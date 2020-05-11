Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AMTD International Inc.    HKIB

AMTD INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HKIB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMTD International : completes Zensun US$200m Senior Bond Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 04:39am EDT

Zensun Group Limited ('Zensun' or the 'Company') successfully priced its US$200m 13.00% 2.5 year senior fixed rate bond offering (the 'Transaction'). AMTD acted as a Joint Bookrunner and Joint Lead Manager on the Transaction.

Zensun successfully completed the transaction achieving its target size and yield despite extremely volatile market conditions with US Treasury yields trading at near historical lows following an emergency 50 bps rate cut by the Fed and global equity markets slump due to heightened market uncertainties relating to the coronavirus.

After securing significant anchor orders, Zensun decided on an intra-day bookbuilding, announcing initial price guidance at 13.375% area for a new 2.5-year issue. The security of the anchor orders in place allowed Zensun to tighten final price guidance to 13.00% and price the full target size of USD200m. Importantly, the new issue was priced substantially inside where the secondary yield of its existing 2021 bonds, helping the Company to reprice its secondary yield curve.

This is the second transaction completed by AMTD for Zensun after its US$200m 7.500% 353-day private placement in Feb 2018. AMTD has executed both unrated private placement and rated public bond offerings for the Company, demonstrating AMTD's strong commitment in assisting its clients completing debt capital markets transactions under all market conditions.

Founded in Zhengzhou in 1995, the Company has grown into a renowned multinational group with integrated real estate businesses. Now with the Company's footprint across Henan Province, Beijing, Hubei, Shandong and Hainan Provinces, Hong Kong, as well as Japan, Singapore and other countries and regions, the Company is the largest residential property developer in Zhengzhou in terms of both contracted sales and GFA sold from 2012 to 2018, according to China Real Estate Association and China Real Estate Appraisal, and has established a strong presence in Henan Province. The Company ranked the 49th among 'China Top 500 Real Estate Developers' in 2018, according to the Top 500 China Real Estate Developers Research Report published by CREA and CRA in March 2019.

Disclaimer

AMTD International Inc. published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 08:38:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMTD INTERNATIONAL INC.
04:39aAMTD INTERNATIONAL : completes Zensun US$200m Senior Bond Offering
PU
04:39aAMTD INTERNATIONAL : Intl completes dual-currency perpetual bond issuance
PU
05/08AMTD INTERNATIONAL : Announces Results of Exchange Offer
BU
05/05AMTD INTERNATIONAL : ​AMTD and SGX join forces to enhance global connectiv..
PU
05/04AMTD INTERNATIONAL : and Singapore Exchange Join Forces to Enhance the Connectiv..
BU
04/30AMTD INTERNATIONAL : Filed 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F
BU
04/28AMTD INTERNATIONAL INC. : Operational Update
BU
04/27AMTD INTERNATIONAL INC. : Announces Estimated Year-over-Year Increase of Not Les..
BU
04/23AMTD INTERNATIONAL : Announces Exchange Offer and Issuance of New Securities Und..
BU
04/08AMTD INTERNATIONAL : Successfully Listed on Singapore Exchange
BU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 1 126 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 722 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 19,4x
Capi. / Sales2021 15,0x
Capitalization 21 829 M
Chart AMTD INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
AMTD International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMTD INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Chi Kin Choi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cliff Li Chief Financial Officer
Yui Keung Wong Vice Chairman
Yu Gao Independent Director
Feridun Hamdullahpur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMTD INTERNATIONAL INC.-17.61%2 819
BLACKROCK, INC.-0.78%77 354
UBS GROUP AG-21.33%35 535
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-29.78%31 292
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-6.39%25 954
STATE STREET CORPORATION-23.87%21 195
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group