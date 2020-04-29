Log in
AMS AG    AMS   AT0000A18XM4

AMS AG

(AMS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 04/29 04:54:33 am
12.605 CHF   +17.80%
04:38aAMS : Shares Rise on Solid 2Q Outlook Despite Coronavirus
DJ
03:47aEUROPE : European shares inch lower as healthcare stocks drag
RE
03:45aShares in sensor maker AMS soar after upbeat outlook
RE
Ams : Shares Rise on Solid 2Q Outlook Despite Coronavirus

04/29/2020 | 04:38am EDT

By Kim Richters

Shares in Ams AG traded higher on Wednesday after the Austrian sensor maker said it expects only limited effects from the coronavirus pandemic on its business in the second quarter.

The company, which is listed in Switzerland, said it expects "a very solid business performance" in the next quarter. Revenue for the period is expected to be between $440 million and $480 million and the adjusted earnings before interest and taxes margin in the range of 17%-20%.

At 0812 GMT, shares in Ams traded 15.9% higher at CHF12.40.

In the first quarter Ams said it achieved the upper half of its forecast, with revenue rising to $501.2 million from $379.0 million and its adjusted EBIT margin at 20%. It had targeted 1Q revenue of $480 million to $520 million.

"Driven by ams' consumer solutions, these positive results demonstrate the strength of ams' business and its robust profitability in light of the demanding Covid-19 situation," it said.

Its adjusted first-quarter net loss widened to $17.0 million due to one-off costs related to the Osram Licht AG takeover, compared with a loss of $9.2 million a year earlier. The Osram acquisition is on track, it said.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMS AG 15.98% 12.34 Delayed Quote.-59.68%
OSRAM LICHT AG 1.70% 38.28 Delayed Quote.-14.75%
AMS AG-59.68%3 012
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-0.67%256 441
INTEL CORPORATION-1.84%248 748
NVIDIA CORPORATION23.82%178 454
BROADCOM INC.-16.23%105 837
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-10.95%104 846
