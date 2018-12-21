AMPLIFON ENTERS THE FTSE MIB INDEX

Milan, December 21st, 2018 - Amplifon S.p.A. ("Amplifon" or the "Company"; MTA; Bloomberg ticker: AMP:IM), global leader in hearing solutions and services, will enter the FTSE MIB as of December 27th, 2018, effective date of the quarterly revision.

The FTSE MIB Index, the primary benchmark index for the Italian equity market, measures the performance of the 40 most liquid and capitalized Italian equities, capturing approximately 80% of the domestic market capitalization.

On the effective date of inclusion in the FTSE MIB Index, Amplifon's stocks will also be included in: FTSE Italia All-Share, FTSE Italia STAR Index, FTSE Italia PIR STAR, FTSE Italia PIR Benchmark, FTSE Italia PIR Benchmark STAR e FTSE Italia PIR Large & Mid Cap.

About Amplifon

Amplifon, global leader in the hearing care retail market, empowers people to rediscover all the emotions of sound. Amplifon's around 16,000 people worldwide strive every day to understand the unique needs of every customer, delivering exclusive, innovative and highly personalized products and services, to ensure everyone the very best solution and an outstanding experience. Amplifon operates through a network of around 11,000 points of sale in 29 Countries and 5 continents. More information about the Company is available at: www.amplifon.com/corporate.