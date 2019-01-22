Log in
AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION (AMC)
01/22 11:35:12 am
3.2525 GBp   +0.08%
Amur Minerals : Directors Dealing

0
01/22/2019 | 07:39pm EST
Amur Minerals Corporation ('Amur' or the 'Company'), the nickel-copper sulphide mineral exploration and resource development company focused on the far east of Russia, is pleased to announce that the Directors and Executive Management have yesterday bought 145,435 ordinary shares of the Company at a price of 3.4 pence per share as part of the Director and Executive Share Purchase Programme announced on 17 April 2018.

Disclaimer

Amur Minerals Corporation published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 00:38:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 31,1 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Robin J. Young Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert W. Schafer Non-Executive Chairman
Paul McKay Chief Financial Officer
Brian C. Savage Non-Executive Director
Paul Terence Gazzard Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION-19.75%31
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%31 949
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP4.94%24 962
CHINA MOLYBDENUM4.26%11 700
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.11.73%8 389
BOLIDEN11.65%6 595
