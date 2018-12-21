Log in
Amplifon : Notice of change in share capital

12/21/2018 | 03:40pm CET

AMPLIFON:

(ART. 85‐BIS OF CONSOB REGULATION AND ART. 2.6.2. PARAGRAPH 1 PART A) OF BORSA ITALIANA S.P.A. MARKETS RULES)

Milan, December 21st, 2018 - We hereby notify the change in share capital of Amplifon S.p.A. (entirely subscribed and paid-in) following the partial subscription of the capital increase, approved by the Board of Directors on October 28th, 2010, and the consequent issue of 10.000 ordinary shares of Amplifon S.p.A..

In accordance with Art. 2444 of the Italian Civil Code, the certification of the executed capital increase has been filed with Milan Company Register on December 20th, 2018.

The current situation is summarized below:

  • - Amplifon S.p.A. share capital equals 4,527,072.40 and consists of n. 226,353,620 shares with a nominal value of € 0.02 per share;

  • - The number of shares with accrued increased voting rights (two voting rights per share) is n. 102,274,274 shares out of a total of n. 226,353,620 shares, which implies voting rights equal to 328,627,894.

It should also be noted that the previous share capital of Amplifon S.p.A. (entirely subscribed and paid-in), filed with Milan Company Register on September 3rd, 2018, equaled 4.526.872,40 and consisted of n. 226,353,620 shares with a nominal value of € 0.02 per share.

Current situation

Previous situation

No. of shares

No. of voting rights

No. of shares

No. of voting rights

Ordinary shares

124,079,346

124,079,346

124,069,346

124,069,346

Ordinary shares with increased voting rights

102,274,274

204,548,548

102,274,274

204,548,548

Total (regular dividend) Current coupon number: 11

226,353,620

328,627,894

226,343,620

328,617,894

About Amplifon

Amplifon, global leader in the hearing care retail market, empowers people to rediscover all the emotions of sound. Amplifon's around 16,000 people worldwide strive every day to understand the unique needs of every customer, delivering exclusive, innovative and highly personalized products and services, to ensure everyone the very best solution and an outstanding experience. The Group operates through a network of around 11,000 points of sale in 29 Countries and 5 continents. More information about the Group is available at: www.amplifon.com/corporate .

Investor Relations

Media Relations:

Amplifon S.p.A.

Brunswick

Francesca Rambaudi

Lidia Fornasiero/ Barbara Scalchi

Tel +39 02 5747 2261

Tel +39 02 9288 6200

francesca.rambaudi@amplifon.com

amplifon@brunswickgroup.com

Disclaimer

Amplifon S.p.A. published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 14:39:03 UTC
