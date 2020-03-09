AMREP Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) today reported net income of $338,000, or $0.04 per share, for its 2020 fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2020 compared to a net loss of $32,000, or $0.00 per share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first nine months of 2020, AMREP had a net loss of $2,027,000, or $0.25 per share, compared to net income of $84,000, or $0.01 per share, for the same period of 2019.
The results of the third quarter of the prior year reflected a net loss from continuing operations of $1,455,000 and net income from discontinued operations of $1,423,000. The first nine months of the prior year reflected a net loss from continuing operations of $2,696,000 and net income from discontinued operations of $2,780,000. Discontinued operations resulted from the sale of AMREP’s fulfillment services business in April 2019.
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land and leading developer of real estate in New Mexico.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Three Months Ended January 31,
2020
2019
Revenues
$
5,287,000
$
2,381,000
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
338,000
$
(1,455,000
)
Net income from discontinued operations
-
$
1,423,000
Net income (loss)
$
338,000
$
(32,000
)
Income (loss) per share from continuing operations – Basic and Diluted
$
0.04
$
(0.18
)
Income per share from discontinued operations – Basic and Diluted
-
$
0.18
Income (loss) per share – Basic and Diluted
$
0.04
$
(0.00)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
8,138,000
8,103,000
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
8,174,000
8,103,000
Nine Months Ended January 31,
2020
2019
Revenues
$
14,014,000
$
9,239,000
Net (loss) from continuing operations
$
(2,027,000
)
$
(2,696,000
)
Net income from discontinued operations
-
$
2,780,000
Net (loss) income
$
(2,027,000
)
$
84,000
(Loss) per share from continuing operations – Basic and Diluted
$
(0.25
)
$
(0.33
)
Income per share from discontinued operations – Basic and Diluted
-
$
0.34
(Loss) income per share – Basic and Diluted
$
(0.25
)
$
0.01
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
8,129,000
8,095,000
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
8,129,000
8,140,000
AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q are expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this release and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).