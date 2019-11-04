AmRest : Q3 2019 AmRest Investors Teleconference - November 8th, 2019 at 1...

The Management Board of AmRest Holdings SE invites to the Q3 2019 AmRest Investors Teleconference. The teleconference will be held on November 8th, 2019 at 1:30 pm (CET).

AmRest Q3 2019 Financial Statement will be published on November 7th, 2019, after the WSE session.

The presentation summarizing AmRest Q3 2019 financial results will be published on AmRest website (https://www.amrest.eu/en/investors/pesentations-for-investors) on November 8th, 2019 before the teleconference.

All interested parties are requested to send the confirmation of the participation at dorota.surowiec@amrest.eu by November 8th, 2019, 10:30 am (CET)

Pursuant to the technical conditions the number of participants is limited. The teleconference access details will be distributed prior to the teleconference to those who confirmed participation.