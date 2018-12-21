Amplifon : Notice of change in share capital

Milan, December 21st, 2018-We hereby notify the change in share capital of Amplifon S.p.A. (entirely subscribed and paid-in) following the partial subscription of the capital increase, approved by the Board of Directors on October 28th, 2010, and the consequent issue of 10.000 ordinary shares of Amplifon S.p.A..
In accordance with Art. 2444 of the Italian Civil Code, the certification of the executed capital increase has been filed with Milan Company Register on December 20th, 2018.
The current situation is summarized below:
- Amplifon S.p.A. share capital equals€4,527,072.40 and consists of n. 226,353,620 shares with a nominal valueof €0.02 per share;
- The number of shares with accrued increased voting rights (two voting rights per share) is n. 102,274,274 shares out of a total of n. 226,353,620 shares, which implies voting rights equal to 328,627,894.
It should also be noted that the previous share capital of Amplifon S.p.A. (entirely subscribed and paid-in), filed with Milan Company Register on September 3rd, 2018, equaled€4.526.872,40 and consisted of n. 226,353,620shares with a nominal value of €0.02 per share.
Current situation
Previous situation
No. of shares
No. of voting rights
No. of shares
No. of voting rights
Ordinary shares
124,079,346
124,079,346
124,069,346
124,069,346
Ordinary shares with increased voting rights
102,274,274
204,548,548
102,274,274
204,548,548
Total (regular dividend) Current coupon number: 11
226,353,620
328,627,894
226,343,620
328,617,894
About Amplifon
Amplifon, global leader in the hearing care retail market, empowers people to rediscover all the emotions of sound. Amplifon's around 16,000 people worldwide strive every day to understand the unique needs of every customer, delivering exclusive, innovative and highly personalized products and services, to ensure everyone the very best solution and an outstanding experience. The Group operates through a network of around 11,000 points of sale in 29 Countries and 5 continents. More information aboutthe Group is available at:www.amplifon.com/corporate.
Amplifon S.p.A. published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 14:39:03 UTC