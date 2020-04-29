Ams : Shares Rise on Solid 2Q Outlook Despite Coronavirus

By Kim Richters

Shares in Ams AG traded higher on Wednesday after the Austrian sensor maker said it expects only limited effects from the coronavirus pandemic on its business in the second quarter.

The company, which is listed in Switzerland, said it expects "a very solid business performance" in the next quarter. Revenue for the period is expected to be between $440 million and $480 million and the adjusted earnings before interest and taxes margin in the range of 17%-20%.

At 0812 GMT, shares in Ams traded 15.9% higher at CHF12.40.

In the first quarter Ams said it achieved the upper half of its forecast, with revenue rising to $501.2 million from $379.0 million and its adjusted EBIT margin at 20%. It had targeted 1Q revenue of $480 million to $520 million.

"Driven by ams' consumer solutions, these positive results demonstrate the strength of ams' business and its robust profitability in light of the demanding Covid-19 situation," it said.

Its adjusted first-quarter net loss widened to $17.0 million due to one-off costs related to the Osram Licht AG takeover, compared with a loss of $9.2 million a year earlier. The Osram acquisition is on track, it said.

