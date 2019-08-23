H1 2019 AmRest Investors Teleconference, August 29th, 2019, 1:00...

The Management Board of AmRest Holdings SE invites to the H1 2019 AmRest Investors Teleconference. The teleconference will be held on August 29th, 2019 at 1:00 pm (CEST).

AmRest H1 2019 Financial Statement will be published on August 28st, 2019, after the WSE session.

The presentation summarizing AmRest H1 2019 financial results will be published on AmRest website (https://www.amrest.eu/en/investors/pesentations-for-investors) on August 29th, 2019 before the teleconference.

All interested parties are requested to send the confirmation of the participation at dorota.surowiec@amrest.eu by August 29th, 2019, 10:00 am (CEST)

Pursuant to the technical conditions the number of participants is limited. The teleconference access details will be distributed prior to the teleconference to those who confirmed participation.