AMUNDI

AMUNDI

(AMUN)
  Report
02/11 11:35:18 am
77.2 EUR   +0.65%
01:07aAMUNDI : France's Amundi assets rise to 1.65 trillion euros in 2019
RE
01:00aAMUNDI : Q4 and full year 2019 results
GL
02/07AMUNDI : annual earnings release
Amundi : France's Amundi assets rise to 1.65 trillion euros in 2019

02/12/2020 | 01:07am EST

French asset manager Amundi reported a 36.5% rise in fourth-quarter profit, as risk aversion on financial markets gradually returned to normal and 76.8 billion euros of new investor cash rolled into its funds.

Since its initial public offering in 2015, Amundi has been on an expansion spree, effectively buying Unicredit's Pioneer and Sabadell's asset management business while also stepping up joint ventures in countries like China or India.

The record inflows in the fourth quarter include 59.6 billion euros received thanks to a new "institutional mandate (pension fund)" at its Indian joint venture.

Amundi added that excluding joint ventures, a recovery in net inflows from retail clients was confirmed in the fourth quarter after a weak start to the year.

Amundi's fourth-quarter net income rose to 262 million euros, as its revenues stemming from management and performance fees increased by 16% to 719 million euros.

It posted a 16% rise in assets under management to 1.65 trillion euros as of end-2019.

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMUNDI 0.65% 77.2 Real-time Quote.10.44%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE 0.71% 13.49 Real-time Quote.4.37%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 671 M
EBIT 2019 1 295 M
Net income 2019 934 M
Finance 2019 83,9 M
Yield 2019 4,05%
P/E ratio 2019 16,6x
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
EV / Sales2019 5,76x
EV / Sales2020 5,58x
Capitalization 15 459 M
Chart AMUNDI
Duration : Period :
Amundi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMUNDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 75,58  €
Last Close Price 77,20  €
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target -2,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yves Perrier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xavier Musca Chairman
Guillaume Lesage Head-Operations, Services & Technology Division
Nicolas Calcoen Chief Financial Officer & Director-Strategy
Rémi Garuz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMUNDI10.44%16 880
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.14.60%41 583
LEGAL & GENERAL1.65%24 108
KKR & CO. INC.15.94%16 728
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-1.46%13 083
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-15.53%11 666
