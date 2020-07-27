Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AMREP Corporation    AXR

AMREP CORPORATION

(AXR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMREP Reports Fiscal 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 06:13am EDT

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) today reported a net loss of $5,903,000, or $0.73 per share, for its 2020 fiscal year ended April 30, 2020 compared to net income of $1,527,000, or $0.19 per share, for the prior year.

Results for 2020 included $8,600,000 of non-cash charges comprised of: (1) a non-cash pre-tax pension settlement charge of $2,929,000 due to the payment of lump sum payouts of pension benefits to 309 former employees and (2) net non-cash pre-tax impairment charges on other assets of $5,046,000 in connection with certain deemed consideration from the sale of the Company’s fulfillment services business. Results for 2019 reflected a net loss from continuing operations of $2,465,000 and net income from discontinued operations of $3,992,000. Discontinued operations resulted from the sale of AMREP’s fulfillment services business in April 2019.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land and leading developer of real estate in New Mexico. 



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 Twelve Months Ended April 30,
  2020   2019 
    
Revenues$  18,783,000   $12,754,000  
    
Net income (loss) from continuing operations$ (5,903,000) $(2,465,000)
       - 
Net income from discontinued operations -  $   3,992,000 
      - 
Net income (loss)$  (5,903,000) $  1,527,000 
    
(Loss) per share from continuing operations – Basic and Diluted $   (0.73 ) $   (0.30 )
      - 
Income per share from discontinued operations – Basic and Diluted$   -  $   0.49 
    
(Loss) income per share – Basic and Diluted$ (0.73) $  0.19 
    
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 8,134,000   8,099,000 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 8,134,000   8,145,000 
    

AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-K are expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this release and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).

FOR: AMREP Corporation
  620 West Germantown Pike, Suite 175
  Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania 19462
   
CONTACT: Adrienne M. Uleau
  Vice President, Finance and Accounting
  (610) 487-0907


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMREP CORPORATION
06:13aAMREP Reports Fiscal 2020 Results
GL
06:11aAMREP CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
06:04aAMREP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
07/17AMREP CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/19AMREP CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct F..
AQ
05/20AMREP CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements a..
AQ
04/21AMREP CORP. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under a..
AQ
03/23AMREP CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/17AMREP CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/09AMREP CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12,8 M - -
Net income 2019 1,53 M - -
Net cash 2019 11,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 29,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 37,4 M 37,4 M -
EV / Sales 2018 5,57x
EV / Sales 2019 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart AMREP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AMREP Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMREP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher V. Vitale President & Chief Executive Officer
Edward B. Cloues Non-Executive Chairman
Adrienne M. Uleau Controller, Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Albert V. Russo Independent Director
Theodore J. Gaasche Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMREP CORPORATION-23.08%37
CINTAS CORPORATION12.46%31 293
TELEPERFORMANCE9.29%16 228
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC20.13%12 853
EDENRED-6.07%12 361
UNITED RENTALS-3.53%11 591
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group