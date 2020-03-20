Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Ams AG    AMS   AT0000A18XM4

AMS AG

(AMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ams : Confirms Osram Offer Expected to Close in 2Q; Reiterates 1Q Guidance

03/20/2020 | 02:27am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Ams AG said late Thursday that it still expects its public offer for the acquisition of Osram Licht AG to close in the second quarter of 2020 pending regulatory approvals, and it backed its guidance for the first quarter of the year.

The Austrian sensor maker, which is listed in Switzerland, said it currently owns 23.4% of Osram.

Ams launched a new offer through its subsidiary Ams Offer GmbH in November 2019 at 41 euros ($44.25) a share to take over the lighting-technology company, lowering the minimum acceptance threshold to 55%, which was reached in early January 2020.

Ams's previous offer failed as its 62.5% threshold was not reached.

Ams also said late Thursday that it would be able to address any potential disruption from the coronavirus pandemic, citing a "resilient" cash flow profile and an adjustable cost base.

The company added that it still expects revenue in a range of $480 million to $520 million and an adjusted operating margin of between 19% and 21% for the first quarter of 2020.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMS AG 1.53% 9.284 Delayed Quote.-65.37%
OSRAM LICHT AG -17.78% 22.2 Delayed Quote.-38.84%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 868 M
EBIT 2019 302 M
Net income 2019 262 M
Debt 2019 958 M
Yield 2019 0,63%
P/E ratio 2019 2,76x
P/E ratio 2020 2,22x
EV / Sales2019 0,92x
EV / Sales2020 0,88x
Capitalization 753 M
Chart AMS AG
Duration : Period :
ams AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 47,16  €
Last Close Price 8,81  €
Spread / Highest target 804%
Spread / Average Target 436%
Spread / Lowest Target 70,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Friedrich Everke Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Kaltenbrunner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Stockmeier Chief Operating Officer
Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch Chief Financial Officer
Guido Klestil Honorary Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMS AG-65.37%806
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-3.53%221 963
INTEL CORPORATION-18.51%208 589
NVIDIA CORPORATION-13.80%124 126
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-22.06%93 359
QUALCOMM-30.65%69 943
