Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Amrest Holdings SE    AMMR   ES0105375002

AMREST HOLDINGS SE

(AMMR)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

H1 2019 AmRest Investors Teleconference, August 29th, 2019, 1:00...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 01:26pm EDT

The Management Board of AmRest Holdings SE invites to the H1 2019 AmRest Investors Teleconference. The teleconference will be held on August 29th, 2019 at 1:00 pm (CEST).

AmRest H1 2019 Financial Statement will be published on August 28st, 2019, after the WSE session.

The presentation summarizing AmRest H1 2019 financial results will be published on AmRest website (https://www.amrest.eu/en/investors/pesentations-for-investors) on August 29th, 2019 before the teleconference.

All interested parties are requested to send the confirmation of the participation at dorota.surowiec@amrest.eu by August 29th, 2019, 10:00 am (CEST)

Pursuant to the technical conditions the number of participants is limited. The teleconference access details will be distributed prior to the teleconference to those who confirmed participation.

Disclaimer

AmRest Holdings SE published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 17:25:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMREST HOLDINGS SE
01:26pH1 2019 AMREST INVESTORS TELECONFERE : 00...
PU
08/13AMREST : RB 24/2019 Agreement with Glovoapp23, S.L.
PU
08/05AMREST : RB 23/2019 Transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of sto..
PU
05/23AMREST : RB 18/2019 Transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of sto..
PU
05/07Q1 2019 AMREST INVESTORS TELECONFERE : 30 pm...
PU
05/03EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Barclays Bolsters Irish Unit With EUR2.6 Billion; Cypri..
DJ
04/26AMREST : RB 14/2019 Preliminary sales results Q1 2019
PU
04/17AMREST : RB 13/2019 Transactions on AmRest shares related to the exercise of sto..
PU
04/12AMREST : RB 12/2019 Notice of the Convention of the Annual General Meeting of Am..
PU
03/27AMREST : RB 10/2019 Statement of the Board of Directors concerning information i..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 8 055 M
EBIT 2019 384 M
Net income 2019 247 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 35,0x
P/E ratio 2020 24,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,08x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,90x
Capitalization 8 667 M
Chart AMREST HOLDINGS SE
Duration : Period :
Amrest Holdings SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMREST HOLDINGS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 50,05  PLN
Last Close Price 39,70  PLN
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olgierd Danielewicz Chief Operations Officer
Mark R. Chandler Chief Financial Officer
Henry Joseph McGovern Member-Supervisory Board
Steven Kent Winegar Clark Member-Supervisory Board
José Parés Gutiérrez Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMREST HOLDINGS SE-2.70%2 202
STARBUCKS CORPORATION49.83%115 499
COMPASS GROUP PLC24.06%39 760
SODEXO14.13%16 499
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.21.07%14 848
WHITBREAD-7.56%6 903
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group