AmRest : RB 16/2020 Resignation and appointment of Director

AmRest Holdings, SE ('AmRest' or the 'Company'), in compliance with the provisions of article 226 of the restated text of the Securities Market Law, informs of the resignation presented by the director Mr. Mustafa Ogretici and the appointment by co-option to fill said vacancy of Ms. Mónica Cueva Díaz, as an independent director, approved today by the Board of Directors following a proposal from the Appointments and Remunerations Committee and a report from the Board. Ms. Mónica Cueva Díaz will also hold the positions of member of the Audit Committee and the Health and Safety Committee; the latter of which will be chaired going forward by Ms. Romana Sadurska.

In accordance with the provisions of article 244 of the Capital Companies Law, said appointment will be subject to ratification by the next General Shareholders' Meeting.

The resignation of Mr. Mustafa Ogretici is due to his desire to dedicate more time to other professional projects whose management is incompatible with the proper exercise of his positions as director, member of the Audit Committee and chairman of the Health and Safety Committee.

The Board expresses its great appreciation to Mr. Mustafa Ogretici for his extraordinary work and dedication since joining the AmRest Board and wishes him the best of success for the future.

Likewise, the Board warmly welcomes Ms. Mónica Cueva Díaz and shows its appreciation for her agreeing to join the Board of Directors of AmRest.

