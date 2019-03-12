Amrest : RB 7/2019 Transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of stock options plan

AmRest Holdings SE ('AmRest', 'the Company') informs about sale transactions of own shares to entitled participants of the stock options plan executed by the Company outside the regulated market between March 1st and 8th, 2019. AmRest disposed in total 1 400 own shares representing 0.0006% of the Company's registered capital.

The detailed information regarding the transaction are presented in the attachment.

Legal act:

Art. 5 Sec. 1 (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of The European Parliament and of The Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC