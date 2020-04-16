Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Amur Minerals Corporation    AMC   VGG042401007

AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION

(AMC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/16 11:45:25 am
1.1 GBp   -29.03%
11:31aAMUR MINERALS : Equity Placing
PU
03/16AMUR MINERALS : Receipt of Proceeds of Initial Advance
PU
03/12AMUR MINERALS : Fixed Term Loan Note Instrument to Complete TEO
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amur Minerals : Equity Placing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 11:31am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Equity Placing
Released 16:25 16-Apr-2020



RNS Number : 9389J
Amur Minerals Corporation
16 April 2020
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU NO. 596/2014) ('MAR'). MARKET SOUNDINGS, AS DEFINED IN MAR, WERE TAKEN IN RESPECT OF THE PLACING, WITH THE RESULT THAT CERTAIN PERSONS BECAME AWARE OF INSIDE INFORMATION, AS PERMITTED BY MAR. THAT INSIDE INFORMATION IS SET OUT IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. THEREFORE, THOSE PERSONS THAT RECEIVED INSIDE INFORMATION IN A MARKET SOUNDING ARE NO LONGER IN POSSESSION OF INSIDE INFORMATION RELATING TO THE COMPANY AND ITS SECURITIES.

Amur Minerals Corporation

('Amur' or the 'Company')

Equity Placing

Amur Minerals Corporation is pleased to announce that it has placed, subject only to admission to trading on AIM, 75,000,000 new Ordinary Shares in the Company (the 'Placing Shares') at a price of 1p per share to raise gross proceeds of £750,000 (the 'Placing').

WH Ireland Limited is acting as Financial Adviser in relation to the Placing (the 'Financial Adviser').

Reasons for the Placing

The funds raised are to be applied to repay the initial advance from the loan note facility from Plena Global Opportunities LLC, the details of which are set out in the announcement of 12 March 2020, and also for general working capital purposes to progress, amongst other things, the work on the Company's TEO.

Current Trading and Prospects

The Company, by RNS Release of 12 March 2020, has already outlined its principal working plan for the year ahead at the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project. Key employees are working remotely due to the lockdown of COVID 19, and Amur is monitoring the situation closely and will update the market as appropriate. The Company is mindful of the deadline of 1 December 2020 to complete certain work on the licence area. The Directors are confident that the work will be completed on the licence in time. However, if the lockdown is extended indefinitely; and if the Company is unable to complete the associated work programme before the deadline, and if an extension to that deadline is not granted by the Russian authorities, it would put the licence at significant risk. The Company will continue to update investors regularly and in detail on its progress.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange plc for 75,000,000 Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on the AIM market with admission expected to occur on or around 23 April 2020. The new Ordinary Shares rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares including the right to receive any dividend or other distribution thereafter declared, made or paid. There are no Ordinary Shares held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company, following the issue of 75,000,000 Placing Shares is 920,441,101.

Qualified Person's Statement:

The information contained in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by the CEO of Amur, Mr. Robin Young. Mr. Young is a Geological Engineer (cum laude), a Professional Geologist licensed by the Utah Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing, and is a Qualified Professional Geologist, as defined by the Toronto and Vancouver Stock Exchanges and a qualified person as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies. An employee of Amur for 15 years, previously Mr. Young was employed as an independent consultant with Fluor Engineers, Fluor Australia and Western Services Engineering, Inc. during which time his responsibilities included the independent compilation of resources and reserves in accordance with JORC standards. In addition, he was the lead engineer and participant of numerous studies and projects requiring the compilation of independent Bankable Studies utilised to finance small to large scale projects located worldwide. Mr. Young is responsible for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Amur Minerals Corp

www.amurminerals.com

Robin Young, CEO

Tel: +7 (4212) 755615



SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nomad & Broker)


Richard Morrison/Soltan Tagiev

Tel: +44 (0) 203 470 0470



WH Ireland Limited (Financial Adviser)


Harry Ansell/Katy Mitchell

Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
IOEFLFFESIIRLII
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Equity Placing - RNS

Disclaimer

Amur Minerals Corporation published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 15:30:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION
11:31aAMUR MINERALS : Equity Placing
PU
03/16AMUR MINERALS : Receipt of Proceeds of Initial Advance
PU
03/12AMUR MINERALS : Fixed Term Loan Note Instrument to Complete TEO
PU
02/24AMUR MINERALS : Issue of Warrants
AQ
02/21AMUR MINERALS : Issue of Warrants
PU
02/18AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION : - Metallurgical Results Update Copper Concentrate Te..
AQ
02/17AMUR MINERALS : Metallurgical Results Update – Copper Concentrate Test Wor..
PU
02/13AMUR MINERALS : Replacement Advisor to the Board Appointment
PU
02/13AMUR MINERALS : Advisor to the Board Appointment
PU
2019AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION : - Issue of Equity
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -2,34 M
Net income 2019 -2,47 M
Finance 2019 0,04 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,47x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 16,4 M
Chart AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Amur Minerals Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,02  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Robin J. Young Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert W. Schafer Non-Executive Chairman
Randolph Lewis President-Russian Operations
Paul McKay Chief Financial Officer
Brian C. Savage Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION-21.91%16
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-14.63%41 270
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-32.04%22 318
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-41.54%11 129
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-1.65%10 131
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.1.82%6 378
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group