Ams : Shares Tumble After Rights Issue Results Fell Below Target

AMS AG

(AMS)
04/01 05:29:30 am
8.775 CHF   -8.02%
04/01/2020 | 05:12am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Ams AG's shares plunged Wednesday after reporting a 70% take-up of shares in its rights issue.

At 0844 GMT, Ams shares traded 8.8% lower.

The Austrian sensor maker, which is listed in Switzerland, launched the rights issue at a price of 9.20 Swiss francs ($9.55) a share after approval at an extraordinary general meeting in January to raise about CHF1.75 billion to partially refinance the acquisition of lighting-technology company Osram Licht AG.

However, investors have taken up 132,475,209 shares--70% of 189,869,454 offered shares--generating a return of around CHF1.22 billion.

The company said the remaining 30% would be taken up by syndicate banks.

Analysts at Swiss bank Credit Suisse said they "see challenges continuing to stack up" for Ams given the lower-than-expected take-up rate for the rights issue compounded by high leverage to fund the acquisition.

Ams said on March 20 that it expected its public offer for Osram Licht to close in the second quarter of 2020 pending regulatory approvals.

Ams launched a new offer through its subsidiary Ams Offer GmbH in November at 41 euros ($44.25) a share to take over Osram Licht, lowering the minimum acceptance threshold to 55%, which was reached in early January 2020.

Ams's previous offer failed as its 62.5% threshold wasn't reached.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

ChangeLast1st jan.
AMS AG -8.30% 8.766 Delayed Quote.-64.06%
OSRAM LICHT AG -4.40% 31.1 Delayed Quote.-26.39%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 868 M
EBIT 2019 302 M
Net income 2019 262 M
Debt 2019 958 M
Yield 2019 0,62%
P/E ratio 2019 2,82x
P/E ratio 2020 2,46x
EV / Sales2019 0,92x
EV / Sales2020 1,19x
Capitalization 769 M
Chart AMS AG
Duration : Period :
ams AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 44,04  €
Last Close Price 8,99  €
Spread / Highest target 786%
Spread / Average Target 390%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Friedrich Everke Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Kaltenbrunner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Stockmeier Chief Operating Officer
Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch Chief Financial Officer
Guido Klestil Honorary Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMS AG-64.06%846
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED0.37%234 967
INTEL CORPORATION-9.57%231 662
NVIDIA CORPORATION12.03%161 323
BROADCOM INC.-24.97%94 791
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-22.11%93 303
