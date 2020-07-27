AMREP Reports Fiscal 2020 Results

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) today reported a net loss of $5,903,000, or $0.73 per share, for its 2020 fiscal year ended April 30, 2020 compared to net income of $1,527,000, or $0.19 per share, for the prior year.
Results for 2020 included $8,600,000 of non-cash charges comprised of: (1) a non-cash pre-tax pension settlement charge of $2,929,000 due to the payment of lump sum payouts of pension benefits to 309 former employees and (2) net non-cash pre-tax impairment charges on other assets of $5,046,000 in connection with certain deemed consideration from the sale of the Company’s fulfillment services business. Results for 2019 reflected a net loss from continuing operations of $2,465,000 and net income from discontinued operations of $3,992,000. Discontinued operations resulted from the sale of AMREP’s fulfillment services business in April 2019.
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land and leading developer of real estate in New Mexico.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Twelve Months Ended April 30,
2020
2019
Revenues
$
18,783,000
$
12,754,000
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(5,903,000
)
$
(2,465,000
)
-
Net income from discontinued operations
-
$
3,992,000
-
Net income (loss)
$
(5,903,000
)
$
1,527,000
(Loss) per share from continuing operations – Basic and Diluted
$
(0.73
)
$
(0.30
)
-
Income per share from discontinued operations – Basic and Diluted
$
-
$
0.49
(Loss) income per share – Basic and Diluted
$
(0.73
)
$
0.19
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
8,134,000
8,099,000
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
8,134,000
8,145,000
AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-K are expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this release and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).