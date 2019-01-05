ams : to ease implementation of 3D optical sensing technology through partnership with software specialist Face++

Premstaetten, Austria (6 January, 2019) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, and Face++ ( www.megvii.com ), the leader in artificial intelligence software, have agreed a co-operation arrangement to accelerate OEMs' and system integrators' deployments of 3D optical sensing technologies such as face recognition.

This partnership means that manufacturers can go to market faster with superior systems for performing functions such as face recognition, facial payments, Animoji creation and augmented/virtual reality. The 3D optical sensing solutions created by ams and Face++, which use infrared light projectors to map the surface of real-world objects such as a user's face, are bringing about profound changes in the operation of security and authentication functions. 3D optical sensing, for instance, enables face recognition in the mobile phone, giving users an easy and secure alternative to PIN codes and fingerprint sensing for device unlocking and payment functions.

Under the new partnership, ams and Face++ will co-ordinate efforts to ensure that the operation of ams 3D optical sensing systems and Face++ technologies are optimized for each other. ams and Face++ will also collaborate on customer service to provide co-ordinated system-level technical support to product manufacturers.

In November 2018, ams also announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.for the joint development of face recognition technology for mobile phones based on ams IR illuminator modules and Qualcomm mobile application processors.

'Consumers are excited by the opportunity to buy products that have valuable features such as user face recognition. Now, by linking our 3D sensing systems with Face++ technology, we are enabling manufacturers to add these popular features to their products quickly and smoothly. Together, ams and Face++ are showing that 3D sensing solutions are ready for the mainstream now in every market sector, from consumer to automotive, medical and industrial electronics,' says Ulrich Huewels,

Executive Vice-President & General Manager for Optical Sensor Solutions at ams.

'Face++ software already offers better performance in popular functions such as user face recognition,' says Wu Wenhao, Senior Vice Presidentof Face++. 'The partnership with ams strengthens the appeal of our software even more, because it allows us to provide our customers with a complete and optimized hardware and software system. Manufacturers will benefit hugely from avoiding the development risk and time associated with 3D sensing software and hardware integration.'

ams and Face++ are showing a jointly developed demonstration system for face recognition based on active stereo vision, including

at CES (8-12 January 2019) in suites 29-137 at The Venetian, Las Vegas. Running on a Qualcomm® Snapdragon

™ processor, this 3D sensing solution is fully optimized for mobile devices.

software developed by Bellus3D, a Silicon Valley company specialized in 3D sensing and face scanning for mobile devices,