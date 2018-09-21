Amrest : RB 54/2018 Increase of the nominal value of the Company shares and share split

With reference to the regulatory announcement RB 30/2018 dated June 6th, 2018 concerning Information on the resolutions adopted by the General Shareholders' Meeting on June 6th, 2018, AmRest Holdings SE ('AmRest', 'Company') informs about the registration by the Commercial Registry (Registro Mercantil) in Madrid of the increase of the nominal value of the Company shares up to 1 EUR for each share with charge to share premium reserve and subsequent reduction of the nominal value of shares from 1 EUR to 0.1 EUR with exchange ratio 1:10 ('split') without any change in share capital. As a result, the number of Company shares will amount to 212 138 930 of nominal value of 0.1 EUR each. The abovementioned registration took place on September 20th, 2018.

The Company currently is completing the corresponding procedures before the Warsaw Stock Exchange and KDPW to implement these changes and shall inform the market accordingly of the date when the shares of AmRest will start trading according to the new share capital. Until the registration in KDPW is completed, the number of Company shares in public trade amounts to 21 213 893.

Legal act:

Art. 17 Sec. 1 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of The European Parliament and of The Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC