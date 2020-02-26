Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AMTD International Inc.    HKIB

AMTD INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HKIB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMTD International : Far East Horizon US$300m 5Y Senior Bond Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 03:20am EST

On 11th Feb 2020, Far East Horizon Co. Limited ("FEH" or the "Company", 3360.HK) successfully priced its US$300m 5Y senior fixed rate bond offering (the "Transaction"). AMTD acted as a Joint Bookrunner and Joint Lead Manager on the Transaction.

This is FEH's first USD bond offering since 2018, with the lowest coupon and yield for a 5-year transaction issued by FEH. The Company announced the IPG at T+240 bps area. The strong orderbook allowed a price tightening of 40 bps from IPG to final pricing of T+200 bps. The orderbook was of high quality and grew rapidly from the onset to US$1.35bn before noon, and up to US$2.9bn by final pricing, amounting to an oversubscription of 9.7 times.

AMTD provided an aggressively priced lead order at the start of the book-building process, which gave the Company confidence from the onset of the bookbuild and helped FEH in reaching its final target price. This is the first transaction completed by AMTD for FEH, demonstrating its ability to assist high quality Chinese conglomerates in completing debt capital market transactions.

FEH is one of China's leading innovative financial services institutions. With its business philosophy of "finance+industry", Far East Horizon is committed to providing customers with bespoke industry integration services through continuous innovation in products and services. Its mission is "integrating global resources, promoting China's industries". In numerous sectors such as healthcare, construction, education, livelihood & consumption, machinery, transportation, public utilities, Far East Horizon has launched integration services for industries including financial services, industrial investment, construction, trade brokering and management consulting. Over the last 10+ years, it has been at the forefront of growth trends in the industry and has appeared in the Fortune China 500 and Forbes Global 2000.

Disclaimer

AMTD International Inc. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 08:18:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMTD INTERNATIONAL INC.
03:20aAMTD INTERNATIONAL : Far East Horizon US$300m 5Y Senior Bond Offering
PU
02/25AMTD INTERNATIONAL : Completes the US IPO of Lizhi
PU
02/24AMTD INTERNATIONAL : leads US IPO of MOLBASE
PU
02/19AMTD INTERNATIONAL : Calvin Choi with H.E. Mohammad Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, C..
PU
2019AMTD INTERNATIONAL INC. : Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months..
BU
2019AMTD INTERNATIONAL INC. : Announces Private Placement Financings and Appointment..
BU
2019Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of TD AMERITRADE HOLDIN..
PR
2019HKTDC EXPORT INDEX 3Q19 : HK exports expected to show negative growth in 2019
AQ
2019AMTD INTERNATIONAL : Strong show of support from US businesses at 'Think Asia, T..
AQ
2019AMTD : International Inc. Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
BU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 1 336 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 942 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,3x
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 12,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 14,4x
Capitalization 16 263 M
Chart AMTD INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
AMTD International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMTD INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 12,00  $
Last Close Price 8,50  $
Spread / Highest target 41,2%
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chi Kin Choi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cliff Li Chief Financial Officer
Yui Keung Wong Vice Chairman
Yu Gao Independent Director
Feridun Hamdullahpur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMTD INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.06%2 088
BLACKROCK, INC.0.66%78 531
UBS GROUP3.76%43 334
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-14.31%37 459
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC8.13%29 869
STATE STREET CORPORATION-10.43%25 105
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group