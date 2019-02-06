Amur Minerals : 2018 Alex Stewart Laboratory Final Results

Amur Minerals Corporation ('Amur' or the 'Company'), a nickel-copper sulphide mineral exploration and resource development company focused on the Far East of Russia, is pleased to provide its annual update of the Quality Assessment Quality Control ('QAQC') results for its 2018 drill programme completed on its wholly owned Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project ('Kun-Manie' or 'the Project'). Based on a combination of the Company and Alex Stewart Laboratory ('ASL') QAQC programmes, ASL results are indicated to be devoid of cross sample contamination, devoid of analytical drift and that ASL has successfully internally replicated its results to within the western industry accuracy of 10% and the industry accuracy of 5% for Russia. To further validate the results are suited for inclusion in a Master Data Set ('MDS') to be utilised for Mineral Resource Estimation (MRE), the second mandatory verification stage is being conducted by SGS Minerals ('SGS'). This phase is comprised of SGS's analysing a subset of samples to establish the validity of the ASL results. Lastly, the final drill results for the last five holes completed at the end of the 2018 programme have also been reported and include the QAQC results derived for these five holes.

