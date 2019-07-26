AMREP Reports Fiscal 2019 Results

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) today reported net income of $1,527,000, or $0.19 per share, for its 2019 fiscal year ended April 30, 2019 compared to net income of $238,000, or $0.03 per share, for the prior year. These results reflect both continuing and discontinued operations. Discontinued operations resulted from the sale of AMREP’s fulfillment services business in April 2019. AMREP reported a net loss from continuing operations of $2,465,000, or $0.30 per share, for its 2019 fiscal year ended April 30, 2019 compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $2,564,000, or $0.32 per share, for the prior year. Results for 2018 included a non-cash increase in income tax expense arising from certain federal tax law changes enacted during 2018.
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land and leading developer of real estate in New Mexico.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Twelve Months Ended April 30,
2019
2018
Revenues from continuing operations
$
12,831,000
$
8,927,000
Net (loss) from continuing operations
$
(2,465,000
)
$
(2,564,000
)
Net income from discontinued operations
$
3,992,000
$
2,802,000
Net income
$
1,527,000
$
238,000
(Loss) per share from continuing operations – Basic and Diluted
$
(0.30
)
$
(0.32
)
Income per share from discontinued operations – Basic and Diluted
$
0.49
$
0.35
Income per share – Basic and Diluted
$
0.19
$
0.03
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
8,099,000
8,073,000
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
8,145,000
8,104,000
AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-K are expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this release and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/SECfiles).
