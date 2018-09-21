Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Amur Minerals Corporation    AMC   VGG042401007

AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION (AMC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/20 05:35:22 pm
4.26 GBp   -0.93%
01:39aAMUR MINERALS : Directors Dealing
PU
09/19AMUR MINERALS : August 2018 Drill Programme Milestones
PU
09/13AMUR MINERALS C : - Conversion of Loan and Issue of Equity
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Amur Minerals : Directors Dealing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 01:39am CEST
Share on Google Plus
Share on Facebook0 shares on Facebook

Amur Minerals Corporation ('Amur' or the 'Company'), the nickel-copper sulphide mineral exploration and resource development company focused on the far east of Russia, is pleased to announce that the Directors and Executive Management have today bought 117,500 ordinary shares of the Company at a price of 4.19 pence per share as part of the Director and Executive Share Purchase Programme announced on 17 April 2018.

Read more

Disclaimer

Amur Minerals Corporation published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 23:38:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION
01:39aAMUR MINERALS : Directors Dealing
PU
09/19AMUR MINERALS : August 2018 Drill Programme Milestones
PU
09/13AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION : - Conversion of Loan and Issue of Equity
AQ
08/30AMUR MINERALS : Conversion of Loan and Issue of Equity
PU
08/27AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION : - Conversion of Loan and Issue of Equity
AQ
08/23AMUR MINERALS : Conversion of Loan and Issue of Equity
PU
08/22AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION : - July 2018 Drill Programme Milestones, Infill Drill..
AQ
08/20AMUR MINERALS : Directors Dealing
PU
08/16AMUR MINERALS : July 2018 Drill Programme Milestones
PU
08/02AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION : - Conversion of Loan and Issue of Equity
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/24Introducing The IMJI Nickel Subsector Index 
01/23What Can We Learn From Cobalt's Fundamentals? 
2016A Breakthrough For Chinese And Russian Gold Miners? 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -2,63 M
Net income 2018 -2,59 M
Finance 2018 91,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 29,0 M
Chart AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Amur Minerals Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Robin J. Young Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert W. Schafer Non-Executive Chairman
Paul McKay Chief Financial Officer
Brian C. Savage Non-Executive Director
Paul Terence Gazzard Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION-39.73%38
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-10.71%32 754
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%27 648
CHINA MOLYBDENUM0.00%13 146
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-25.47%9 811
BOLIDEN AB-12.21%7 459
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.