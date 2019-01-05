Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Ams    AMS   AT0000A18XM4

AMS (AMS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ams : to ease implementation of 3D optical sensing technology through partnership with software specialist Face++

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/05/2019 | 10:34pm EST

Premstaetten, Austria (6 January, 2019) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, and Face++ (www.megvii.com), the leader in artificial intelligence software, have agreed a co-operation arrangement to accelerate OEMs' and system integrators' deployments of 3D optical sensing technologies such as face recognition.

This partnership means that manufacturers can go to market faster with superior systems for performing functions such as face recognition, facial payments, Animoji creation and augmented/virtual reality. The 3D optical sensing solutions created by ams and Face++, which use infrared light projectors to map the surface of real-world objects such as a user's face, are bringing about profound changes in the operation of security and authentication functions. 3D optical sensing, for instance, enables face recognition in the mobile phone, giving users an easy and secure alternative to PIN codes and fingerprint sensing for device unlocking and payment functions.

Under the new partnership, ams and Face++ will co-ordinate efforts to ensure that the operation of ams 3D optical sensing systems and Face++ technologies are optimized for each other. ams and Face++ will also collaborate on customer service to provide co-ordinated system-level technical support to product manufacturers.

In November 2018, ams also announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.for the joint development of face recognition technology for mobile phones based on ams IR illuminator modules and Qualcomm mobile application processors.

'Consumers are excited by the opportunity to buy products that have valuable features such as user face recognition. Now, by linking our 3D sensing systems with Face++ technology, we are enabling manufacturers to add these popular features to their products quickly and smoothly. Together, ams and Face++ are showing that 3D sensing solutions are ready for the mainstream now in every market sector, from consumer to automotive, medical and industrial electronics,' says Ulrich Huewels,
Executive Vice-President & General Manager for Optical Sensor Solutions at ams.

'Face++ software already offers better performance in popular functions such as user face recognition,' says Wu Wenhao, Senior Vice Presidentof Face++. 'The partnership with ams strengthens the appeal of our software even more, because it allows us to provide our customers with a complete and optimized hardware and software system. Manufacturers will benefit hugely from avoiding the development risk and time associated with 3D sensing software and hardware integration.'

ams and Face++ are showing a jointly developed demonstration system for face recognition based on active stereo vision, including software developed by Bellus3D, a Silicon Valley company specialized in 3D sensing and face scanning for mobile devices, at CES (8-12 January 2019) in suites 29-137 at The Venetian, Las Vegas. Running on a Qualcomm® Snapdragonprocessor, this 3D sensing solution is fully optimized for mobile devices.

For more information about ams 3D sensing solutions for face recognition systems, go to www.ams.com/3D-sensing.

Disclaimer

ams AG published this content on 06 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2019 03:33:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMS
10:34pAMS : to ease implementation of 3D optical sensing technology through partnershi..
PU
01/04EUROPE : European shares post best day since June 2016
RE
01/03Shares in Apple supplier AMS plunge 20 percent
RE
01/03EUROPE : Apple warning shakes European shares as tech stocks tumble
RE
01/03EUROPE : Apple warning shakes European shares as tech stocks tumble
RE
01/03EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Shocked By Apple Downgrade
DJ
2018EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks End The Week Higher; DAX Logs Worst Annual De..
DJ
2018EUROPE : European shares claw back losses after Wall Street bounce
RE
2018EUROPE : European shares plunge to two-year low as Huawei arrest triggers global..
RE
2018EUROPE : Growth and trade nerves grind European shares down to two-week low
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 485 M
EBIT 2018 80,4 M
Net income 2018 132 M
Debt 2018 1 320 M
Yield 2018 2,51%
P/E ratio 2018 11,10
P/E ratio 2019 8,04
EV / Sales 2018 1,84x
EV / Sales 2019 1,46x
Capitalization 1 415 M
Chart AMS
Duration : Period :
ams Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 43,1 €
Spread / Average Target 157%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Friedrich Everke Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Kaltenbrunner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Stockmeier Chief Operating Officer
Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch Chief Financial Officer
Guido Klestil Honorary Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMS-20.06%1 612
INTEL CORPORATION-5.20%215 512
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%175 198
BROADCOM INC-8.28%94 988
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-5.95%89 234
NVIDIA CORPORATION2.02%83 076
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.