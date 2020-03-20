Ams : Confirms Osram Offer Expected to Close in 2Q; Reiterates 1Q Guidance

By Mauro Orru



Ams AG said late Thursday that it still expects its public offer for the acquisition of Osram Licht AG to close in the second quarter of 2020 pending regulatory approvals, and it backed its guidance for the first quarter of the year.

The Austrian sensor maker, which is listed in Switzerland, said it currently owns 23.4% of Osram.

Ams launched a new offer through its subsidiary Ams Offer GmbH in November 2019 at 41 euros ($44.25) a share to take over the lighting-technology company, lowering the minimum acceptance threshold to 55%, which was reached in early January 2020.

Ams's previous offer failed as its 62.5% threshold was not reached.

Ams also said late Thursday that it would be able to address any potential disruption from the coronavirus pandemic, citing a "resilient" cash flow profile and an adjustable cost base.

The company added that it still expects revenue in a range of $480 million to $520 million and an adjusted operating margin of between 19% and 21% for the first quarter of 2020.

