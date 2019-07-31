Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Amundi

AMUNDI

(AMUN)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amundi : French asset manager Amundi confirms profit target even after outflows

0
07/31/2019 | 01:17am EDT
The Amundi company logo is seen at their headquarters in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French asset-manager Amundi reiterated its 2020 profit target even after registering outflows during the first half of the year, since bullish markets have been boosting its margins.

Amundi's adjusted net profit for the second quarter rose 2.3% percent to 258 million euros (£236.6 million), on the back of a general recovery of markets after a downturn in late 2018.

Its adjusted net profit in the first half of this year rose 2.7% to 505 million euros.

The market upswing offset the negative effect of investors' fund withdrawals during the period, the company's Chief Executive Yves Perrier told reporters. Amundi registered 11.7 billion euros in net outflows, he said.

"Risk aversion is what has generated the outflows," he said.

Amundi said it still expects to book a 1.05 billion euro adjusted net profit in the 2020 full financial year as it aims to keep costs under control and collect more fees.

The fund inflow target for this year and next are "more uncertain", said Perrier. Amundi expected to collect 150 billion euros in the period 2018-2020. "We focus mainly on adjusted net profit results," he added.

Asked whether Amundi was looking at the possibility to buy smaller rivals, Perrier said he was always looking at acquisition opportunities, "but there aren't many on the market".

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMUNDI -0.72% 61.7 Real-time Quote.33.67%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE -2.83% 10.645 Real-time Quote.12.88%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 620 M
EBIT 2019 1 279 M
Net income 2019 942 M
Debt 2019 839 M
Yield 2019 5,01%
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales2019 5,07x
EV / Sales2020 4,86x
Capitalization 12 440 M
Chart AMUNDI
Duration : Period :
Amundi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMUNDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 69,79  €
Last Close Price 61,70  €
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yves Perrier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xavier Musca Chairman
Guillaume Lesage Head-Operations, Services & Technology Division
Nicolas Calcoen Chief Financial Officer & Director-Strategy
François Véverka Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMUNDI33.67%13 952
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP--.--%32 498
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC24.52%27 081
LEGAL & GENERAL17.36%19 682
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC16.62%17 556
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN14.66%12 286
