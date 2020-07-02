Log in
AmRest : RB 15/2020 Transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of stock options plan

07/02/2020 | 06:09am EDT

AmRest Holdings SE ('AmRest', 'the Company') informs about transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of the stock options plan executed by the Company outside the regulated market between May 28th and June 5th, 2020. AmRest disposed in total 4 072 own shares representing 0.0019% of the Company's registered capital.

The detailed information regarding the transaction are presented in the attachment.

Legal act:

Art. 5 Sec. 1 (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of The European Parliament and of The Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC

Disclaimer

AmRest Holdings SE published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 10:08:05 UTC
