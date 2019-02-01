



Amundi will offer onshore funds in Taiwan thanks to the acquisition of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Taiwan)

London, 1 February 2019 Amundi, the European leading asset manager1 with €1.475 trillion in assets under management2, announces the acquisition of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Taiwan) ("MAGI Taiwan"), which has officially changed its name to Amundi Taiwan Limited with effect on 1st February, 2019 (the "Effective Date"). This acquisition enables Amundi to have the status of a Securities Investment Trust Enterprise ("Amundi SITE").

The acquisition of MAGI Taiwan is an important milestone for Amundi's business in Taiwan and further its commitment to the Taiwan fund management industry. Through this acquisition, Amundi enhances its onshore investment management platform and equipped with onshore product development capabilities. Amundi today has a total of 27 offshore funds and 3 onshore funds registered in Taiwan.

The existing Amundi Taiwan Limited, the Amundi Securities Consulting Enterprise ("Amundi SICE"), through which Amundi was already offering offshore funds, will integrate with Amundi SITE in the first half of 2019, subject to the approval by the Taiwan regulator. Thereafter, the integrated company will keep the company name Amundi Taiwan Limited and will carry both onshore fund (Amundi SITE) and offshore fund (Amundi SICE) business in Taiwan.

Vincent Mortier, Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Asia ex-Japan Supervisor of Amundi said, "Amundi SICE has achieved an AUM of over USD 5bn as of end 20183. The acquisition further demonstrated the significance of Taiwan in Amundi's roadmap in Asia. We are confident that the new setup will further enable us to provide the best products and services to Taiwan investors."

Xiaofeng Zhong, Chairman of Amundi SICE and SITE said "Amundi SITE is the first SITE in Taiwan run by a global manager with a origin from France. It shows our commitment to the Taiwan market and it will leverage on our Amundi's global expertise to offer best-in-class investment solutions to our investors in Taiwan."

END -

About Amundi

Amundi is Europe's largest asset manager by assets under management and ranks in the top 101 globally. It manages more than 1.475 trillion2 euros of assets across six main investment hubs4. Amundi offers its clients in Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and the Americas a wealth of market expertise and a full range of capabilities across the active, passive and real assets investment universes. Clients also have access to a complete set of services and tools. Headquartered in Paris, and listed since November 2015, Amundi is the 1st asset manager in Europe by market capitalization5.

Thanks to its unique research capabilities and the skills of close to 4,500 team members and market experts based in 37 countries2, Amundi provides retail, institutional and corporate clients with innovative investment strategies and solutions tailored to their needs, targeted outcomes and risk profiles.

Amundi. Confidence must be earned.

Press contacts :

Amundi

Alexandre Barat

Tel: +33 1 76 32 43 25

alexandre.barat@amundi.com

Maitland

Jais Mehaji

Tel : +44 (0)20 7379 5151

jmehaji@maitland.co.uk

1.Source IPE "Top 400 asset managers" published in June 2018 and based on AUM as of end December 2017.

2.Amundi figures as of September 30, 2018.

3.TDCC as of December 28 2018.

4.Investment hubs: Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo.

5.Based on market capitalization as of September 30, 2018

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Amundi via Globenewswire

