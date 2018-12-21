Amplifon : Notice of change in share capital

AMPLIFON:

(ART. 85‐BIS OF CONSOB REGULATION AND ART. 2.6.2. PARAGRAPH 1 PART A) OF BORSA ITALIANA S.P.A. MARKETS RULES)

Milan, December 21st, 2018 - We hereby notify the change in share capital of Amplifon S.p.A. (entirely subscribed and paid-in) following the partial subscription of the capital increase, approved by the Board of Directors on October 28th, 2010, and the consequent issue of 10.000 ordinary shares of Amplifon S.p.A..

In accordance with Art. 2444 of the Italian Civil Code, the certification of the executed capital increase has been filed with Milan Company Register on December 20th, 2018.

The current situation is summarized below:

- Amplifon S.p.A. share capital equals € 4,527,072.40 and consists of n. 226,353,620 shares with a nominal value of € 0.02 per share;

- The number of shares with accrued increased voting rights (two voting rights per share) is n. 102,274,274 shares out of a total of n. 226,353,620 shares, which implies voting rights equal to 328,627,894.

It should also be noted that the previous share capital of Amplifon S.p.A. (entirely subscribed and paid-in), filed with Milan Company Register on September 3rd, 2018, equaled € 4.526.872,40 and consisted of n. 226,353,620 shares with a nominal value of € 0.02 per share.

Current situation Previous situation No. of shares No. of voting rights No. of shares No. of voting rights Ordinary shares 124,079,346 124,079,346 124,069,346 124,069,346 Ordinary shares with increased voting rights 102,274,274 204,548,548 102,274,274 204,548,548 Total (regular dividend) Current coupon number: 11 226,353,620 328,627,894 226,343,620 328,617,894

