Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  AmRest Holdings SE    AMMR   ES0105375002

AMREST HOLDINGS SE

(AMMR)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AmRest : Q3 2019 AmRest Investors Teleconference - November 8th, 2019 at 1...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 12:35pm EST

The Management Board of AmRest Holdings SE invites to the Q3 2019 AmRest Investors Teleconference. The teleconference will be held on November 8th, 2019 at 1:30 pm (CET).

AmRest Q3 2019 Financial Statement will be published on November 7th, 2019, after the WSE session.

The presentation summarizing AmRest Q3 2019 financial results will be published on AmRest website (https://www.amrest.eu/en/investors/pesentations-for-investors) on November 8th, 2019 before the teleconference.

All interested parties are requested to send the confirmation of the participation at dorota.surowiec@amrest.eu by November 8th, 2019, 10:30 am (CET)

Pursuant to the technical conditions the number of participants is limited. The teleconference access details will be distributed prior to the teleconference to those who confirmed participation.

Disclaimer

AmRest Holdings SE published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 17:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMREST HOLDINGS SE
12:35pAMREST : Q3 2019 AmRest Investors Teleconference - November 8th, 2019 at 1...
PU
10/23AMREST : RB 27/2019 Preliminary sales results Q3 2019
PU
10/17AMREST : RB 26/2019 Transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of sto..
PU
09/20AMREST : Capital Markets Day
PU
08/23H1 2019 AMREST INVESTORS TELECONFERE : 00...
PU
08/13AMREST : RB 24/2019 Agreement with Glovoapp23, S.L.
PU
08/05AMREST : RB 23/2019 Transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of sto..
PU
05/23AMREST : RB 18/2019 Transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of sto..
PU
05/07Q1 2019 AMREST INVESTORS TELECONFERE : 30 pm...
PU
05/03EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Barclays Bolsters Irish Unit With EUR2.6 Billion; Cypri..
DJ
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 8 213 M
EBIT 2019 327 M
Net income 2019 239 M
Debt 2019 6 089 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 57,1x
P/E ratio 2020 43,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,00x
EV / Sales2020 1,70x
Capitalization 10 337 M
Chart AMREST HOLDINGS SE
Duration : Period :
AmRest Holdings SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMREST HOLDINGS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 49,24  PLN
Last Close Price 47,30  PLN
Spread / Highest target 13,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark R. Chandler Chief Executive Officer
José Parés Gutiérrez Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olgierd Danielewicz Chief Operations Officer
Eduardo Zamarripa Chief Financial Officer
Luis Miguel Álvarez Pérez Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMREST HOLDINGS SE15.93%2 715
STARBUCKS CORPORATION29.21%98 571
COMPASS GROUP PLC23.45%41 810
SODEXO10.17%16 016
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.12.33%13 752
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC CO. LTD--.--%5 588
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group