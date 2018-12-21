Log in
AMPLIFON SPA (AMP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/21 10:46:03 am
14.1 EUR   -2.96%
2017AMPLIFON SPA : half-yearly earnings release
2017AMPLIFON SPA : quaterly earnings release
2014AMPLIFON SPA : quaterly earnings release
Amplifon : enters the FTSE MIB Index

12/21/2018 | 09:40am CET

AMPLIFON ENTERS THE FTSE MIB INDEX

Milan, December 21st, 2018 - Amplifon S.p.A. ("Amplifon" or the "Company"; MTA; Bloomberg ticker: AMP:IM), global leader in hearing solutions and services, will enter the FTSE MIB as of December 27th, 2018, effective date of the quarterly revision.

The FTSE MIB Index, the primary benchmark index for the Italian equity market, measures the performance of the 40 most liquid and capitalized Italian equities, capturing approximately 80% of the domestic market capitalization.

On the effective date of inclusion in the FTSE MIB Index, Amplifon's stocks will also be included in: FTSE Italia All-Share, FTSE Italia STAR Index, FTSE Italia PIR STAR, FTSE Italia PIR Benchmark, FTSE Italia PIR Benchmark STAR e FTSE Italia PIR Large & Mid Cap.

About Amplifon

Amplifon, global leader in the hearing care retail market, empowers people to rediscover all the emotions of sound. Amplifon's around 16,000 people worldwide strive every day to understand the unique needs of every customer, delivering exclusive, innovative and highly personalized products and services, to ensure everyone the very best solution and an outstanding experience. Amplifon operates through a network of around 11,000 points of sale in 29 Countries and 5 continents. More information about the Company is available at: www.amplifon.com/corporate.

Investor Relations

Corporate Communication

Amplifon S.p.A.

Amplifon S.p.A.

Francesca Rambaudi

Luca Marini

Tel +39 02 5747 2261

Tel +39 02 5747 2005

francesca.rambaudi@amplifon.com

luca.marini@amplifon.com

Media Relations

Brunswick

Lidia Fornasiero/ Barbara Scalchi

Tel +39 02 9288 6200

amplifon@brunswickgroup.com

Disclaimer

Amplifon S.p.A. published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 08:39:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 357 M
EBIT 2018 168 M
Net income 2018 106 M
Debt 2018 516 M
Yield 2018 0,77%
P/E ratio 2018 30,11
P/E ratio 2019 23,63
EV / Sales 2018 2,80x
EV / Sales 2019 2,37x
Capitalization 3 289 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 17,1 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Enrico Vita Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Susan Carol Holland Chairman
Gabriele Galli Chief Financial Officer
Gabriele Chiesa Chief Information Officer
Maurizio Costa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMPLIFON SPA13.16%3 767
COLOPLAST A/S24.17%18 915
HENRY SCHEIN12.22%11 954
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.-28.99%3 117
MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.18.36%2 874
PATTERSON COMPANIES-44.01%1 976
