MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  AmRest Holdings SE    EAT   ES0105375002

AMREST HOLDINGS SE

(EAT)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Q1 2020 AmRest Investors Teleconference, May 18th, 2020, 4:30 pm...

05/14/2020 | 07:15pm EDT

AmRest Holdings SE invites to the Q1 2020 AmRest Investors Teleconference. The teleconference will be held on May 18th, 2020 at 4:30 pm (CEST).
AmRest Q1 2020 Financial Statement will be published on May 15th, 2020, after the WSE session.
The presentation summarizing AmRest Q1 2020 financial results will be published on AmRest website (https://www.amrest.eu/en/investors/pesentations-for-investors) on May 18th, 2020 before the teleconference.
All interested parties are requested to send the confirmation of the participation at dorota.surowiec@amrest.eu by May 18th, 2:30 pm.
Pursuant to the technical conditions the number of participants is limited. The teleconference access details will be distributed prior to the teleconference to those who confirmed participation.

Disclaimer

AmRest Holdings SE published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 23:14:05 UTC
