Amrest : RB 57/2018 Resolutions of KDPW on increase of the nominal value of AmRest shares and share split

With reference to the regulatory announcement RB 30/2018 dated June 6th, 2018 and RB 54/2018 dated September 21st, 2018, AmRest Holdings SE ('AmRest', 'Company') informs that on September 27th, 2018 Krajowy Depozyt Papierów Wartościowych (KDPW) passed a resolution on registration in KDPW of the increase of the nominal value of the Company shares from 0.01 EUR to 1 EUR scheduled for October 2nd, 2018 and resolution on registration in KDPW of the reduction of the nominal value of the shares from 1 EUR to 0.1 EUR by dividing the total number of AmRest shares (split) in a ratio 1:10. The effective date of split is scheduled for October 3rd, 2018. As a result the total number of Company shares traded on the Warsaw Stock Exchange will increase to 212 138 930, each of a nominal value of 0.1 EUR.
Art. 17 Sec. 1 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of The European Parliament and of The Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC
