ams : announces achievement of maximum share repurchase volume ...

(PR title cont'd) ... under and completion of current share repurchase program

Premstaetten, Austria (1 April 2019) -- ams AG (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that, based on the current outstanding number of 84'419'826 bearer shares, the maximum repurchase volume under the current share repurchase program of max. 8% or 6'753'586 bearer shares has been achieved and the repurchase program has been completed. In line with the resolution by the Annual General Meeting of ams AG on 9 June 2017, the repurchased shares may be used for the purpose of covering option exercises under employee stock option plans, as compensation for acquisitions of businesses, for the cancellation of such shares and/or for resale.

The repurchase of ams AG's own shares has been executed via the ordinary trading line on SIX Swiss Exchange at market price. Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG was commissioned to carry out the share buyback. The repurchase program started on 10 November 2017 and has been upheld until 29 March 2019. The requirements set forth by Circular No. 1 of the Swiss Takeover Board have been complied with.