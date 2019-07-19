Amplitude Surgical : Half-year report on liquidity contract

Half-yearly report of AMPLITUDE SURGICAL

liquidity contract

Valence, July 19, 2019

Under the liquidity contract allocated to ODDO BHF relating to the shares of AMPLITUDE SURGICAL (FR0012789667) the following means appeared in the liquidity account, on 30 June 2019:

Number of shares: 83,170

Cash balance of the liquidity account: €69,784.64

During the first half of 2019, the share trading volume has been as follows:

183,856 shares purchased representing 462 transactions for a traded buying volume amounted to 527,248.22 €

159,629 shares sold representing 358 transactions for a traded selling volume amounted to 463,827.87 €

In the report at 31 December 2018, the liquidity account stood as follows:

Number of shares: 75,320

Cash balance of the liquidity account: €89,951.89

Next financial press release

2018-19 annual sales, on Thursday July 25, 2019, after market.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. At June 30, 2018, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of 428 employees and recorded sales of over 100 million euros.

