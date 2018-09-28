Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Amrest Holdings SE    AMMR   NL0000474351

AMREST HOLDINGS SE (AMMR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Amrest : RB 57/2018 Resolutions of KDPW on increase of the nominal value of AmRest shares and share split

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 08:27pm CEST

With reference to the regulatory announcement RB 30/2018 dated June 6th, 2018 and RB 54/2018 dated September 21st, 2018, AmRest Holdings SE ('AmRest', 'Company') informs that on September 27th, 2018 Krajowy Depozyt Papierów Wartościowych (KDPW) passed a resolution on registration in KDPW of the increase of the nominal value of the Company shares from 0.01 EUR to 1 EUR scheduled for October 2nd, 2018 and resolution on registration in KDPW of the reduction of the nominal value of the shares from 1 EUR to 0.1 EUR by dividing the total number of AmRest shares (split) in a ratio 1:10. The effective date of split is scheduled for October 3rd, 2018. As a result the total number of Company shares traded on the Warsaw Stock Exchange will increase to 212 138 930, each of a nominal value of 0.1 EUR.

Legal act:

Art. 17 Sec. 1 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of The European Parliament and of The Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC

Disclaimer

AmRest Holdings SE published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 18:26:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMREST HOLDINGS SE
08:27pAMREST : RB 57/2018 Resolutions of KDPW on increase of the nominal value of AmRe..
PU
07:27pAMREST : Application for suspension of trading of AmRest shares in connection wi..
PU
05:42pAMREST : RB 55/2018 Early bonds redemption
PU
09/21AMREST : RB 54/2018 Increase of the nominal value of the Company shares and shar..
PU
09/20AMREST : H1 2018 AmRest Investors Teleconference, September 24th, 2018, 11...
PU
09/20AMREST : RB 53/2018 Transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of sto..
PU
09/05AMREST : RB 51/2018 Transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of sto..
PU
08/27AMREST : RB 50/2018 Transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of sto..
PU
08/20AMREST : RB 49/2018 Notification of early bonds redemption
PU
08/03AMREST : RB 47/2018 Transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of sto..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 6 652 M
EBIT 2018 381 M
Net income 2018 253 M
Debt 2018 1 703 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 37,99
P/E ratio 2019 27,21
EV / Sales 2018 1,70x
EV / Sales 2019 1,43x
Capitalization 9 578 M
Chart AMREST HOLDINGS SE
Duration : Period :
Amrest Holdings SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMREST HOLDINGS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 476  PLN
Spread / Average Target 5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry Joseph McGovern Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jacek Janusz Trybuchowski Chief Operations Officer
Mark R. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Steven Kent Winegar Clark Member-Supervisory Board
José Parés Gutiérrez Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMREST HOLDINGS SE10.39%2 614
STARBUCKS CORPORATION0.03%77 263
COMPASS GROUP PLC2.09%34 995
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC-0.26%27 658
SODEXO-18.38%15 705
DARDEN RESTAURANTS17.57%13 963
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.