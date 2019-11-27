Log in
Ams    AMS   AT0000A18XM4

AMS

(AMS)
Ams : Won't Purchase Further Shares in Osram for at Least Six Months if Bid Fails

11/27/2019 | 01:13pm EST

By Giulia Petroni

Ams said Wednesday that should the offer for Osram Licht AG fail to reach the threshold, it will not purchase further shares or launch another bid for the German company for at least six months.

The Austrian sensor maker said that 3.3% of Osram's shareholders have tendered their shares into the offer as of Nov. 27.

"Ams encourages all Osram shareholders who have not presently done so to tender into the offer to ensure achieving the minimum acceptance threshold of 55%," the Austrian company said.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMS 1.62% 48.27 Delayed Quote.101.61%
OSRAM LICHT AG -0.75% 39.75 Delayed Quote.5.62%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 848 M
EBIT 2019 308 M
Net income 2019 265 M
Debt 2019 865 M
Yield 2019 0,05%
P/E ratio 2019 13,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,39x
EV / Sales2020 2,01x
Capitalization 3 545 M
Chart AMS
Duration : Period :
ams Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 50,81  €
Last Close Price 43,17  €
Spread / Highest target 79,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Friedrich Everke Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Kaltenbrunner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Stockmeier Chief Operating Officer
Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch Chief Financial Officer
Guido Klestil Honorary Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMS101.61%3 908
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%260 807
INTEL CORPORATION25.51%256 215
NVIDIA CORPORATION62.55%132 804
BROADCOM INC.24.38%125 455
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS26.06%111 360
