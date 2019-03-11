Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amtech Systems, Inc.    ASYS

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.

(ASYS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 03/11 03:59:55 pm
4.9 USD   +0.62%
06:34pAMTECH : to Attend Roth Capital Partners Conference
PR
02/07AMTECH : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/07AMTECH : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Amtech : to Attend Roth Capital Partners Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 06:34pm EDT

TEMPE, Ariz., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, or LEDs, silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power chips and solar cells, today announced that Amtech management will be available for one-on-one meetings at the Roth Capital Partners 31st Annual Growth Stock Conference.  The event is to be held at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA. March 17 – 19. 

Amtech's J.S. Whang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Whang, Chief Operating Officer, and Lisa Gibbs, Chief Financial Officer, will be attending and available to meet.  Interested investors should contact your Roth Capital sales representative to secure a meeting time.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a global supplier of advanced thermal processing and polishing equipment and related consumables to the semiconductor / electronics, power IC businesses, solar, and advanced lighting manufacturing markets. Amtech's equipment includes diffusion systems, solder reflow systems, wafer handling automation, PECVD and ALD systems and polishing equipment and related consumables for surface preparation of various materials, including silicon carbide ("SiC"), sapphire and silicon. The Company's wafer handling, thermal processing, polishing and consumable products currently address the diffusion and deposition steps used in the fabrication of semiconductors, printed circuit boards, semiconductor packaging, solar cells, MEMS, and advanced lighting, including the polishing of newly sliced sapphire and silicon wafers. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce TechnologiesTM, PR HoffmanTM, Tempress SystemsTM, R2D AutomationTM and SoLayTec. 

 Contacts:
Amtech Systems, Inc.
Lisa Gibbs
Chief Financial Officer
(480) 967-5146
IRelations@Amtechsystems.com

Or

Christensen
Investor Relations
Patty Bruner
(480) 201-6075
Pbruner@christensenir.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amtech-systems-to-attend-roth-capital-partners-conference-300810436.html

SOURCE Amtech Systems, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.
06:34pAMTECH : to Attend Roth Capital Partners Conference
PR
03/08AMTECH SYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Ma..
AQ
02/07AMTECH : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/07AMTECH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
02/07AMTECH SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/07AMTECH : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
PR
01/29AMTECH : to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on February 7, 2019
PR
01/10NANO DIMENSION : Continues EMEA Growth; Appoints AMTECH to Sell its DragonFly Pr..
AQ
2018AMTECH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
2018AMTECH : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.