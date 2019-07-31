BNP Paribas' second-quarter profits buoyed by corporate and investment banking arm

Net profit during the quarter rose 3.1% to 2.47 billion euros (£2.3 billion) out of 11.22 billion euros in revenues.

The bank attributed its performance to strong growth at its corporate and investment banking unit, which saw its overall revenue during the quarter rise 4% to 3.1 billion euros.

Favourable market conditions as well as the first effects of a 350 million euro cost-cutting plan launched in February beefed up the unit's profitability, said BNP Paribas.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Matthieu Protard)