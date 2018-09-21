Log in
AMREST HOLDINGS SE
Amrest : RB 54/2018 Increase of the nominal value of the Company shares and share split

0
09/21/2018

With reference to the regulatory announcement RB 30/2018 dated June 6th, 2018 concerning Information on the resolutions adopted by the General Shareholders' Meeting on June 6th, 2018, AmRest Holdings SE ('AmRest', 'Company') informs about the registration by the Commercial Registry (Registro Mercantil) in Madrid of the increase of the nominal value of the Company shares up to 1 EUR for each share with charge to share premium reserve and subsequent reduction of the nominal value of shares from 1 EUR to 0.1 EUR with exchange ratio 1:10 ('split') without any change in share capital. As a result, the number of Company shares will amount to 212 138 930 of nominal value of 0.1 EUR each. The abovementioned registration took place on September 20th, 2018.

The Company currently is completing the corresponding procedures before the Warsaw Stock Exchange and KDPW to implement these changes and shall inform the market accordingly of the date when the shares of AmRest will start trading according to the new share capital. Until the registration in KDPW is completed, the number of Company shares in public trade amounts to 21 213 893.

Legal act:

Art. 17 Sec. 1 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of The European Parliament and of The Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC

Disclaimer

AmRest Holdings SE published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 16:53:02 UTC
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 6 648 M
EBIT 2018 372 M
Net income 2018 242 M
Debt 2018 1 702 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 33,95
P/E ratio 2019 24,32
EV / Sales 2018 1,55x
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
Capitalization 8 570 M
Chart AMREST HOLDINGS SE
Duration : Period :
Amrest Holdings SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMREST HOLDINGS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 476  PLN
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry Joseph McGovern Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jacek Janusz Trybuchowski Chief Operations Officer
Mark R. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Steven Kent Winegar Clark Member-Supervisory Board
José Parés Gutiérrez Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMREST HOLDINGS SE-1.34%2 354
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-1.74%76 130
COMPASS GROUP PLC0.53%33 790
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC1.15%27 805
SODEXO-16.93%16 172
DARDEN RESTAURANTS22.78%14 448
