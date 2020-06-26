Amur Minerals : 2019 Annual Report

AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION

ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

DirectorsRegistered officeAuditorsNominated adviser and brokerLegal advisers

Mr R Schafer

Mr R Young

Mr B Savage

Mr P Gazzard

Mr T BowensKingston Chambers P.O. Box 173 Road Town Tortola

British Virgin IslandsBDO LLP

55 Baker Street London

W1U 7EU United KingdomS. P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP Prince Fredrick House 35 - 39 Maddox Street London

W1S 2PP United KingdomMaples and Calder PO Box 173

Sea Meadow House Road Town

Tortola

British Virgin Islands

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (Russia) LLP Capital City Complex

Moscow City Business Centre 8 Presnenskaya Nab. Bldg. 1 Moscow 123100

Russian Federation

Solicitors

Field Fisher Waterhouse LLP Riverbank House

2 Swan Lane London EC4R 3TT United Kingdom

AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION CONTENTS Page(s) Chairman's statement 1 - 4 Corporate governance 5 - 11 Operating risks and uncertainties 12 - 15 Statement of Directors' responsibilities 16 Remuneration committee report 17 - 18 Audit committee report 19 - 20 Directors' report 21 - 22 Independent auditors' report to the members of Amur Minerals Corporation 23 - 26 Consolidated statement of financial position 27 Consolidated income statement 28 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 29 Consolidated statement of changes in equity 30 Consolidated statement of cash flows 31 Notes to the financial statements 32 - 61

AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Dear Shareholder,

It is with pleasure that I take this opportunity to present shareholders of Amur Minerals Corporation ("Amur" or the "Company") with the 2019 operational and financial results.

2019 Highlights:

•Completion of the Pre-feasibility Study ("PFS")

•Commencement of the Permanent Conditions TEO ("TEO")

•Board and executive management restructuring

Pre-feasibility Study

In February 2019 the Company completed its PFS. This is a significant milestone that reinforces the Kun-Manie's technical and economic viability. The PFS is a document of some 650 pages with a sizable dataroom that supports our interactions with third parties who are assisting us in technical areas or who require more detailed information on the project. Access to the PFS and dataroom is only granted under non-disclosure agreements.

PFS Highlights:

•JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of 155.1 million ore tonnes

•Nickel equivalent grade of 1.02% equating to 1.58 million equivalent tonnes of nickel metal

•Production from 4 open pits and 1 underground operation

•Two production scenarios - toll smelt and low-grade matte

•C1 costs within the second lower quartile for nickel producers

•Toll smelt - estimated US$3.87 per pound of payable nickel

•Low-grade matte - estimated US$2.34 per pound including additional by-product revenues

•Pre-production capital expenditure

•Toll smelt - US$570.4 million with a payback period of 3 years

•Low-grade matte - US$695.0 million with a payback period of 3 years

•Using US$8 per pound nickel and 10% discount rate

•Toll smelt - NPV US$614.5 million, IRR 29.3%

•Low-grade matte - NPV US$987.4 million, IRR 34.7%

The PFS also provided the platform for planning the work programme for the TEO report. This independently compiled Russian feasibility report is a mandatory study due in December 2020 which will allow the Company to proceed to the next stage of development.

Permanent Conditions TEO

Planning work for the TEO began early in the year and required a detailed review of the TEO inputs and the standards that those inputs need to be at. With assistance from OOO Oreol ("Oreol"), a Moscow based and TEO experienced company, the Company developed the work programme. The 2019 undertakings of this work programme included:

•a wholesale review and packaging of the Company's existing data for handover to Oreol.

•a review by Russian certified and independent laboratories of the 2015 to 2018 QAQC programmes. This is a function required to meet the Russian State Committee on Reserves ("GKZ") requirements.

•completion of an independent Hydrological assessment which established that a more than sufficient water supply is available to support the project.

AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT (CONTINUED)

•completion of an independent Rock Mechanics assessment confirming that open pit operations can be successfully implemented at the Maly Kurumkon / Flangovy and Vodorazdelny deposits, and at the area identified as ISK (the now continuous orebody from Ikenskoe / Sobolevsky through Kubuk).

•completion of the Base Line Environmental assessment which defined line preproduction environmental setting and conditions. This is an integral part of the environmental quality management system and the related controls for monitoring the impacts of the planned mining operation at Kun- Manie.

The Company also engaged Gipronickel to oversee the objectives and undertakings of the metallurgical test work and subsequent flowsheet design. As part of this metallurgical programme, they assessed the potential to produce a separate copper concentrate only.

Looking forward the studies being worked on in 2020 involve:

•Mining - identifying the preferred mine plan and production schedule for reporting of the GKZ approved reserves.

•Flowsheet - establishing the final metallurgical flowsheet providing a blueprint for the processing plant and tailings storage facilities.

•Concentrates - the potential of generating individual nickel and copper concentrate streams and the composition of final concentrates and recoveries.

•Economics - updating the economic assessment of Kun-Manie based on newly generated information contained within the TEO.

•Provision of non-binding indicative offtake terms

The various components of the TEO completed on behalf of the Company will be used to update relevant sections of the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS").

Board and Executive Management Restructuring

As the Company moves forward and beyond the exploration stage of the project, the Board recognised that new skillsets and experience were required to address project financing and potential transaction opportunities. The search for the appropriately qualified persons began in early 2019 and at the same time some roles within the executive management team began to wind down.

In August 2019 we welcomed Mr. Tom Bowens to the Board as a non-executive Director. As President and CEO of IG Copper, Tom's successful development and sale of the Malmyzh copper gold project for US$200 million, highlights his accomplishments within Russia. His knowledge of completing M&A activities of this scale and in this region will contribute to the Company as it continues to engage with potential strategic partners to assist in advancing the Kun-Manie nickel copper project.

In February 2020, Mr. Adam Habib was appointed as Advisor to the Board on transactions and corporate development. As an experienced senior banker with a combined 17 years of experience in investment banking (Credit Suisse, Lehman Brothers and recently ICBC Standard Bank) with a proven track record in the energy, mining and infrastructure industries. Adam's extensive relationships across the banking and mining industry will enhance the Company's contacts and are expected to be of significant additional value to Amur.

As at the time of writing the executive management team consists of Mr. Robin Young, and Mr. Paul McKay. Mr. Adam Habib is an Advisor to the Board who has responsibility for advancing funding activities and establishment of strategic partnerships.