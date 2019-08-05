Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Amrest Holdings SE    AMMR   ES0105375002

AMREST HOLDINGS SE

(AMMR)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Amrest : RB 23/2019 Transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of stock options plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 07:25pm EDT

AmRest Holdings SE ('AmRest', 'the Company') informs about sale transactions of own shares to entitled participants of the stock options plan executed by the Company outside the regulated market between July 22nd and 29th, 2019. AmRest disposed in total 27 286 own shares representing 0.0124% of the Company's registered capital.

The detailed information regarding the transaction are presented in the attachment.

Legal act:

Art. 5 Sec. 1 (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of The European Parliament and of The Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC

Disclaimer

AmRest Holdings SE published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 23:24:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMREST HOLDINGS SE
07:25pAMREST : RB 23/2019 Transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of sto..
PU
05/23AMREST : RB 18/2019 Transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of sto..
PU
05/07Q1 2019 AMREST INVESTORS TELECONFERE : 30 pm...
PU
05/03EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Barclays Bolsters Irish Unit With EUR2.6 Billion; Cypri..
DJ
04/26AMREST : RB 14/2019 Preliminary sales results Q1 2019
PU
04/17AMREST : RB 13/2019 Transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of sto..
PU
04/12AMREST : RB 12/2019 Notice of the Convention of the Annual General Meeting of Am..
PU
03/27AMREST : RB 10/2019 Statement of the Board of Directors concerning information i..
PU
03/27AMREST : RB 9/2019 Information received from controlling shareholder and signifi..
PU
03/24AMREST : RB 8/2019 Transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of stoc..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 8 224 M
EBIT 2019 393 M
Net income 2019 247 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 34,4x
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,04x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,87x
Capitalization 8 514 M
Chart AMREST HOLDINGS SE
Duration : Period :
Amrest Holdings SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMREST HOLDINGS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 50,23  PLN
Last Close Price 39,00  PLN
Spread / Highest target 39,0%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olgierd Danielewicz Chief Operations Officer
Mark R. Chandler Chief Financial Officer
Henry Joseph McGovern Member-Supervisory Board
Steven Kent Winegar Clark Member-Supervisory Board
José Parés Gutiérrez Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMREST HOLDINGS SE-1.96%2 252
STARBUCKS CORPORATION48.31%114 325
COMPASS GROUP PLC24.55%39 523
COMPASS GROUP PLC (ADR)19.90%39 523
SODEXO13.52%16 445
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.20.26%14 781
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group