AMPLITUDE SURGICAL

(AMPLI)
11/28 11:13:12 am
1.575 EUR   +2.94%
Amplitude Surgical : Ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of December 19, 2019

11/28/2019 | 12:08pm EST

Ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of

December 19, 2019

Valence, November 28, 2019 at 6:00 pm CET - Amplitude Surgical (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, eligible for PEA-PME plans) ("Amplitude" or the "Group"), a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, today announces that the information and documents relating to the December 19, 2019 Shareholders' Meeting are made available to the shareholders.

The ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Amplitude Surgical will be held, upon first call, on December 19, 2019 at 9:00 am at the registered offices, located at 11 cours Jacques Offenbach, 26000 Valence, France.

The prior notice of meeting (avis de réunion valant avis de convocation) has been published in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) on November 13, 2019, bulletin No. 136.

The prior notice of meeting (avis de réunion valant avis de convocation) contains the detailed agenda for the meeting and the draft resolutions and describes the main ways in which shareholders can take part in and vote at the Shareholders' Meeting.

The draft resolutions submitted to the vote of the shareholders are described in the report of the Board of Directors to the Shareholders' Meeting.

The documents and information relating to this Shareholders' Meeting are made available to the shareholders, in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions. In particular, the documents and information referred to under Articles R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code have been uploaded on the website of Amplitude Surgical (www.amplitude-surgical.com)under caption "Shareholders' Meetings".

Next financial press release

H1 2019-20 sales: February 20, 2020, after market.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. At June 30, 2019, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of 436 employees and recorded sales of c.103 million euros.

Amplitude Surgical

NewCap

NewCap

Philippe Garcia

Investor Relations

Media Relations

CFO

Théodora Xu

Nicolas Merigeau

finances@amplitude-surgical.com

amplitude@newcap.eu

amplitude@newcap.eu

+33 (0)4 75 41 87 41

+33 (0)1 44 71 20 42

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 55

1

Disclaimer

Amplitude Surgical SA published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 17:07:02 UTC
