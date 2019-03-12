Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Amrest Holdings SE    AMMR   ES0105375002

AMREST HOLDINGS SE

(AMMR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Amrest : RB 7/2019 Transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of stock options plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 06:53pm EDT

AmRest Holdings SE ('AmRest', 'the Company') informs about sale transactions of own shares to entitled participants of the stock options plan executed by the Company outside the regulated market between March 1st and 8th, 2019. AmRest disposed in total 1 400 own shares representing 0.0006% of the Company's registered capital.

The detailed information regarding the transaction are presented in the attachment.

Legal act:

Art. 5 Sec. 1 (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of The European Parliament and of The Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC

Disclaimer

AmRest Holdings SE published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 22:52:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMREST HOLDINGS SE
06:53pAMREST : RB 7/2019 Transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of stoc..
PU
01/14AMREST : RB 1/2019 Transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of stoc..
PU
2018AMREST : RB 76/2018 Transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of sto..
PU
2018AMREST : RB 75/2018 Annex to distribution agreement with Quick Service Logistics..
PU
2018AMREST : RB 74/2018 Information on the introduction of the Company's shares to t..
PU
2018AMREST : RB 73/2018 Information on the date of introduction of the Company's sha..
PU
2018AMREST : RB 72/2018 Resolution of Warsaw Stock Exchange on the admission and int..
PU
2018Q3 2018 AMREST INVESTORS TELECONFERE : 3...
PU
2018AMREST : RB 65/2018 Correction RB 65/2018 Execution of the share capital increas..
PU
2018AMREST : RB 71/2018 Transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of sto..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 8 051 M
EBIT 2019 435 M
Net income 2019 267 M
Debt 2019 2 225 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 49,73
P/E ratio 2020 36,16
EV / Sales 2019 1,45x
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Capitalization 9 454 M
Chart AMREST HOLDINGS SE
Duration : Period :
Amrest Holdings SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMREST HOLDINGS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 50,0  PLN
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olgierd Danielewicz Chief Operations Officer
Mark R. Chandler Chief Financial Officer
Henry Joseph McGovern Member-Supervisory Board
Steven Kent Winegar Clark Member-Supervisory Board
José Parés Gutiérrez Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMREST HOLDINGS SE5.64%2 475
STARBUCKS CORPORATION7.70%86 654
COMPASS GROUP PLC3.64%35 824
SODEXO9.03%16 197
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.8.93%13 435
WHITBREAD5.02%11 409
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.