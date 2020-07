Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 3 131 M 3 666 M 3 666 M Net income 2020 50,7 M 59,3 M 59,3 M Net Debt 2020 2 915 M 3 413 M 3 413 M P/E ratio 2020 66,0x Yield 2020 0,20% Capitalization 4 192 M 4 880 M 4 909 M EV / Sales 2019 EV / Sales 2020 2,27x Nbr of Employees 8 609 Free-Float 97,4% Chart AMS AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AMS AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 17 Average target price 19,95 € Last Close Price 15,28 € Spread / Highest target 104% Spread / Average Target 30,5% Spread / Lowest Target -32,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Alexander Friedrich Everke Chief Executive Officer Hans Jörg Kaltenbrunner Chairman-Supervisory Board Thomas Stockmeier Chief Operating Officer Ingo Bank Chief Financial Officer Guido Klestil Honorary Chairman Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) AMS AG -58.21% 4 880 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 16.62% 339 649 NVIDIA CORPORATION 73.30% 250 840 INTEL CORPORATION -15.47% 215 159 BROADCOM INC. -3.24% 122 984 TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1.04% 118 734