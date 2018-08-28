Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Ams    AMS   AT0000A18XM4

AMS (AMS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ams : AS6501 offers speed, precision for LiDAR and medical imaging applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 04:07am CEST

Premstaetten, Austria (28 August, 2018) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, today introduced the AS6501, a two-channel time-to-digital converter (TDC) which enables high-speed scanning and high precision in single-beam optical ranging equipment and medical imaging systems.

The AS6501 features high-speed LVDS interfaces for the Start and Stop signals at the light source in optical ranging equipment and scanners, and LVDS measurement outputs. It can be used to measure the time-of-flight of optical signals to a precision of 20ps per channel, or 10ps in dual-channel high-resolution mode, and captures measurements at very high speeds of up to 70Msamples/s.

Single-beam laser ranging systems based on the precise, high-speed AS6501 can render extremely accurate and detailed outlines of objects in the field of view - an essential requirement of new assisted and autonomous driving systems in vehicles. Positron emission tomography (PET) medical imaging systems can also use the AS6501 to produce highly detailed images of a patient's body.

By optimizing the AS6501 for single-beam applications, ams has been able to combine very high performance with compact dimensions. The two-channel AS6501 is housed in a QFP48 package measuring just 7mm x 7mm, a 40% reduction in board footprint compared to its four-channel counterpart, the TDC-GPX2. The AS6501, which includes on-board logic for measuring the time interval between the Start and Stop signals, requires few external components.

Power consumption is as much as ten times lower than that of competing TDCs that offer a similar level of precision: typical power consumption in normal operation is just 450mW at a supply voltage of 3.3V. Stand-by current is 60µA.

The AS6501 can also be used in designs based on a microcontroller which require a serial peripheral interface (SPI). The AS6501 features a four-wire SPI for configuration settings, which can also optionally be used for data read-out.

'By creating a compact version of our highly regarded TDC family with two channels, ams has been able to make high-speed time-of-flight measurement possible in a wider range of applications, including those with tight space and cost constraints, while maintaining the extremely high performance of the successful TDC-GPX2 device,' said Norbert Breyer, Product Manager at ams.

The AS6501 is available now in production volumes. Unit pricing is available on request from ams.

For sample requests or for more technical information, go to www.ams.com/time-to-digital-converter/AS6501.

Disclaimer

ams AG published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 02:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMS
04:07aAMS : AS6501 offers speed, precision for LiDAR and medical imaging applications
PU
08/27Mobile 3D Sensing Market Rising Trends and New Technologies Research 2018 to ..
AQ
07/23AMS : reports second quarter revenues and profitability above previous guidance;..
PU
07/18AMS AG : half-yearly earnings release
07/17AMS : CCS8xx Product Family Of VOC Sensors Enhances End-User Experience for Indo..
BU
07/10AMS : to be included in Swiss Leader Index (SLI®) of 30 largest stocks in Swiss ..
PU
07/09AMS : Laser Arrays Bring Face Recognition to Android-Based Smartphones
BU
07/09AMS : laser arrays bring face recognition to Android-based smartphones
PU
07/03AMS : announces extension of Management Board contract for CEO Alexander Everke ..
PU
06/30AMS : Half-year report
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/24AMS AG ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/23AMS +5.3% post Q2 results 
07/23AMS AG reports Q2 results 
04/24AMS AG ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/06AMS AG ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 586 M
EBIT 2018 192 M
Net income 2018 191 M
Debt 2018 1 209 M
Yield 2018 0,81%
P/E ratio 2018 28,58
P/E ratio 2019 12,55
EV / Sales 2018 4,00x
EV / Sales 2019 2,88x
Capitalization 5 138 M
Chart AMS
Duration : Period :
ams Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 98,1 €
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Friedrich Everke Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Kaltenbrunner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Stockmeier Chief Operating Officer
Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch Chief Financial Officer
Guido Klestil Honorary Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMS-20.93%5 971
INTEL CORPORATION1.78%216 625
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%207 871
NVIDIA CORPORATION37.90%161 972
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.62%109 275
BROADCOM INC-18.65%88 749
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.