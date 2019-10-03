Amplitech to Hold Investor Call to Discuss the Results of its "ipStory" with ipCapital Group

Bohemia, NY, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCQB: AMPG):



Amplitech will be hosting a conference call next Wednesday, October 9th at 4pm to discuss its current intellectual property assets and strategy with its intellectual property advisers, ipCapital Group, followed by a Q&A session with investors.



The call will be hosted by Fawad Maqbool, CEO and John and Seth Cronin, of ipCapital Group.



We invite all our shareholders to participate in this call to learn about the company's technology and strategic positioning in the rapidly growing communications technology sector.

Call details are noted below:

Conference Call Info:

(877) 876 - 9173

(785) 424 - 1667

Conference ID: IPSTORY



To view the ipStory presentation, log in to:

https://meet.vastconference.com/42000584



About AmpliTech Group, Inc.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, Defense and Military markets. These designs cover the frequency range from 50 kHz to 40 GHz - eventually, offering designs up to 100 GHz. AmpliTech also provides consulting services to help with any microwave components or systems design problems. Our steady growth over the past 13+ years has come about because we can provide complex, custom solutions for nearly ANY custom requirements that are presented us. In addition, we have the best assemblers, wires, and technicians in the industry and can provide contract assembly of customers' own designs. Click here to view AmpliTech video. Website: http://www.AmpliTechinc.com

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Fawad Maqbool, CEO, AmpliTech Group, Inc. (631) 521-7831

