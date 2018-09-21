Amur Minerals : Directors Dealing

Share on Google Plus Share on Facebook 0 shares on Facebook

Amur Minerals Corporation ('Amur' or the 'Company'), the nickel-copper sulphide mineral exploration and resource development company focused on the far east of Russia, is pleased to announce that the Directors and Executive Management have today bought 117,500 ordinary shares of the Company at a price of 4.19 pence per share as part of the Director and Executive Share Purchase Programme announced on 17 April 2018.

