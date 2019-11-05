Amundi : Transcript de la conférence téléphonique (en anglais)

Amundi Q3 and Nine-Months 2019 Results Thursday, 31st October 2019

Q3 and Nine-Months 2019 Results

Nicolas Calcoen

Head of Finance, Strategy and Public Affairs, Amundi

Q3 2019 highlights

Thank you very much and good morning to all. Thank you for participating in this call dedicated to our quarterly results. As you probably have already seen, I think we can qualify this result as good-quality results for two reasons. In terms of activity, we recorded the best quarterly net inflows since the creation of Amundi, with €43 billion of inflows, translating the significant recovery in our flow stream. Secondly we experienced very good operational performance in this quarter, with an increase in revenues but expenses that are kept under control.

Markets have returned to their average 2018 levels

So, if I may start with just a few quick elements on the business environment, I am on page seven on the slide deck. Since the beginning of the year, we benefited from a significant improvement in the market environment, with two elements. On the equities side, a significant recovery since the beginning of the year. Most equity indexes are up around 20% since the beginning of the year and it continued 2-3% in the third quarter.

The second element is a significant decline in interest rates, with now the majority of sovereign rates in Europe being in negative territory. So, in terms of market impact, there was a positive market impact around this element. If you look at the equity market, the recovery is significant since the beginning of the year. Considering the average level of the equity indexes over the first nine months of the year, we are basically at the same level as in the first nine months of 2018. In terms of average assets and average net income, it is important to keep this element in mind.

Inflows on the European asset management market are gradually recovering

A second element of context regarding the asset management business. What we are seeing in Europe is a gradual recovery after a difficult 2018 and a difficult start of 2019.

Page eight presents the flows on the European market of open-ended funds. Until the beginning of 2018, we experienced very strong net inflows, between €150-200 billion of inflows quarter after quarter. This trend basically stopped in Q2, with net inflows around zero, or even negative, at the end of 2018. Since the second quarter, we have started to see a progressive recovery; to illustrate this: during the first two months of the third quarter (no data yet for September), we saw positive flows of €125 billion in the market although a significant part of it was in treasury funds. There is also recovery on medium-to-long-term assets but such recovery has been quite progressive.

Assets under management

(Page 9)In this context, Amundi performed well with total assets under management reaching €1,563 billion at the end of September so a significant recovery. Such recovery represents a 5% increase in AUM compared to the end of June and around 10% since the beginning of the year. We benefited from a significant positive market impact, €33 billion in