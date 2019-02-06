Log in
Amur Minerals Corporation    AMC

AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION (AMC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/06 08:25:50 am
2.8601 GBp   -4.02%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amur Minerals : 2018 Alex Stewart Laboratory Final Results

0
02/06/2019 | 09:35am EST

Amur Minerals Corporation ('Amur' or the 'Company'), a nickel-copper sulphide mineral exploration and resource development company focused on the Far East of Russia, is pleased to provide its annual update of the Quality Assessment Quality Control ('QAQC') results for its 2018 drill programme completed on its wholly owned Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project ('Kun-Manie' or 'the Project'). Based on a combination of the Company and Alex Stewart Laboratory ('ASL') QAQC programmes, ASL results are indicated to be devoid of cross sample contamination, devoid of analytical drift and that ASL has successfully internally replicated its results to within the western industry accuracy of 10% and the industry accuracy of 5% for Russia. To further validate the results are suited for inclusion in a Master Data Set ('MDS') to be utilised for Mineral Resource Estimation (MRE), the second mandatory verification stage is being conducted by SGS Minerals ('SGS'). This phase is comprised of SGS's analysing a subset of samples to establish the validity of the ASL results. Lastly, the final drill results for the last five holes completed at the end of the 2018 programme have also been reported and include the QAQC results derived for these five holes.

Read more

Disclaimer

Amur Minerals Corporation published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 14:34:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 27,2 M
Technical analysis trends AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Robin J. Young Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert W. Schafer Non-Executive Chairman
Paul McKay Chief Financial Officer
Brian C. Savage Non-Executive Director
Paul Terence Gazzard Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION-26.42%27
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%32 787
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP10.30%26 237
CHINA MOLYBDENUM3.72%11 858
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.11.20%8 466
BOLIDEN20.09%6 913
