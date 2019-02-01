Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Amundi    AMUN   FR0004125920

AMUNDI (AMUN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amundi : ; will offer onshore funds in Taiwan thanks to the acquisition of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Taiwan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 02:01am EST


Amundi will offer onshore funds in Taiwan thanks to the acquisition of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Taiwan)

London, 1 February 2019 Amundi, the European leading asset manager1 with €1.475 trillion in assets under management2, announces the acquisition of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Taiwan) ("MAGI Taiwan"), which has officially changed its name to Amundi Taiwan Limited with effect on 1st February, 2019 (the "Effective Date"). This acquisition enables Amundi to have the status of a Securities Investment Trust Enterprise ("Amundi SITE").

 

The acquisition of MAGI Taiwan is an important milestone for Amundi's business in Taiwan and further its commitment to the Taiwan fund management industry. Through this acquisition, Amundi enhances its onshore investment management platform and equipped with onshore product development capabilities. Amundi today has a total of 27 offshore funds and 3 onshore funds registered in Taiwan.

 

The existing Amundi Taiwan Limited, the Amundi Securities Consulting Enterprise ("Amundi SICE"), through which Amundi was already offering offshore funds, will integrate with Amundi SITE in the first half of 2019, subject to the approval by the Taiwan regulator. Thereafter, the integrated company will keep the company name Amundi Taiwan Limited and will carry both onshore fund (Amundi SITE) and offshore fund (Amundi SICE) business in Taiwan.

 

Vincent Mortier, Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Asia ex-Japan Supervisor of Amundi said, "Amundi SICE has achieved an AUM of over USD 5bn as of end 20183. The acquisition further demonstrated the significance of Taiwan in Amundi's roadmap in Asia. We are confident that the new setup will further enable us to provide the best products and services to Taiwan investors."

Xiaofeng Zhong, Chairman of Amundi SICE and SITE said "Amundi SITE is the first SITE in Taiwan run by a global manager with a origin from France. It shows our commitment to the Taiwan market and it will leverage on our Amundi's global expertise to offer best-in-class investment solutions to our investors in Taiwan."

 

  • END    -

 

 

About Amundi

 

Amundi is Europe's largest asset manager by assets under management and ranks in the top 101 globally. It manages more than 1.475 trillion2 euros of assets across six main investment hubs4. Amundi offers its clients in Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and the Americas a wealth of market expertise and a full range of capabilities across the active, passive and real assets investment universes. Clients also have access to a complete set of services and tools. Headquartered in Paris, and listed since November 2015, Amundi is the 1st asset manager in Europe by market capitalization5.

 

Thanks to its unique research capabilities and the skills of close to 4,500 team members and market experts based in 37 countries2, Amundi provides retail, institutional and corporate clients with innovative investment strategies and solutions tailored to their needs, targeted outcomes and risk profiles.

 

Amundi. Confidence must be earned.

 

 

Press contacts :

 

Amundi

Alexandre Barat

Tel: +33 1 76 32 43 25

alexandre.barat@amundi.com

 

Maitland

Jais Mehaji

Tel : +44 (0)20 7379 5151

jmehaji@maitland.co.uk

 

1.Source IPE "Top 400 asset managers" published in June 2018 and based on AUM as of end December 2017.

2.Amundi figures as of September 30, 2018.

3.TDCC as of December 28 2018.

4.Investment hubs: Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo.

5.Based on market capitalization as of September 30, 2018



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Amundi via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMUNDI
02:01aAMUNDI : ; will offer onshore funds in Taiwan thanks to the acquisition of Mirae..
GL
01/22AMUNDI : MiFID II Innovations Improve Equities Block Liquidity
AQ
01/21Asset managers brace for more job cuts amid market turbulence
RE
01/08AMUNDI : Investment Talks - Brexit muddle-through towards the approaching the co..
PU
2018INVESTMENT TALKS - FROM G20 : short-term relief, but it is not the final word on..
PU
2018AMUNDI : European pension plans embracing innovation to tackle new era of low-re..
PU
2018Japan stocks to end 2018 largely flat, make some gains in 2019 - Reuters poll
RE
2018WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise, Led by Retailers
DJ
2018WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher Following Global Stock Gain..
DJ
2018Global Stocks Rebound, Easing Investor Concerns
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 591 M
EBIT 2018 1 253 M
Net income 2018 874 M
Debt 2018 601 M
Yield 2018 5,74%
P/E ratio 2018 11,50
P/E ratio 2019 11,03
EV / Sales 2018 4,14x
EV / Sales 2019 4,26x
Capitalization 10 126 M
Chart AMUNDI
Duration : Period :
Amundi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMUNDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 63,1 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yves Perrier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xavier Musca Chairman
Guillaume Lesage Head-Operations, Services & Technology Division
Nicolas Calcoen Chief Financial Officer & Director-Strategy
François Véverka Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMUNDI8.75%11 584
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP1.23%21 476
LEGAL & GENERAL12.29%20 479
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-11.68%10 202
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC-1.99%8 742
ARES MANAGEMENT CORP-3.96%4 599
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.