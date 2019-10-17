Press release Amundi expands ETF thematic range with new Smart City & Smart Factory ETFs London - 17 October 2019-Amundi announces the launch of two new thematic ETFs: the Amundi Smart City UCITS ETFand the Amundi Smart Factory UCITS ETF. Smart Cities are fast emerging as a response to rapid urbanisation, which will see two-thirds of the global population living in urban areas by 20501.New 'Smart' technologies will help cities address the challenges of urbanisation by increasing efficiency, productivity, and sustainability. To help investors tap into the potential offered by these cities of the future, nearly 2082stocks from six key sectors were identified to underpin the Smart City ETF: public infrastructure, smart homes, e-commerce, healthcare, entertainment, and technology. Innovative and disruptive technologies have also given rise to a new type of Smart Factory that is revolutionising manufacturing. Again, five key sectors were identified to help investors benefit from this trend, creating a portfolio of 2522stocks from companies involved in: Advanced Robotics, Cloud Computing & Big Data, Cyber Security, Augmented Reality & 3D printing and the Internet of Things. Recognising the importance of diversification, Amundi's new ETFs cover both developed and emerging markets and use a multi-sector approach that combines several thematic exposures. Both ETFs track indices from Solactive3. The new ETFs were listed on Euronext Paris and Euronext Amsterdam with the same competitive ongoing charges of 0.35%4. Fannie Wurtz, Head of Amundi ETF, Indexing & Smart Beta, said:"Innovation is in our DNA, and we are always looking for new opportunities for investors. With our Artificial Intelligence ETF, and now these new Smart City and Smart Factory ETFs, we can help investors to capitalise on three of the major themes that are shaping our future." Source: UN WUP 2018. More developed regions comprise Europe, Northern America, Australia/New Zealand and Japan. Less developed regions comprise all regions of Africa, Asia (except Japan), Latin America and the Caribbean plus Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia. Source: Solactive as of 13/10/2019 For further information on the index provider, please consult www.solactive.com

Product information ETF ISIN Bloomberg Ongoing Ticker charges4 New!AMUNDI SMART CITY UCITS ETF LU2037748345 SCITY FP 0.35% SCITY NA New!AMUNDI SMART FACTORY UCITS ETF LU2037749822 SFTRY FP 0.35% SFTRY NA AMUNDI STOXX GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE UCITS LU1861132840 GOAI FP 0.35% ETF GOAI NA Further information about Amundi ETF can be found on the amundietf.comwebsite.

Amundi is Europe's largest asset manager by assets under management and ranks in the top 106globally. It manages 1,487 billion7euros of assets across six main investment hubs8.

Investors must buy and sell units on a secondary market with the assistance of an intermediary (e.g. a broker) and, in doing so, may incur costs. In addition, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when they buy units, and may receive less than the current net asset value when they sell them. Transaction cost and commissions may occur when trading ETFs. It is the responsibility of investors to assure themselves as to the compatibility of this investment with the laws of the jurisdiction to which they are subject and of its appropriateness to their investment objectives and financial (including tax) situation. Information reputed exact as of October 2019. Reproduction prohibited without the written consent of the Management Company. Amundi ETF designates the ETF business of Amundi Asset Management. The ETFsAmundi Smart Factory UCITS ETF and Amundi Smart City UCITS ETF aresub-fundsof Amundi Index Solutions ( the "SICAV"), a Luxembourg fund, with a Luxembourg RCS n°B 27.804, located 5, allée Scheffer,L-2520Luxembourg. The Funds were approved for public distribution by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier of Luxembourg. This Document was not reviewed/stamped/approved by any Financial Authority; Disclaimer UK Amundi Index Solutions and the relevant sub-funds under this fund range that are referred to in this press release are recognised collective investment schemes under section 264 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For Professional Clients only. This document is being issued in the United Kingdom by Amundi (UK) Limited, 41 Lothbury, London EC2R 7HF which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under number 114503. This may be checked at https://register.fca.org.uk/anddetails about the extent of regulation by the FCA are available on request. This document is only directed at persons who are Professional Clients (as defined in the FCA's Handbook of Rules and Guidance), must not be distributed to the public and must not be relied or acted upon by any other persons. Disclaimer Solactive The financial instrument is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index and/or Index trade mark or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect. The Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the financial instrument. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or Index trade mark for the purpose of use in connection with the financial instrument constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said financial instrument nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this financial instrument.