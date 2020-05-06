Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Amundi    AMUN   FR0004125920

AMUNDI

(AMUN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Agricole's first-quarter profit falls as loan provision rise threefold

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 04:31am EDT

Quarterly profit at Credit Agricole dropped by a sixth, France's second-biggest listed bank said on Wednesday, as higher trading revenue helped offset a sharp rise in provisions against loan losses linked to the coronavirus crisis.

Net profit in the three months to March slid to 638 million euros ($691 million) from 763 million a year ago. Revenue rose by 7.1% to 5.2 billion euros.

"Our results ... allowed us ...to absorb a multiplication of the cost of risk by three," Chief Executive Philippe Brassac said in a statement, adding that its risk assumptions were prudent ones.

Provisions against potential loan losses rose to 621 million euros from 225 million a year ago.

That took into account risks related to retail banking, and its corporate portfolios in targeted sectors including tourism, autos and energy, the bank said.

Its revenue from market activities, which are focused on fixed income rather than equity or derivatives trading, rose by 13.7%.

Chief Financial Officer Jerome Grivet said the strong showing reflected the fact that its investment bank's strategy was geared towards helping its corporate clients to get the financing they need by using the bank's balance sheet or markets, rather than supplying investors with elaborate investment products.

"(That segment)... is less volatile and exposes us much less than others to the dislocation of the market that we have seen," Jerome Grivet told journalists.

Its domestic rivals BNP Paribas and Societe Generale both reported losses from equity trading in the first quarter.

BNP and SocGen are two of the biggest players in derivatives linked to shares and corporate payouts - both of which have slumped amid the coronavirus crisis, especially in Europe where companies have cancelled dividends.

Jacques Ripoll, head of Credit Agricole's investment bank, said dividend cancellation had had a 10 million euro negative impact on its revenue.

Credit Agricole's shares were up 0.5% in early morning trading broadly in line with a European banking sector down 0.2% <.SX7P>.

The bank is to hold a conference call at 1300 GMT, which should be dominated by questions about earnings guidance for 2020, so far not given, analysts at Jefferies said.

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Marc Angrand; Editing by Kim Coghill and John Stonestreet)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMUNDI 0.60% 58.4 Real-time Quote.-16.74%
BNP PARIBAS 0.02% 28.215 Real-time Quote.-46.60%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE 1.98% 7.312 Real-time Quote.-44.56%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -1.07% 13.182 Real-time Quote.-57.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMUNDI
04:31aCredit Agricole's first-quarter profit falls as loan provision rise threefold
RE
04/30AMUNDI : appoints Gabriele Tavazzani as CEO of Amundi Austria
PU
04/30Sabadell's net profit shrinks on coronavirus-related provisions
RE
04/30AMUNDI : assets under management down in first quarter, says it is confident of ..
RE
04/30AMUNDI : First-quarter 2020 results
GL
04/27Amundi says not interested in Anima takeover, rejects media report
RE
04/20AMUNDI : Arrangements for making preparatory documents available - General Meeti..
GL
04/16AMUNDI : Real Estate announces the acquisition of "Nowogrodzka Square" in Warsaw..
PU
04/14AMUNDI : 2019 Universal Registration Document available
GL
04/14AMUNDI : 2019 Universal Registration Document available
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 486 M
EBIT 2020 1 170 M
Net income 2020 868 M
Debt 2020 1 089 M
Yield 2020 4,84%
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales2020 5,33x
EV / Sales2021 4,81x
Capitalization 12 170 M
Chart AMUNDI
Duration : Period :
Amundi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMUNDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 65,49  €
Last Close Price 60,60  €
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yves Perrier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xavier Musca Chairman
Guillaume Lesage Head-Operations, Services & Technology Division
Domenico Aiello Chief Financial Officer
William Kadouch-Chassaing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMUNDI-16.74%13 389
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-11.60%34 585
LEGAL & GENERAL-33.66%14 577
KKR & CO. INC.-16.80%13 700
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-29.45%8 930
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-25.06%8 525
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group