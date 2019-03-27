Amrest : RB 10/2019 Statement of the Board of Directors concerning information included in regulatory announcement RB 9/2019

In relation to the communication that AmRest Holdings, SE ('AmRest') has received from its controlling shareholder FCapital Dutch, B.V. and one of its significant shareholders, Gosha Holdings, S.à.r.l., published today (March 27th, 2019) as a regulatory announcement RB 9/2019, the Board of Directors of AmRest states the following:

Mr. Henry McGovern has expressed to the Board that he will also retire from his duties at AmRest Group. His position as CEO will be taken over by Mr. Mark Chandler, who has been the Chief Financial Officer of the company for the last 11 years.

The Board wishes to thank Mr. McGovern, founder of AmRest, for all his contributions and services. He is the person responsible for these 25 years of extraordinary success for AmRest.

Special appreciation also goes to Mr. Steven Kent Winegar, whose deep knowledge of the business and invaluable and insightful contributions at the Board led to the rapid and sustainable growth of AmRest for the last years.

Legal act:

Art. 227 of the restated text of the Securities Market Law approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October (texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores aprobado por el Real Decreto Legislativo 4/2015, de 23 de octubre).