideration from sale of tangible ﬁxed assets and businesses 1,330 382 Cash ﬂow generated from (absorbed) by investing activities (16,473) (18,601) Cash ﬂow generated from operating and investing activities (Free cash ﬂow) 44,179 16,241 Business combinations (*) (41,745) (14,364) (Purchase) sale of other investments and securities - - Net cash ﬂow generated from acquisitions (41,745) (14,364) Cash ﬂow generated from (absorbed) by investing activities (58,218) (32,965) 37 Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 > Interim Management Report (€ thousands) First quarter 2020 First quarter 2019 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Fees paid on medium/long-term financing (5,043) - Other non-current assets 134 1,089 Cash ﬂow generated from (absorbed) by ﬁnancing activities (4,909) 1,089 Changes in net ﬁnancial indebtedness (2,475) 2,966 Net ﬁnancial indebtedness at the beginning of the period (786,698) (840,856) Effect of discontinued operations on net ﬁnancial indebtedness - - Effect of exchange rate ﬂuctuations on net ﬁnancial indebtedness (1,571) (93) Changes in net indebtedness (2,475) 2,966 Net ﬁnancial indebtedness at the end of the period (790,744) (837,983) (*) The item refers to the net cash flows used in the acquisition of businesses and equity investments. The change in net financial debt of €2,475 thousand is attributable to: Investing activities: capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets of €17,803 thousand relating primarily to the opening, renewal and repositioning of stores consistent with Amplifon's new brand image, CRM systems, digital marketing, as well as a new ERP system for back office functions (Human Resources, Procurement, Administration and Finance);

Beginning, however, in March and in light of the Covid-19 outbreak, capex was limited to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets deemed essential to the Group's operations and which represent roughly 20-25% of the average annual capex;

Beginning, however, in March and in light of the Covid-19 outbreak, capex was limited to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets deemed essential to the Group's operations and which represent roughly 20-25% of the average annual capex; acquisitions amounting to €41,745 thousand, including the impact of the acquired companies' debt and the best estimate of the earn-out linked to sales and profitability targets payable over the next few years. Acquisitions were also suspended temporarily beginning in March;

earn-out linked to sales and profitability targets payable over the next few years. Acquisitions were also suspended temporarily beginning in March; net proceeds from the disposal of assets of €1,330 thousand. Operating activities: interest expense on financial indebtedness and other net financial expenses of €5,863 thousand;

payment of taxes amounting to €3,487 thousand;

payment of principle on lease obligations of €20,123 thousand;

cash flow generated by operations of €90,125 thousand. Financing activities which show a negative balance of €4,909 thousand, attributable mainly to the payment of fees relating to a bond issue (Eurobond 2020-2027). Net debt was also impacted by negative foreign exchange differences of €1,571 thousand. During the first quarter of 2020 the cash flow has been negatively impacted by non-recurring transactions related to the GAES integration costs occurred during 2019 for €777 thousand. 38 Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 > Interim Management Report ACQUISITION OF COMPANIES AND BUSINESSES Prior to the temporary suspension of acquisitions beginning in March in order to protect cash flow from the financial impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Group's external growth had continued. In the first three months of 2020, 75 points of sale were acquired for a total investment of €41,745 thousand, including the debt consolidated and the best estimate of the earn-out linked to sales and profitability targets payable over the next few years. More in detail during the first three months of 2020: 5 points of sale were acquired in France;

10 points of sale were acquired in Germany;

6 points of sale were acquired in Belgium;

54 new points of sale were added to the Group as a result of the acquisition of Attune Hearing Pty Ltd in Australia. COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES The Company is monitoring the evolution of the Covid-19 outbreak daily with the utmost attention and promptly implemented an effective plan of action to ensure the health and safety of all its people and customers, as well as limit any financial impact. Measures taken to protect the Company's stakeholders during the Covid-19 crisis Since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Company's priority has been the health of its people, while ensuring the complete safety of its customers. Amplifon, therefore, instituted a task force at both a Group and country level in order to coordinate and implement immediately all the preventive measures needed to ensure the health of its employees, customers and other stakeholders, in line with the security measures and recommendations indicated by the governmental authorities in the different countries. These measures include the development and adoption of a new Group-widein-store protocol (use of personal protective equipment by hearing care professionals and client advisers, visits on an appointment-only basis following an in-depth telephone medical consultation in order to assess the customers' health conditions, strict social distancing and hygiene procedures, etc.), smart working practices for back-office personnel and other safety measures. Measures to mitigate the financial impact of the Covid-19 crisis Given the negative impact on demand in the hearing care retail market due to the restrictive or even general lockdown measures adopted by the governmental authorities in various countries as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, the Company moved very quickly and decisively to implement 39 Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 > Interim Management Report a series of measures to limit the effects. More in detail, the Company adopted the following cost cutting measures: Labor costs: activation of the social safety nets provided for in the Countries where the Group operates, proportional reduction in variable compensation, voluntary pay cuts by management and a hiring freeze

Marketing costs: significant reduction of these costs

Other costs: suspension of all discretionary costs and renegotiation of contracts with several suppliers and landlords. Furthermore, with a view to safeguarding its net financial position, the Company also temporarily suspended all non-essential capex and M&A cash-outs, as well as, as previously announced and approved during the Shareholders' Meeting held on April 24th, 2020, allocated the year's earnings as retained earnings. Lastly, as described in the section relating to events subsequent to the close of the quarter, in March the Company began refinancing its credit lines in order to increase the availability of financing and irrevocable credit lines by a total of roughly 300 million euros, as well as extend maturities of the loans and the existing irrevocable credit lines. More in detail, in April: new loan agreements were signed for a total of €243 million and new irrevocable credit lines amounting to €15 million, while an additional €20 million in irrevocable credit lines was approved by the banks;

the maturities of €180 million in existing loans which expired originally in 2021-2022 were extended to 2024-2025 and the extension through 2025 of an additional €30 million in irrevocable credit lines was approved. Once the refinancing is completed, the average maturity of Amplifon's debt will be around 5 years and the Company will benefit from a strong liquidity position totaling €550 million including cash on balance sheet and undrawn committed revolving facilities. 40 Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2020 > Interim Management Report OUTLOOK Given the current uncertainty as to the duration and intensity of the health and socio- economic, crisis caused by Covid-19, and the timing of a possible waning of the crisis and the consequent return to normalcy, the Company feels that it is still not possible to estimate the impact that the epidemic will have on the current year. Consequently, the Company thinks it opportune to withdraw the guidance issued in March 2018 and updated subsequently in March 2019 to reflect the GAES acquisition. The Company will provide updates in this regard as visibility of the conditions increases and it becomes possible to make more accurate estimates as to the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak. As mentioned above, the Company took immediate and effective action to identify and implement a series of measures designed to limit the financial impact of Covid-19 focused on, specifically, strong cost cutting, protection of the net financial position and strengthening the Company's already solid financial profile. The results of these measures, though activated in March, will be realized mainly in the second quarter during which, given the lockdowns adopted in a majority of countries worldwide, we believe the negative effects stemming from Covid-19 will be more intense, even though to what degree is still uncertain given the lack of visibility as to when the crisis might subside and there will be a return to normalcy. Lastly, despite the negative impact that Covid-19 will have on hearing care market demand in the short-term, the Company still expects to out-perform the market and, above all, is confident that its unique competitive positioning, along with the strong fundamentals of its market, will allow the Company to deliver renewed strong growth over the medium-term. 41 CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 31 MARCH 2020 Interim Report as at 31 March 2020 > Consolidated Financial Statements CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (€ thousands) 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 Change ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill Note 2 1,221,875 1,215,511 6,364 Intangible fixed assets with ﬁnite useful life Note 3 366,472 367,508 (1,036) Tangible fixed assets Note 4 192,533 196,579 (4,046) Right-of-use assets Note 5 417,297 418,429 (1,132) Equity-accounted investments 2,337 2,314 23 Hedging instruments 16,123 8,153 7,970 Deferred tax assets 78,774 81,427 (2,653) Contract costs 7,065 7,339 (274) Other assets 60,462 67,516 (7,054) Total non-current assets 2,362,938 2,364,776 (1,838) Current assets Inventories 70,873 64,592 6,281 Trade receivables 153,215 205,219 (52,004) Contract costs 4,674 4,386 288 Other receivables 81,812 71,553 10,259 Hedging instruments 2,732 2,201 531 Other financial assets 177 240 (63) Cash and cash equivalents 272,132 138,371 133,761 Total current assets 585,615 486,562 99,053 TOTAL ASSETS 2,948,553 2,851,338 97,215 44 Interim Report as at 31 March 2020 > Consolidated Financial Statements (€ thousands) 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 Change LIABILITIES Net Equity Share capital Note 6 4,528 4,528 - Share premium reserve 202,712 202,712 - Treasury shares (28,302) (29,131) 829 Other reserves (59,871) (24,669) (35,202) Retained earnings 541,109 432,925 108,184 Profit (loss) for the period 5,143 108,666 (103,523) Group net equity 665,319 695,031 (29,712) Minority interests 950 1,084 (134) Total net equity 666,269 696,115 (29,846) Non-current liabilities Medium/long-term financial liabilities Note 8 830,817 750,719 80,098 Lease liabilities Note 9 328,964 343,040 (14,076) Provisions for risks and charges 43,145 50,290 (7,145) Liabilities for employees' beneﬁts 24,763 25,281 (518) Hedging instruments 4,817 4,290 527 Deferred tax liabilities 100,222 102,111 (1,889) Payables for business acquisitions 18,155 13,527 4,628 Contract liabilities 133,850 135,052 (1,202) Other long-term liabilities 8,685 8,649 36 Total non-current liabilities 1,493,418 1,432,959 60,459 Current liabilities Trade payables 189,582 177,390 12,192 Payables for business acquisitions 10,672 10,245 427 Contract liabilities 95,046 97,725 (2,679) Tax liabilities 44,523 40,334 4,189 Other payables 130,142 146,223 (16,081) Hedging instruments - 28 (28) Provisions for risks and charges 4,699 4,242 457 Liabilities for employees' beneﬁts 636 545 91 Short-term financial liabilities Nota 8 214,458 163,947 50,511 Lease liabilities Note 9 99,108 81,585 17,523 Total current liabilities 788,866 722,264 66,602 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,948,553 2,851,338 97,215 45 Interim Report as at 31 March 2020 > Consolidated Financial Statements CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (€ thousands) First quarter 2020 First quarter 2019 Non- Non- Recurring recurring Total Recurring recurring Total Change Revenues from sales and services 363,476 - 363,476 391,973 - 391,973 (28,497) Operating costs (299,902) - (299,902) (313,334) (1,425) (314,759) 14,857 Other income and costs 1,281 - 1,281 303 - 303 978 Gross operating profit (EBITDA) 64,855 - 64,855 78,942 (1,425) 77,517 (12,662) Amortization, depreciation and impairment Amortization of intangible fixed assets Note 3 (15,206) - (15,206) (13,610) - (13,610) (1,596) Depreciation of tangible fixed assets Note 4 (11,269) - (11,269) (9,743) - (9,743) (1,526) Right-of-use depreciation Note 5 (23,505) - (23,505) (21,195) - (21,195) (2,309) Impairment losses and reversals of (385) - (385) (95) - (95) (290) non-current assets (50,365) - (50,365) (44,643) - (44,643) (5,722) Operating result 14,490 - 14,490 34,299 (1,425) 32,874 (18,384) Financial income, expenses and value adjustments to ﬁnancial assets Group's share of the result of associated companies valued at equity 23 - 23 72 - 72 (49) and gains/losses on disposals of equity investments Other income and expenses, impairment and revaluations of - - - - - - - ﬁnancial assets Interest income and expenses (3,697) - (3,697) (3,602) - (3,602) (95) Interest expenses on lease liabilities (2,708) - (2,708) - - - 134 Other ﬁnancial income and expenses (355) - (355) (2,892) - (2,892) (305) Exchange gains and losses (260) - (260) 185 - 185 (445) Gain (loss) on assets accounted at fair 6 - 6 (345) - (345) 351 value (6,991) - (6,991) (6,582) - (6,582) (409) Profit (loss) before tax 7,499 - 7,499 27,717 (1,425) 26,292 (18,793) Current and deferred income tax Note 10 Current tax (5,249) - (5,249) (11,448) (363) (11,085) 5,836 Deferred tax 2,821 - 2,821 (2,530) - (2,530) 291 (2,428) - (2,428) (8,918) 363 (8,555) 6,127 Total net profit (loss) 5,071 - 5,071 18,799 (1,062) 17,737 (12,666) Net profit (loss) attributable to (72) - (72) (11) - (11) (61) Minority interests Net profit (loss) attributable to the 5,143 - 5,143 18,810 (1,062) 17,748 (12,605) Group 46 Interim Report as at 31 March 2020 > Consolidated Financial Statements Earnings per share (€ per share) Note 12 First quarter 2020 First quarter 2019 Earnings per share - Basic 0.02305 0.08043 - Diluted 0.02272 0.07898 STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (€ thousands) 03/31/2020 03/31/2019 Net income (loss) for the period 5,071 17,737 Other comprehensive income (loss) that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Remeasurement of defined benefit plans 691 974 Tax effect on components of other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified (218) (320) subsequently to profit or loss Total other comprehensive income (loss) that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit 473 654 or loss after the tax effect (A) Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Gains/(losses) on cash flow hedging instruments 5,354 (892) Gains/(losses) from Foreign Currency Basis Spread on hedging instruments (64) 73 Gains/(losses) on exchange differences from translation of financial statements of foreign (38,488) 10,994 entities Tax effect on components of other comprehensive income that will be reclassified (1,270) 196 subsequently to profit or loss Total other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or (34,468) 10,371 loss after the tax effect (B) Total other comprehensive income (loss) (A)+(B) (33,995) 11,025 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period (28,924) 28,762 Attributable to the Group (28,790) 28,713 Attributable to Minority interests (134) 49 47 Interim Report as at 31 March 2020 > Consolidated Financial Statements STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN CONSOLIDATED EQUITY Stock Share Share Legal Other Treasury option (€ thousands) premium shares and stock capital reserve reserves reserve reserve grant reserve Balance at 01/01/2019 4,527 202,565 934 3,636 (50,933) 34,569 Allocation of profit (loss) for 2018 Share capital increase Treasury shares Dividend distribution Notional cost of stock options and stock grants 3,747 Other changes 482 (303) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period Hedge accounting

Actuarial gains (losses)

Translation differences

Result of the period 2019 Balance at 03/31/2019 4,527 202,565 934 3,636 (50,451) 38,013 Stock Share Share Legal Other Treasury option (€ thousands) premium shares and stock capital reserve reserves reserve reserve grant reserve Balance at 01/01/2020 4,528 202,712 934 3,636 (29,131) 34,963 Allocation of profit (loss) for 2019 Share capital increase Treasury shares Dividend distribution Notional cost of stock options and stock grants Other changes Stock Grant

Inflation accounting

Other changes Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period Hedge accounting

Actuarial gains (losses)

Translation differences

Result of the period 2020 (610) 829 (659) 829 (659) Balance at 03/31/2020 4,528 202,712 934 3,636 (28,302) 33,694 48 Interim Report as at 31 March 2020 > Consolidated Financial Statements Cash flow Foreign Total Curr. Basis Actuarial gains Retained Translation Profit (loss) Minority Total net hedge Shareholders' Spread and losses earnings differences for the period interests equity reserve equity Reserve (8,012) - (7,123) 362,503 (48,190) 100,443 594,919 1,028 595,947 100,443 (100,443) - - - - - - - - 3,747 3,747 843 (843) (373) (194) 86 (108) (678) 55 654 10,934 17,748 28,713 49 28,762 (678) 55 (623) (623) 654 654 654 10,934 10,934 60 10,994 17,748 17,748 (11) 17,737 (7,847) (788) (6,469) 462,573 (37,256) 17,748 627,185 1,163 628,348 Cash flow Foreign Total Curr. Basis Actuarial gains Retained Translation Profit (loss) Minority Total net hedge Shareholders' Spread and losses earnings differences for the period interests equity reserve equity Reserve (5,462) (748) (11,048) 432,925 (46,944) 108,666 695,031 1,084 696,115 108,666 (108,666) - - - - - - - - (610) (610) (482) (312) (312) (170) - - - - (312) (312) (312) 4,068 (48) 473 - (38,426) 5,143 (28,790) (134) (28,924) 4,068 (48) 4,020 4,020 473 473 473 (38,426) (38,426) (62) (38,488) 5,143 5,143 (72) 5,071 (1,394) (796) (10,575) 541,109 (85,370) 5,143 665,319 950 666,269 49 Interim Report as at 31 March 2020 > Consolidated Financial Statements STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS First quarter First quarter (€ thousands) 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net profit (loss) 5,071 17,737 Amortization, depreciation and impairment: - intangible fixed assets 15,204 13,610 - tangible fixed assets 11,656 9,839 - right-of-use assets 23,505 21,194 - goodwill - - Provisions, other non-monetary items and gain/losses from disposals 2,420 7,760 Group's share of the result of associated companies (23) (72) Financial income and expenses 7,014 6,654 Current and deferred taxes 2,428 8,555 Cash ﬂow from operating activities before change in working capital 67,275 85,277 Utilization of provisions (2,748) (1,150) (Increase) decrease in inventories (8,406) (6,903) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 51,869 (757) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 12,324 (20,380) Changes in other receivables and other payables (30,189) 10,517 Total change in assets and liabilities 22,850 (18,673) Dividends received - - Interest received (paid) (5,264) (5,344) Taxes paid (3,487) (6,395) Cash ﬂow generated from (absorbed by) operating activities (A) 81,374 54,865 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of intangible fixed assets (8,726) (5,843) Purchase of tangible ﬁxed assets (9,077) (13,140) Consideration from sale of non-current assets 1,330 382 Cash ﬂow generated from (absorbed by) operating investing activities (B) (16,473) (18,601) Purchase of subsidiaries and business units (44,519) (14,633) Increase (decrease) in payables for business acquisitions 5,160 (5,084) (Purchase) sale of other investments and securities - - Cash ﬂow generated from (absorbed by) acquisition activities (C) (39,359) (19,717) Cash ﬂow generated from (absorbed by) investing activities (B+C) (55,832) (38,318) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Increase (decrease) in financial payables 132,529 3,015 (Increase) decrease in ﬁnancial receivables - (169) Derivative instruments and other non-current assets - - Commissions paid for medium/long-term financing (5,043) - Principal portion of lease payments (20,123) (19,634) Other non-current assets and liabilities 134 1,089 Treasury shares purchase - - Dividends distributed - - Capital increases and minority shareholders' contributions and dividends paid to third - - parties by subsidiaries Cash ﬂow generated from (absorbed by) ﬁnancing activities (D) 107,497 (15,699) 50 Interim Report as at 31 March 2020 > Consolidated Financial Statements Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (A+B+C+D) 133,039 848 First quarter First quarter (€ thousands) 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 138,371 89,915 Effect of exchange rate ﬂuctuations on cash & cash equivalents (2,052) 745 Liquid assets acquired 2,774 269 Flows of cash and cash equivalents 133,039 848 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 272,132 91,777 Related-party transactions relate to lease of the main office and certain stores, to recharges of maintenance costs and general services of the above-mentioned buildings and to commercial transactions, personnel costs and loans. Such transactions are detailed in Note 14 and do not have a material impact on the Group's financial flows. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION TO THE STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS The fair values of the assets and liabilities acquired are summarized in the table below: First quarter First quarter (€ thousands) 2020 2019 - Goodwill 35,957 10,636 - Customer lists 5,477 6,749 - Trademarks and non-competition agreements 5,110 - - Other intangible fixed assets 370 62 - Tangible ﬁxed assets 2,200 527 - Right-of-use assets 4,741 356 - Current assets 4,680 1,810 - Provisions for risks and charges (742) (4) - Current liabilities (6,537) (2,365) - Other non-current assets and liabilities (6,712) (3,728) - Minority interests - - Total investments 44,544 14,043 Net financial debt acquired (25) 590 Total business combinations 44,519 14,633 (Increase) decrease in payables through business acquisition (5,160) 5,084 Purchase (sale) of other investments and securities - - Cash ﬂow absorbed by (generated from) acquisitions 39,359 19,717 (Cash and cash equivalents acquired) (2,774) (269) Net cash flow absorbed by (generated from) acquisitions 36,585 19,448 51 Interim Report as at 31 March 2020 > Consolidated Financial Statements NOTES 1. General information The Amplifon Group is a global leader in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products. The parent company, Amplifon S.p.A. is based in Milan, in Via Ripamonti 133. The Group is controlled directly by Ampliter S.r.l. which is owned through a majority stake (93.82% as at 03/31/2020) by Amplifin S.p.A. which is fully controlled by Susan Carol Holland. The condensed interim consolidated ﬁnancial statements at 31 March 2020 have been prepared in accordance with Article 154-bis of Legislative Decree 58/1998 (Consolidated finance act) and subsequent amendments and with International Accounting Standards and the implementation regulations set out in Article 9 of legislative decree no. 38 of 28 February 2005. These standards include the IAS and IFRS issued by the International Accounting Standard Board, as well as the SIC and IFRIC interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee, which were endorsed in accordance with the procedure set out in Article 6 of Regulation (EC) no. 1606 of 19 July 2002 by 31 March 2020. The International Accounting Standards endorsed after that date and before the preparation of these condensed interim consolidated ﬁnancial statements are adopted in the preparation of the condensed interim consolidated ﬁnancial statements only if early adoption is allowed by the Endorsing Regulation and the standard itself and if the Group has elected to do so. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements at 31 March 2020 do not include all the additional information required by the annual financial statements, and must be read together with the annual consolidated financial statements of the Group at 31 December 2019. The publication of the condensed interim consolidated ﬁnancial statements of the Amplifon Group at 31 March 2020 was authorized by a resolution of the Board of Directors of 29 April 2020 which approved their publication. Pursuant to the Consob Communication of 28 July 2006, it is specified that during the first three months of 2020 the Group did not carry out atypical and/or unusual transactions, as defined by the Communication itself. 52 Interim Report as at 31 March 2020 > Consolidated Financial Statements 2. Acquisitions and goodwill During the first three months of 2020 the Group continued its external growth and finalized many acquisitions with the aim of increasing the coverage: specifically, 21 points of sale were purchased in the EMEA region and 54 in the APAC region. The total investment, including the debt consolidated and the best estimate of the net change in the earn-out linked to sales and profitability targets payable over the next few years, amounted to €41,745 thousand. The variations of goodwill and of the amounts recognized as such, stemming from the acquisitions performed during the period, are reported in the table below and shown by cash generating unit. Value at Business Net carrying Disposals Impairment Other net changes value at 12/31/2019 combinations (€ thousands) 03/31/2020 EMEA 839,802 8,994 - - (103) 848,693 AMERICAS 126,418 110 - - (2,107) 124,421 APAC 249,291 26,853 - - (27,383) 248,761 Total 1,215,511 35,957 - - (29,593) 1,221,875 "Business combinations" refers to the temporary allocation to goodwill relating to the portion of the purchase price paid which is not directly attributable to the fair value of assets and liabilities but is rather based on the positive contribution to cash flow that is expected to be made for an indefinite period of time. The item "Other net changes" is almost entirely related to differences in exchange rates. 3. Intangible assets The following tables show the changes in intangible fixed assets. Accumulated Accumulated amortization amortization and write- Net book and write- Historical cost downs at value at Historical cost at downs at Net book value at (€ thousands) at 12/31/2019 12/31/2019 12/31/2019 03/31/2020 03/31/2020 03/31/2020 Software 151,863 (100,820) 51,043 161,746 (105,152) 56,594 Licenses 21,836 (14,762) 7,074 22,022 (15,633) 6,389 Non-competition agreements 7,342 (6,693) 649 7,761 (6,941) 820 Customer lists 378,407 (167,075) 211,332 376,782 (169,870) 206,912 Trademarks and concessions 82,052 (24,599) 57,453 83,473 (23,718) 59,755 Other 28,423 (12,022) 16,401 27,942 (12,680) 15,262 Fixed assets in progress and 23,556 - 23,556 20,740 - 20,740 advances Total 693,479 (325,971) 367,508 700,466 (333,994) 366,472 53 Interim Report as at 31 March 2020 > Consolidated Financial Statements Net book value Business Other Net book Investments Disposals Amortization Impairment net value at at 12/31/2019 combinations (€ thousands) changes 03/31/2020 Software 51,043 819 - (4,881) 23 2 9,588 56,594 Licenses 7,074 11 - (924) - - 228 6,389 Non-competition 649 - - (163) - - 334 820 agreements Customer lists 211,332 - - (7,100) 5,477 - (2,797) 206,912 Trademarks and 57,453 - - (1,418) 5,110 - (1,390) 59,755 concessions Other 16,401 29 (135) (720) - - (313) 15,262 Fixed assets in progress and 23,556 7,867 - - 347 - (11,030) 20,740 advances Total 367,508 8,726 (135) (15,206) 10,957 2 (5,380) 366,472 The variation of the item "Business combinations" is detailed as follows: For €4,255 thousand to the temporary allocation of the considerations paid for the acquisitions made in the EMEA region;

For €6,702 thousand to the temporary allocation of the consideration paid for the acquisitions made in the APAC region. The increase in intangible assets in the period is attributable primarily to investments in CRM systems, in digital marketing and in the new system of business transformation for the back- office functions (HR, Procurement and Administration and Finance). "Other net changes" refers primarily to exchange rate fluctuations during the period and to the recognition of work in progress completed in the period and relating to the specific items in the financial statements. 54 Interim Report as at 31 March 2020 > Consolidated Financial Statements 4. Tangible fixed assets The following tables show the changes in tangible fixed assets. Accumulated Accumulated amortization amortization and write- Net book and write- Historical cost downs at value at Historical cost at downs at Net book value (€ thousands) at 12/31/2019 12/31/2019 12/31/2019 03/31/2020 03/31/2020 at 03/31/2020 Land 209 - 209 206 - 206 Buildings, constructions and 239,688 (150,402) 89,286 237,868 (152,112) 85,756 leasehold improvements Plant and machines 59,788 (42,305) 17,483 60,990 (43,581) 17,409 Industrial and commercial 50,506 (36,523) 13,983 49,994 (36,897) 13,097 equipment Motor vehicles 3,127 (2,185) 942 3,168 (2,293) 875 Computers and office machinery 62,500 (46,956) 15,544 64,268 (48,910) 15,358 Furniture and fittings 125,814 (79,300) 46,514 126,361 (81,941) 44,420 Other tangible fixed assets 3,364 (889) 2,475 3,316 (940) 2,376 Fixed assets in progress and 10,143 - 10,143 13,036 - 13,036 advances Total 555,139 (358,560) 196,579 559,207 (366,674) 192,533 Net book Business Other Net book value at Investments Disposals Amortization Impairment net value at (€ thousands) 12/31/2019 combinations changes 03/31/2020 Land 209 - - - - - (3) 206 Buildings, constructions and 89,286 2,686 (14) (4,729) 53 (281) (1,245) 85,756 leasehold improvements Plant and machines 17,483 702 (30) (1,001) 448 (31) (162) 17,409 Industrial and commercial 13,983 128 (20) (834) 57 (4) (213) 13,097 equipment Motor vehicles 942 - (49) (63) 62 - (17) 875 Computers and office 15,544 890 (695) (1,905) 778 (3) 749 15,358 machinery Furniture and fittings 46,514 1,106 (8) (2,668) 689 (59) (1,154) 44,420 Other tangible fixed assets 2,475 20 (18) (69) - (9) (23) 2,376 Fixed assets in progress and 10,143 3,545 (6) - 113 - (759) 13,036 advances Total 196,579 9,077 (840) (11,269) 2,200 (387) (2,827) 192,533 The investments made in the period refer primarily to network expansion with the opening of new stores and renewal of existing ones based on the Group's new brand image. The variation of the item "Business combinations" is related: for €405 thousand, is related to the temporary allocation of the price related to the acquisitions made in the EMEA region;

for €1,795 thousand, is related to the temporary allocation of the price related to the acquisitions made in the APAC region. 55 Interim Report as at 31 March 2020 > Consolidated Financial Statements "Other net changes" refers primarily to exchange rate fluctuations during the period and to the recognition of work in progress completed in the period and relating to the specific items in the financial statements. 5. Right-of-use assets Right-of-use assets are reported here below: Accumulated Accumulated amortization amortization and write- and write- Historical cost downs at Net book value Historical cost downs at Net book value (€ thousands) at 12/31/2019 12/31/2019 at 12/31/2019 at 03/31/2020 03/31/2020 at 03/31/2020 Shops and offices 490,070 (82,424) 407,646 508,387 (101,878) 406,509 Motor vehicles 16,875 (6,625) 10,250 17,516 (7,184) 10,332 Electronic machinery 694 (161) 533 638 (182) 456 Total 507,639 (89,210) 418,429 526,541 (109,244) 417,297 Net book Business Other Net book value at Investments Disposals Amortization Impairment net value at combinations (€ thousands) 12/31/2019 changes 03/31/2020 Shops and offices 407,646 22,932 (1,063) (22,170) 4,741 - (5,577) 406,509 Motor vehicles 10,250 1,646 (108) (1,298) - - (158) 10,332 Electronic 533 3 (3) (37) - - (40) 456 machinery Total 418,429 24,581 (1,174) (23,505) 4,741 - (5,775) 417,297 6. Share capital At 31 March 2020 the share capital comprised 226,388,620 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.02 fully paid in and subscribed. The share capital is unchanged with respect to 31 December 2019. A total of 93,060 of the performance stock grant rights were exercised in the period, as a result of which the Company transferred the same number of treasury shares to the beneficiaries. In the period there were no purchases of treasury shares. The total amount of treasury shares held at 31 March 2020 equals 3,176,027 or 1.403% of the parent's share capital. Information relating to the treasury shares held is shown below. 56 Interim Report as at 31 March 2020 > Consolidated Financial Statements Average purchase price (Euro) Total amount N. of shares (€ thousands) FV of transferred rights (Euro) Held at 12/31/2019 3.269.087 8,911 29.131 Purchases Transfers due to exercise of performance stock grants (93.060) 8,911 (829) Held at 03/31/2020 3.176.027 8,911 28.302 7. Net financial position In accordance with the requirements of the Consob communication dated 28 July 2006 and in compliance with the CESR (now ESMA) recommendation of 10 February 2005 "Recommendations for the consistent implementation of the European Commission's Regulation on Prospectuses", the Group's net ﬁnancial position at 31 March 2020 was as follows: (€ thousands) 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 Change Cash and cash equivalents (272,132) (138,371) (133,761) Private placement 2013-2025 18,255 17,803 452 Payables for business acquisitions 10,672 10,245 427 Bank overdraft and other short-term loans from third parties 194,024 141,032 52,992 (including current portion of medium/long-term debt) Other net financial payables 3,714 5,594 (1,880) Hedging derivatives (2,733) (2,253) (480) Short-term ﬁnancial position (48,200) 34,050 (82,250) Private placement 2013-2025 100,402 97,917 2,485 Eurobond 2020-2027 350,000 - 350,000 Other medium/long-term debt 385,418 653,751 (268,333) Hedging derivatives (15,031) (12,547) (2,484) Medium/long-term acquisition payables 18,155 13,527 4,628 Net medium and long-term financial position 838,944 752,648 86,296 Net financial position 790,744 786,698 4,046 Lease liabilities - current portion 99,108 81,585 17,523 Lease liabilities - non-current portion 328,964 343,040 (14,076) Lease liabilities 428,072 424,625 3,447 Total lease liabilities & net financial debt 1,218,816 1,211,323 7,493 The medium/long-term portion of the net financial position, excluding the lease liabilities, reached €838,944 thousand at March 31st, 2020 compared to €752,648 thousand at 31 December 2019, a difference of €86,296 thousand. The increase in the period relates primarily to a €350,000 thousand bond issue (Eurobond 2020-2027)which was used largely to repay a portion of the syndicated loan used for the GAES acquisition (€265,000 thousand). 57 Interim Report as at 31 March 2020 > Consolidated Financial Statements The short-term portion of the net financial position, excluding the lease liabilities, rose €82,250 thousand, going from a negative €34,050 thousand at 31 December 2019 to a positive €48,200 thousand at 31 March 2020, The short-termportion refers primarily to hot money of €140,000 thousand (drawn on in light of the Covid-19health crisis to ensure that the company has a liquidity reserve), the short-termportion of the syndicated loan (€39,750 thousand), the short-termportion of the private placement (€18,255 thousand), the short term portion of other long-termbank loans (€6,666 thousand), interest payable on bank loans and the private placement (€2,972 thousand), the best estimate of the deferred payments for acquisitions (€10,672 thousand), as well as cash and cash equivalents of €272,132 thousand. In order to reconcile the above items with the statement of financial position, a breakdown of the following items is provided. Bank loans, Eurobond 2020-2027 and the private placement 2013-2025 are shown in the statutory statement of financial position: under the caption "Medium/long-term financial liabilities" for the non-current portion. (€ thousands) 03/31/2020 Private placement 2013-2025 100,402 Eurobond 2020-2027 350,000 Syndicated loan for GAES acquisition 198,750 Other medium/long-term bank loans 186,668 Fees for Eurobond 2020-2027, fees for bank loans, private placement 2013-2025 and Syndicated loan for (5,003) GAES acquisition Medium/long-term financial liabilities 830,817 under the caption "Short-term financial liabilities" for the current portion. (€ thousands) 03/31/2020 Bank overdraft and other short-term debt (including current portion of other long-term debt) 194,024 Private placement 2013-2025 18,255 Other financial payables 3,831 Fees for Eurobond 2020-2027, fees for bank loans, private placement 2013-2025 and Syndicated loan for (1,652) GAES acquisition Short-term financial liabilities 214,458 All the other items in the net financial indebtedness table correspond to items in the statement of financial position. 58 Interim Report as at 31 March 2020 > Consolidated Financial Statements 8. Financial liabilities Financial liabilities breakdown is as follows: (€ thousands) 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 Change Private placement 2013-2025 100,402 97,917 2,485 Eurobond 2020-2027 350,000 - 350,000 Syndicated loan for GAES acquisition 198,750 463,750 (265,000) Other medium long-term bank loans 190,001 (3,333) 186,668 Fees for Eurobond 2020-2027, fees for bank loans, private placement 2013-2025 and (5,003) (949) (4,054) syndicated loan for GAES acquisition Total medium/long-term financial liabilities 830,817 750,719 80,098 Short term debt 214,458 163,947 50,511 - of which current portion for the financing for GAES acquisition 39,750 - 39,750 - of which current portion for the private placement 2013-2025 17,803 452 18,255 - of which current portion of other short-term bank loans 6,666 - 6,666 - of which fees for bank loans, private placement 2013-2025 and syndicated loan for GAES (1,652) (663) (989) acquisition Total short-term financial liabilities 214,458 163,947 50,511 Total financial liabilities 1,045,275 914,666 130,609 The main financial liabilities are detailed below. Eurobond 2020-2027

In February Amplifon issued a 7-year €350 million non-convertible bond with a fixed annual coupon of 1.125%. Nominal Euro Nominal value Fair Value interest Issue Date Debtor Maturity interest (€/000) (€/000) rate after rate (*) hedging 02/13/2020 Amplifon S.p.A. 02/13/2027 350.000 313.404 1,125% N/A Total in Euro 350.000 313.404 The nominal interest rate is equal to the mid swap plus a spread.

Syndicated loan for the GAES acquisition

An unsecured syndicated bank loan negotiated with five top-tier banks for the acquisition of GAES comprised of two tranches:

- a 5-year amortizing loan of €265 million (Facility A);

- a €265 million 18-month bullet loan (Facility B) with an option to extend it to 5 years which may be exercised at Amplifon's discretion before the expiration date. This tranche has been paid back in February 2020 thanks to the proceeds of the Eurobond issue above mentioned. 59 Interim Report as at 31 March 2020 > Consolidated Financial Statements Euro Nominal value Outstanding Fair Value Nominal interest Issue Date Debtor Maturity interest rate after (€/000) debt (€/000) rate (*) hedging (€/000 (**) 12/18/2018 Amplifon S.p.A. 09/28/2023 265,000 238,500 216,921 0.925% 1.382% Total in Euro 265,000 238,500 216,921 (*) The nominal interest rate is equal to Euribor plus a spread. (**) The floating Euribor rate has been converted into a fixed rate of 0.132%. The applicable rates depend on the ratio of net financial position over Group EBITDA. The following table shows the applicable rates: Ratio between net financial position and Group EBITDA Facility A Higher than 2.85x 1.65% Less or equal than 2.84x but higher than 2.44x 1.45% Less or equal than 2.44x but higher than 2.04x 1.25% Less or equal than 2.04x but higher than 1.63x 1.10% Less or equal than 1.63x 0.95% The margin recognized, based on the ratio between the net financial position and Group EBITDA, is applicable starting from the interest period following the one when the ratios is determined. The margin at 03.31.2020 is equal to 1.10% for Facility A. Private placement 2013-2025

It is a USD 130 million private placement made in the US by Amplifon USA. Outstanding Euro Issue Date Issuer Maturity Currency Face Value Fair value Nominal interest interest rate (USD/000) debt (USD/000) rate USD (*) after (USD/000) hedging (**) 05/30/2013 Amplifon USA 07/31/2020 US$ 7,000 7,000 5,543 3.85% 3.39% 05/30/2013 Amplifon USA 07/31/2023 US$ 8,000 8,000 7,230 4.46% 3.90% 07/31/2013 Amplifon USA 07/31/2020 US$ 13,000 13,000 10,296 3.90% 3.42% 07/31/2013 Amplifon USA 07/31/2023 US$ 52,000 52,000 47,013 4.51% 3.90%-3.94% 07/31/2013 Amplifon USA 07/31/2025 US$ 50,000 50,000 48,941 4.66% 4.00%-4.05% Total 130,000 130,000 119,023 (*) Refers to the nominal interest rate at the issue. The hedging instruments that determine the interest rate as detailed above, are also fixing the exchange rate at 1.2885, the total equivalent of the bond resulting in €100,892 thousand. Bank loans



4 medium/long-term unsecured bank loans totaling €200 million as shown in the following table. Issue Date Issuer Type Maturity Face Value Outstanding Fair value Nominal Interest rate (€/000) debt (€/000) interest rate after (€/000) in Euro (*) hedging (**) 09/28/2017 Amplifon S.p.A. Bullet 09/28/2021 100.000 100.000 100.881 0.413% 0,987% financing 10/24/2017 Amplifon S.p.A. Amortizing 10/31/2022 50.000 50.000 50.817 0.850% 1,329% financing 03/23/2018 Amplifon S.p.A. Bullet 03/22/2022 30.000 30.000 30.394 0.369% 1,00% financing 01/11/2018 Amplifon S.p.A. Amortizing 01/11/2022 20.000 13.334 13.435 0.70% 1,04% financing 60 Interim Report as at 31 March 2020 > Consolidated Financial Statements Total in Euro 200.000 193.334 195.527 The nominal interest rate shown for the fixed rate loans comprises the fixed rate plus the applicable spread. (**) All the loans shown were converted to fixed rate using Interest Rate Swaps. The following loans: the USD 130 million private placement 2013-2025 (equal to €100.9 million including the fair value of the currency hedges which set the Euro/USD exchange rate at 1.2885);

2013-2025 (equal to €100.9 million including the fair value of the currency hedges which set the Euro/USD exchange rate at 1.2885); the EUR 193.3 million medium/long-term bilateral loans with top-tier banking institutions;

medium/long-term bilateral loans with top-tier banking institutions; the EUR 195 million in irrevocable credit lines with top-tier banking institutions are subject to the covenants listed below: the ratio of Group net financial indebtedness to Group shareholders' equity must not exceed 1.65;

the ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA recorded in the last four quarters

(determined based solely on recurring business and restated if the Group's structure should change significantly) must not exceed 2.85. In the event of relevant acquisitions, the above ratios may be increased to 2.20 and 3.26, respectively, for a period of not more than 12 months, twice over the life of the respective loans. The syndicated loan granted for the GAES acquisition, which was originally amounting to €530 million while it currently has an outstanding debt of 238,500 thousand as at March 2020, is subject to the following covenants: the ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA recorded in the last four quarters (determined excluding the fair value of the share-based payments and based solely on recurring business and restated if the Group's structure should change significantly) must not exceed 2.85;

share-based payments and based solely on recurring business and restated if the Group's structure should change significantly) must not exceed 2.85; the ratio of EBITDA recorded in the last four quarters (determined excluding the fair value of the share-based payments and based solely on recurring business and restated if the

Group's structure should change significantly) and net interest paid in the last 4 quarters must exceed 4.9. As this last covenant was granted in favor of the lender, it is also applied to the private placement. As at March 31st, 2020 these ratios were as follows: Value as at 03/31/2020 Net financial indebtedness/Group net equity 1.19 Net financial position/EBITDA for the last 4 quarters 1.99 EBITDA for the last 4 quarters/Net financial expenses 27.22 61 Interim Report as at 31 March 2020 > Consolidated Financial Statements The above-mentioned ratios were determined based on an EBITDA which was restated, in order to reflect the main changes in the Group structure. (€ thousands) Value as at 03/31/2020 Group EBITDA first quarter 2020 64,855 EBITDA April-December 2019 293,073 Fair value of stock grant assignment 12,137 EBITDA normalized (from acquisitions and disposals) 5,616 Acquisitions and non-recurring costs 22,184 EBITDA for the covenant calculation 397,865 The same agreements are also subject to other covenants applied in current international practice which limit the ability to issue guarantees and complete sales and lease backs, as well as extraordinary transactions involving the sale of assets. 9. Lease liabilities The lease liabilities stem from long-term leases and rental agreements. These liabilities are equal to the present value of future installments payable over the lease term. The liabilities for finance leases are shown in the statement of financial position as follows: 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 Change Short term lease liabilities 99,108 81,585 17,523 Long term lease liabilities 328,964 343,040 (14,076) Total lease liabilities 428,072 424,625 3,447 The following charges were recognized in the income statement during the reporting period: 03/31/2020 Interest charges on leased assets (2,708) Right-of-use depreciation (23,505) Costs for short-term leases and leases for low value assets (2,295) 62 Interim Report as at 31 March 2020 > Consolidated Financial Statements 10. Revenues from Sales and Services (€ thousands) First quarter 2020 First quarter 2019 Change Revenues from sale of products 314,438 348,001 (33,563) Revenues from services 49,038 43,972 5,067 Total revenues from sales and services 363,476 391,973 (28,497) Consolidated revenues from sales and services amounted to €363,476 thousand in the first three months of 2020, a decrease of €28,497 thousand (-7.3%) attributable entirely to revenues from the sale of goods which were down by €33,563 thousand. Revenues for services rendered were up by €5,067 thousand as they relate to the portion of post sales services recognized over time and are, therefore, less influenced by fluctuations in hearing aid sales. 11. Taxes The Group's tax rate came to 32.4% compared to 32.5% at 31 March 2019. 12. Non-recurring significant events The first quarter of 2020 was not impact by any non-recurring expenses. The non-recurring expenses, related to the GAES integration, incurred in the comparative quarter are shown in the table below: (€ thousands) First quarter 2020 First quarter 2019 Operating costs GAES integration costs - (1,425) Profit before tax - (1,425) Tax Impact of the above items on the tax burden for the period - 363 Total - (1,062) 13. Earnings (loss) per share Basic Earnings (loss) per share Basic earnings (loss) per share is obtained by dividing the net profit for the year attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the parent company by the weighted average number of shares outstanding in the year, considering purchases and disposals of own shares as cancellations and issues of shares. Earnings per share are determined as follows: 63 Interim Report as at 31 March 2020 > Consolidated Financial Statements Earnings per share First quarter 2020 First quarter 2019 Net profit (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (€ thousand) 17,748 5,143 Average number of shares outstanding in the period 220,660,372 223,162,287 Average earnings per share (€ per share) 0.08043 0.02305 Diluted earnings (loss) per share Diluted earnings (loss) per share is obtained by dividing the net profit for the period attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the parent by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the year adjusted by the diluting effects of potential shares. In the calculation of shares outstanding, purchases and sales of treasury shares are considered as cancellation or issue of shares. The 'potential ordinary share' categories refer to the possible conversion of Group employees' stock options and stock grants' attribution. The computation of the average number of outstanding potential shares is based on the average fair value of shares for the period; stock options and stock grants are excluded from the calculation since they have anti-diluting effects. Weighted average diluted number of shares outstanding First quarter 2020 First quarter 2019 Average number of shares outstanding in the period 220,660,372 223,162,287 Weighted average of potential and diluting ordinary shares 4,057,314 3,197,963 Weighted average of shares potentially subject to options in the period 224,717,686 226,360,250 The diluted earnings per share were determined as follows: Diluted earnings per share First quarter 2020 First quarter 2019 Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders (€ thousand) 5,143 17,748 Average number of shares outstanding in the period 224,717,686 226,360,250 Average diluted earnings per share (€) 0.07898 0.02272 14. Transactions with parent companies and related parties The parent, Amplifon S.p.A. is based in Milan, in Via Ripamonti 133. The Group is controlled directly by Ampliter S.r.l. which is owned through a majority stake (93.82% as at 31 March 2020) by Amplifin S.p.A. which is fully controlled by Susan Carol Holland. The transactions with related parties, including intercompany transactions do not qualify as atypical or unusual, and fall within the Group's normal course of business and are conducted at arm's-length as dictated by the nature of the goods and services provided. 64 Interim Report as at 31 March 2020 > Consolidated Financial Statements The following table details transactions with related parties: (€ thousands) 03/31/2020 First three months 2020 Revenues Interest Trade Trade Other Other for sales and Operating income and receivables payable receivables assets services costs expense Amplifin S.p.A. 107 - 1,577 - - - 9 Total - Parent 107 - 1,577 - - - 9 Comfoor BV (The Netherlands) - 341 - - 99 (770) - Comfoor GmbH (Germany) - 8 - - - - - Ruti Levinson Institute Ltd (Israel) 132 - - - 39 (4) - Afik - Test Diagnosis & Hearing - 55 - 22 93 - - Aids Ltd (Israel) Total - Other related parties 132 404 - 22 231 (774) - Total 239 404 1.577 22 231 (774) 9 Total as per financial statements 153,215 189,582 81,812 60,462 363,476 (299,902) (3,697) % of financial statements total 0.16% 0.21% 1.93% 0.04% 0.06% 0.26% -0.25% The trade and other receivables, revenues from sales and services and other income with related parties refer primarily to: the recovery of maintenance costs and building fees and the recharge of personnel expense to Amplifin S.p.A.

the receivables due by Amplifin S.p.A. for the renovation of the headquarters based on modern and efficient standards for the use of workspaces;

the trade receivables due by associates (mainly in Israel) which act as resellers and to which the Group supplies hearing aids. The trade payables and operating costs refer primarily to commercial transactions with Comfoor BV and Comfoor GmbH and to joint ventures from which hearing protection devices are purchased and then distributed in Group stores. With the application of IFRS 16, the lease for the Milan headquarters (leased to Amplifon by the parent company Amplifin) is no longer recognized as an operating cost, but is recognized under right-of-use depreciation for €462 thousand, interest on leases for €98 thousand and lease liabilities of €18,422 thousand. 15. Contingent liabilities Currently the Group is not exposed to any particular risks or uncertainties with the exception of the usual periodic tax audits, which are currently underway in two countries of the Group. These audits are presently in the preliminary phase and no findings have been reported so far. 65 Interim Report as at 31 March 2020 > Consolidated Financial Statements 16. Translation of foreign companies' financial statements The exchange rates used to translate non-Euro zone companies' ﬁnancial statements are as follows: 31 March 2020 2019 31 March 2019 Average As at As at 31 Average As at exchange rate 31 March December exchange rate 31 March Panamanian balboa 1.1027 1.0956 1.1234 1.136 1.124 Australian dollar 1.6791 1.7967 1.5995 1.594 1.582 Canadian dollar 1.4819 1.5617 1.4598 1.510 1.500 New Zealand dollar 1.7394 1.8417 1.6653 1.667 1.650 Singapore dollar 1.5281 1.5633 1.5111 1.539 1.521 US dollar 1.1027 1.0956 1.1234 1.136 1.124 Hungarian florin 339.137 360.02 330.53 317.908 321.050 Swiss franc 1.0668 1.0585 1.0854 1.132 1.118 Egyptian lira 17.3834 17.2687 18.0192 20.011 19.469 New Israeli shekel 3.8605 3.9018 3.8845 4.139 4.076 Argentine peso 70.5388 (*) 70.5388 67.2749 44.225 48.935 Chilean peso 886.05 936.17 844.86 757.94 766.02 Colombian peso 3,903.30 4,451.64 3,688.66 3,560.65 3,570.25 Mexican peso 22.0918 26.1772 21.2202 21.806 21.691 Brazilian real 4.9167 5.7001 4.5157 4.278 4.387 Chinese renminbi 7.6956 7.7784 7.8205 7.664 7.540 Indian rupee 79.9096 82.8985 80.187 80.072 77.719 British pound 0.86225 0.88643 0.8508 0.873 0.858 Polish zloty 4.3241 4.5506 4.2568 4.302 4.301 The average exchange rate is equal to 67,7364. However, because of the high inflation rate, the exchange rate used to translate the income statement is the one as at March 31 st . 66 Interim Report as at 31 March 2020 > Consolidated Financial Statements 17. Segment reporting In accordance with IFRS 8 "Operating Segments", the schedules related to each operating segment are shown below. The Amplifon Group's business (distribution and customization of hearing solutions) is organized into three specific geographical areas which comprise the Group's operating segments: Europe, Middle-East and Africa - EMEA - (Italy, France, The Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxemburg, Hungary, Egypt, Poland and Israel), Americas (USA, Canada, Chile, Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama and Mexico) and Asia-Pacific (Australia, New Zealand, India and China). The Group also operates via centralized Corporate functions (Corporate bodies, general management, business development, procurement, treasury, legal affairs, human resources, IT systems, global marketing and internal audit) which do not qualify as operating segments under IFRS 8. These areas of responsibility, which coincide with the geographical areas (the Corporate functions are recognized under EMEA), represent the organizational structure used by management to run the Group's operations. The reports periodically analyzed by the Chief Executive Officer and Top Management are divided up accordingly, by geographical area. Performances are monitored and measured for each operating segment/geographical area, through operating profit including amortization and depreciation (EBIT), along with the portion of the results of equity investments in associated companies valued by using the equity method. Financial expenses are not monitored insofar as they are based on corporate decisions regarding the financing of each region (own funds versus borrowings) and, consequently, neither are taxes. Items in the statement of financial position are analyzed by geographical area without being separated from the Corporate functions which remain part of EMEA. All the information relating to the income statement and the statement of financial position is determined using the same criteria and accounting standards used to prepare the consolidated financial statements. 67 Interim Report as at 31 March 2020 > Consolidated Financial Statements Statement of Financial Position as at 31 March 2020 (*) (€ thousands) EMEA Americas Asia Pacific Eliminations Total ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill 848,693 124,421 248,761 - 1,221,875 Intangible fixed assets with ﬁnite useful life 291,607 29,965 44,900 - 366,472 Tangible fixed assets 156,322 9,730 26,481 - 192,533 Right-of-use assets 362,673 17,249 37,375 - 417,297 Equity-accounted investments 2,337 - - - 2,337 Hedging instruments 16,123 - -