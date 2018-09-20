Amrest : RB 53/2018 Transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of stock options plan

AmRest Holdings SE ('AmRest', 'the Company') informs about transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of the stock options plan executed by the Company outside the regulated market between September 10th and 18th, 2018. AmRest purchased in total 5 500 own shares representing 0.0259% of the Company's registered capital.;The detailed information regarding the transaction are presented in the attachment.

Legal act:

Art. 5 Sec. 1 (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of The European Parliament and of The Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC