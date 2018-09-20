Log in
AMREST HOLDINGS SE (AMMR)
Amrest : RB 53/2018 Transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of stock options plan

09/20/2018 | 12:43am CEST

AmRest Holdings SE ('AmRest', 'the Company') informs about transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of the stock options plan executed by the Company outside the regulated market between September 10th and 18th, 2018. AmRest purchased in total 5 500 own shares representing 0.0259% of the Company's registered capital.;The detailed information regarding the transaction are presented in the attachment.

Legal act:

Art. 5 Sec. 1 (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of The European Parliament and of The Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC

Disclaimer

AmRest Holdings SE published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 22:42:04 UTC
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 6 655 M
EBIT 2018 372 M
Net income 2018 242 M
Debt 2018 1 703 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 33,95
P/E ratio 2019 24,32
EV / Sales 2018 1,54x
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
Capitalization 8 538 M
Chart AMREST HOLDINGS SE
Duration : Period :
Amrest Holdings SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMREST HOLDINGS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 476  PLN
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry Joseph McGovern Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jacek Janusz Trybuchowski Chief Operations Officer
Mark R. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Steven Kent Winegar Clark Member-Supervisory Board
José Parés Gutiérrez Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMREST HOLDINGS SE-1.34%2 281
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-4.11%73 620
COMPASS GROUP PLC1.78%34 203
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC-0.49%27 077
SODEXO-17.64%15 725
DARDEN RESTAURANTS23.83%14 638
