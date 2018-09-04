Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Ams    AMS   AT0000A18XM4

AMS (AMS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ams : Innovative interface technology from ams significantly reduces mechanical design constraints of true wireless earbuds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 04:12am CEST

Premstaetten, Austria (4September, 2018) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, has introduced POW:COM, an innovative interface technology which enables POWER and COMMUNICATION between a true wireless earbud and a charging cradle over a two-wire connection. A true wireless earbud previously required as many as six pins to provide both power transfer and communication between the charging cradle and the earbud, compromising the mechanical design of a small form factor that fits comfortably in the user's ear.

The ams POW:COM interface technology for the first time enables simultaneous data communication with 1kBit/s net data rate and over 150mA charging current supported, far more than applications need today.

The POW:COM interface is implemented with the AS3442 host IC in the cradle, and the AS3447 client IC in each earbud. The sophisticated POW:COM protocol developed by ams provides for power transfer at 5V, I2C communication, interrupt signals and up to five GPIOs via a single transmission line between each pair of AS3442 and AS3447 devices.

The communications capability provided by the POW:COM interface supports an enhanced user experience of the charging cradle. For instance, the earbud can request the battery information from the charger cradle and display it on a mobile app.

The POW:COM interface also allows the earbud manufacturer to implement other useful features, such as auto-recharge, automatic pairing of the earbuds with the user's phone on opening the charging cradle's case, and accessory firmware updating while charging.

'The POW:COM interface from ams radically reduces the constraints on the design of true wireless earbuds,' said Christian Feierl, Marketing Manager at ams. 'If the earbud only needs to accommodate a two-pin connection to the cradle rather than six pins, the designer has much more flexibility to reduce the size of the earbud or to use the space on the surface of the earbud in a way which brings more value to the user.'

The AS3442 and AS3447 POW:COM devices are available now in production volumes. Some brand manufacturers have already included the ams POW:COM devices in their earbuds, with anticipated availability in December, in time for the holiday season.

An evaluation board for the POW:COM interface parts is available on ams online shop. For sample requests or for more technical information, go to www.ams.com/Power-Communication-Interface.

Disclaimer

ams AG published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 02:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMS
04:12aAMS : Innovative interface technology from ams significantly reduces mechanical ..
PU
08/28AMS : AS6501 offers speed, precision for LiDAR and medical imaging applications
PU
08/27Mobile 3D Sensing Market Rising Trends and New Technologies Research 2018 to ..
AQ
07/23AMS : reports second quarter revenues and profitability above previous guidance;..
PU
07/18AMS AG : half-yearly earnings release
07/17AMS : CCS8xx Product Family Of VOC Sensors Enhances End-User Experience for Indo..
BU
07/10AMS : to be included in Swiss Leader Index (SLI®) of 30 largest stocks in Swiss ..
PU
07/09AMS : Laser Arrays Bring Face Recognition to Android-Based Smartphones
BU
07/09AMS : laser arrays bring face recognition to Android-based smartphones
PU
07/03AMS : announces extension of Management Board contract for CEO Alexander Everke ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/24AMS AG ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/23AMS +5.3% post Q2 results 
07/23AMS AG reports Q2 results 
04/24AMS AG ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/06AMS AG ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 586 M
EBIT 2018 189 M
Net income 2018 191 M
Debt 2018 1 209 M
Yield 2018 0,73%
P/E ratio 2018 31,90
P/E ratio 2019 14,01
EV / Sales 2018 4,40x
EV / Sales 2019 3,18x
Capitalization 5 769 M
Chart AMS
Duration : Period :
ams Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 99,1 €
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Friedrich Everke Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Kaltenbrunner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Stockmeier Chief Operating Officer
Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch Chief Financial Officer
Guido Klestil Honorary Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMS-13.19%6 692
INTEL CORPORATION4.92%223 311
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%216 431
NVIDIA CORPORATION45.05%170 653
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.62%109 275
BROADCOM INC-14.74%92 807
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.