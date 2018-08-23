Log in
AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION (AMC)
Amur Minerals : Conversion of Loan and Issue of Equity

08/23/2018

Amur Minerals Corporation ('Amur' or the 'Company'), the nickel-copper sulphide mineral exploration and resource development company focused on the far east of Russia, announces that, pursuant to the convertible loan agreement entered into on 13 February 2018, the Company has today issued 3,766,649 new ordinary shares of no par value of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to Cuart Investments PCC Ltd and YA II PN Ltd in settlement of US$165,101of principal and accrued interest.

Disclaimer

Amur Minerals Corporation published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 09:51:01 UTC
Latest news on AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION
11:52aAMUR MINERALS : Conversion of Loan and Issue of Equity
PU
08/22AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION : - July 2018 Drill Programme Milestones, Infill Drill..
AQ
08/20AMUR MINERALS : Directors Dealing
PU
08/16AMUR MINERALS : July 2018 Drill Programme Milestones
PU
08/02AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION : - Conversion of Loan and Issue of Equity
AQ
07/30AMUR MINERALS : Conversion of Loan and Issue of Equity
PU
07/24AMUR MINERALS : Gefco memorandum of cooperation
AQ
07/24AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION : - Directors Dealing
AQ
07/23AMUR MINERALS : GEFCO Memorandum of Cooperation
PU
07/17AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION : - Conversion of Loan and Issue of Equity
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -2,63 M
Net income 2018 -2,59 M
Finance 2018 91,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 25,4 M
Managers
NameTitle
Robin J. Young Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert W. Schafer Non-Executive Chairman
Paul McKay Chief Financial Officer
Brian C. Savage Non-Executive Director
Paul Terence Gazzard Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION-47.44%33
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-6.47%34 006
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%25 511
CHINA MOLYBDENUM0.00%14 498
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-31.37%9 395
BOLIDEN AB-5.76%7 523
