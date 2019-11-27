Ams : Won't Purchase Further Shares in Osram for at Least Six Months if Bid Fails

By Giulia Petroni



Ams said Wednesday that should the offer for Osram Licht AG fail to reach the threshold, it will not purchase further shares or launch another bid for the German company for at least six months.

The Austrian sensor maker said that 3.3% of Osram's shareholders have tendered their shares into the offer as of Nov. 27.

"Ams encourages all Osram shareholders who have not presently done so to tender into the offer to ensure achieving the minimum acceptance threshold of 55%," the Austrian company said.

