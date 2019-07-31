Log in
AMUNDI

BNP Paribas' second-quarter profits buoyed by corporate and investment banking arm

07/31/2019 | 01:28am EDT
The logo of BNP Paribas is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France

PARIS (Reuters) - BNP Paribas, France's largest bank in terms of assets, on Wednesday said that a strong performance by its corporate and investment banking division had buoyed its profits during the second quarter.

Net profit during the quarter rose 3.1% to 2.47 billion euros (£2.3 billion) out of 11.22 billion euros in revenues.

The bank attributed its performance to strong growth at its corporate and investment banking unit, which saw its overall revenue during the quarter rise 4% to 3.1 billion euros.

Favourable market conditions as well as the first effects of a 350 million euro cost-cutting plan launched in February beefed up the unit's profitability, said BNP Paribas.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Matthieu Protard)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMUNDI -0.72% 61.7 Real-time Quote.33.67%
BNP PARIBAS -2.66% 41.52 Real-time Quote.5.18%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE -2.83% 10.645 Real-time Quote.12.88%
