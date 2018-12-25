Amur Minerals : Conversion of Loan and Issue of Equity

Share on Google Plus
Amur Minerals Corporation ('Amur' or the 'Company'), the nickel-copper sulphide mineral exploration and resource development company focused on the far east of Russia, announces that, pursuant to the convertible loan agreement entered into on 13 February 2018, the Company has today issued 3,650,492 new ordinary shares of no par value of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to Cuart Investments PCC Ltd and YA II PN Ltd in settlement of US$110,410 of principal and accrued interest.
