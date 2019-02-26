Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Ams    AMS   AT0000A18XM4

AMS

(AMS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ams : New ams Light Sensor with 50/60Hz Flicker Detect Helps Mobile Phones Take Great Photos Every Time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 11:01am EST

Flicker detection function in new TCS3707 eliminates banding and other defects from images taken in artificial light

ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, today introduces a new color (RGB), proximity and flicker detection sensor, the TCS3707, which enables a mobile phone camera to take clean, unblemished photographs in artificial lighting scenes.

When equipped with a TCS3707, a mobile phone’s camera may be used in any conditions, including under artificial light sources such as fluorescent lights or street lamps, without suffering from banding or other image artefacts generated by the invisible flickering of AC powered lighting.

“A mobile phone’s camera has huge value to the consumer – for most, it has become their primary photography device, replacing the stand-alone digital still camera. By transforming the camera’s performance under artificial lights, the ams TCS3707 gives phone OEMs an exciting new way to differentiate their product without any fundamental re-design of the camera system’s architecture,” says Dave Moon, Senior Product Marketing Manager in the Integrated Optical Sensors business line at ams.

The TCS3707’s ultra-high sensitive RGB, Clear, Wideband channels enable accurate measurements of the color and intensity of ambient light across a wide range of lighting conditions. This enables mobile phone makers to deploy sophisticated display brightness and color management schemes, and to implement camera and flash color balancing.

The device’s flicker detection engine can detect the flickering of any artificial light source operating from 50Hz or 60Hz alternating current cycles. Flicker produces banding and other artefacts in pictures taken by an image sensor with a rolling shutter. The effect is produced when the flickering light turns on or off while the shutter is in operation.

The TCS3707’s flicker detection capability allows the camera controller to synchronize the shutter with the ‘On’ part of the AC cycle. The sensor can also supply flicker measurements to the mobile phone’s applications processor to support flicker cancellation firmware at frequencies other than 50/60Hz by using the internal FIFO on the device.

The TCS3707 proximity sensor embeds IR cross-talk rejection and, when paired with an IR emitter, produces reliable proximity detection.

The TCS3707 is supplied in a 2.0mm x 2.5mm x 0.5mm OQFN package. It is in volume production. Unit pricing is $1.15 in order quantities of 1,000 units.

For sample requests or more technical information, go to www.ams.com/TCS3707

PR online: https://ams.com/press-releases


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMS
11:01aAMS : New ams Light Sensor with 50/60Hz Flicker Detect Helps Mobile Phones Take ..
BU
02/25AMS : Unveils Slim IR Laser Flood Illuminator Optimized for 3D Optical Sensing i..
BU
02/25EUROPE MARKETS: Europe's Indexes Edge Up After Trump Delays Chinese Goods Tar..
DJ
02/18EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Hold Onto 4-month Highs; Wirecard Soars
DJ
02/18EMERGING TRENDS OF 3D SENSING TECHNO : Market by - Infineon Technologies, AMS AG..
AQ
02/05EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Upbeat; By Oil And Bank Stocks Lead The Way
DJ
02/05AMS : reports record revenues for full year 2018, up 34% year-on-year; fourth qu..
PU
01/31AMS AG : annual earnings release
01/18EUROPE : European shares surf to six-week highs on U.S.-China trade progress
RE
01/15EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Notch Hard-fought Gains Amid China's Economi..
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 660 M
EBIT 2019 139 M
Net income 2019 83,7 M
Debt 2019 1 180 M
Yield 2019 1,17%
P/E ratio 2019 26,65
P/E ratio 2020 10,92
EV / Sales 2019 2,16x
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
Capitalization 2 398 M
Chart AMS
Duration : Period :
ams Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 39,1 €
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Friedrich Everke Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Kaltenbrunner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Stockmeier Chief Operating Officer
Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch Chief Financial Officer
Guido Klestil Honorary Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMS37.01%2 723
INTEL CORPORATION11.85%238 791
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%200 528
BROADCOM INC9.56%109 523
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.56%101 535
NVIDIA CORPORATION18.87%96 166
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.