AMTD International : leads the US IPO of Ebang

06/29/2020 | 05:35am EDT

On June 26, 2020, Eastern Time (EST), China's leading ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) chip design company and leading manufacturer of high-performance Bitcoin mining machines-Ebang International Holdings Inc. ("Ebang" or "company", Stock code: EBON) successfully listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange.

AMTD acted as the lead underwriter and lead bookrunner for this IPO of Ebang, helping Ebang land and mark their milestone on the international capital market. It undoubtedly demonstrates the unparalleled strength of AMTD when it comes to serving China's leading new economy and new technology companies to step into the international financial market, as well as helping clients successfully land the U.S. stock market even during COVID-19 hitting the global economy and US-Listed Chinese Companies facing unprecedented difficulties.

Calvin Choi, Chairman and CEO of AMTD Group and AMTD International congratulates Ebang on its successful US IPO

The pricing of Ebang initial public offering is 19,264,337 Class A ordinary shares at US$5.23 per Class A ordinary share for the total offering size of approximately US$100 million. Ebang International Holdings Inc. is a leading application-specific integrated circuit ASIC chip design company and a leading manufacturer of high-performance Bitcoin mining machines. The Company has strong ASIC chip design capability underpinned by nearly a decade of industry experience and expertise in the telecommunications business. The Company is one of the few fabless integrated circuit ("IC") design companies with the advanced technology to independently design ASIC chips, established access to third-party wafer foundry capacity and a proven in-house capability to produce blockchain and telecommunications products. AMTD introduced a lot of high-quality investors, which contributed a crucial amount of orders to the successful listing of Ebang.

AMTD, as the lead underwriter and lead bookrunner of the US IPO of Ebang, has made significant contributions in project execution, investor introduction, and stock sales. This is also an iconic transaction that AMTD leads the successful completion of the Chinese company listing in the US, consolidating AMTD's leading position in the listing of companies in new economic sectors in the international capital market. And it is also another classic case of AMTD serving clients from new economic drivers in China.

Disclaimer

AMTD International Inc. published this content on 27 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 09:33:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1 126 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2020 722 M 93,2 M 93,2 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22 946 M 2 960 M 2 961 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 20,4x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 8,45%
Chart AMTD INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
AMTD International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMTD INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Chi Kin Choi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cliff Li Chief Financial Officer
Yui Keung Wong Vice Chairman
Yu Gao Independent Director
Feridun Hamdullahpur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMTD INTERNATIONAL INC.-17.61%2 960
BLACKROCK, INC.6.40%81 530
UBS GROUP AG-12.11%40 616
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.84%32 159
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-2.38%27 065
STATE STREET CORPORATION-23.48%21 304
